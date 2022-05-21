CEF Weekly Review: Are We Near Capitulation?

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 14.

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review where we discuss CEF market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the second week of May. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

This week was very similar to what we have already seen so far this year but also very different. It was similar in the sense that most CEF sectors finished in the red with only two sectors - Agencies and Taxable Munis - delivering gains.

And it was different in the sense that higher-quality sectors finally outperformed. This was in contrast to the earlier dynamic of higher-quality sectors underperforming. And this, in turn, was, of course, linked to the fact that the first leg of the sell-off was driven by rising Treasury yields while this second leg of the sell-off is driven by widening credit spreads with Treasury yields being relatively stable.

All sectors are down for the month of May with the seven best-performing sectors all, appropriately, starting with the letter "M". Apart from MLPs, which are clearly supported by rising commodity prices, higher-quality sectors like Agencies and Munis are supported by their higher-quality which makes them more resilient in a period of widening credit spreads.

Systematic Income

The sell-off in the CEF index gathered speed this week, driven by both the widening in credit spreads as well as a drop in equity prices.

Systematic Income

Fixed-income discounts continue to make new wides as shown in the chart below (orange line). Equity discounts (blue line) have also retraced close to the bottom of their range so far this year.

Systematic Income

Over the longer-term, fixed-income sector discounts are at attractive levels as shown below while equity CEF sector discounts are still relatively expensive.

Systematic Income

Refreshing our "Back Up The Truck" 5Y chart first discussed in early April we see that we have gotten significantly closer to the "BUTT". In our view, it's worth adding additional capital at current levels even if underlying credit spreads could move wider for the simple reason that 1) credit spreads have already climbed significantly above their end of 2021 levels (i.e. by about 50% from 3% to 4.5%), 2) leverage costs are still relatively low, though rising, 3) discounts are at attractive levels and 4) credit yields (if not spreads) are at historically cheap levels with a 10-year percentile of 91% i.e. the high-yield bond credit yield has only been higher 9% of the time in the last 10 years. At the same time the chart highlights the point that CEF returns could continue to deteriorate and investors should leave some dry powder in reserve.

We also obviously using the "BUTT" acronym also to poke fun at other members of the commentariat who like to call every other week to "Back Up The Truck" and have been doing that since the start of the year despite the fact that CEF valuations were not all that cheap.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

A good question is whether the CEF market behavior of the last few weeks can be described as capitulation. Capitulation can be a useful market dynamic to gauge because it creates an asymmetrically positive flow picture. During capitulation weak hands get out of the market which, in turn, causes less selling pressure going forward. Some of the signs of CEF capitulation in our view would be:

Similar price moves across sectors without regard to quality, large absolute drawdown big moves wider in discounts, unusually high volume, increased CEF beta to major assets such as stocks or Treasuries, and non-linear behavior in CEF returns.

Let's look at these in turn.

One sign of capitulation would be a baby with the bathwater dynamic - if we saw higher-quality sectors like Munis or Agencies experience similar discount moves as lower-quality sectors like High-Yield Bonds or Loans. Evidence here is mixed - Muni sector discount moves have not been excessive and the Agency sector widening is about average. On the other hand the Investment-Grade CEF sector discount move is very large while the EM Debt sector discount move is not that large - mixed signals at best.

Systematic Income

Two, taking a look at the rolling 1-year drawdown in the CEF index shows that it is now the third largest this century only behind the COVID and the GFC drawdowns. That said, we need to be careful here since, as we have highlighted repeatedly in late 2021, the CEF market was also unusually expensive. This means that the drawdown size is arguably less relevant than it looks - like a 50%-off item of clothing that was marked up 20% prior to the sale.

Systematic Income

Three, fixed-income sector discounts (orange line) are now pretty wide historically though not in the double-digit number area that we have seen during the GFC, the Energy crash, the 2018 market tantrum or the COVID drawdown. Equity sector discounts remain at middling levels.

Systematic Income

Four, CEF volumes are elevated but nowhere near the late 2018 or GFC levels.

Systematic Income

Five, CEF beta to stocks is at fairly average levels over the past 5 years.

Systematic Income

Sixth, CEF price behavior does appear to have accelerated to the downside recently with fewer and smaller dead cat bounces.

Systematic Income

Overall, the evidence is mixed - some metrics are pointing towards capitulation but most are not. That said, whether this is capitulation, while an interesting question, may not be the right one to ask.

First, because capitulation is only really knowable after the fact. Two, even a high probability of capitulation doesn't mean asset prices cannot fall further. And three, because capitulation may just never arrive with markets either stabilizing or continuing to move lower at a slower pace.

In our view, valuations are about as attractive as they have been outside of truly historic market shocks such as the GFC or the COVID period. The question for investors is whether we are going to see a shock of similar magnitude or whether our own base case of a macro muddle-through with a shallow recession is more likely. Investors with a former view may want to remain on the sidelines while those in our camp may want to start nibbling.

Stance And Takeaways

Over the past week or so we have moved along three directions in our CEF outlook. First, we have increased the CEF allocation in our Income Portfolios, taking advantage of more resilient allocations in baby bonds, preferreds and open-end funds. Second, we have shifted towards a higher-yielding credit allocation - previously we have focused on adding to higher-quality CEFs such as munis as we waited for the credit widening leg of the current drawdown to play out which is finally here. And three, we have shifted towards longer-duration credit assets with the view that these assets are more likely to benefit in case of a recession when interest rates should, at least partially, reverse their upward move this year.

The High-Yield CEF sector fits the bill for these three criteria. Our favorite pick in the sector is the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK) which has a wider discount than the sector average, above-average current yield and much stronger historic performance versus the sector. It is trading at a discount of 9% and a current yield of 9.9%.