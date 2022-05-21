Jae Young Ju/iStock via Getty Images

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is a chip manufacturer that primarily provides design and development for smartphone radio frequency components, and Apple is its largest customer, accounting for more than 50% of its revenue. They also have heavy exposure to Google and Samsung devices. Despite its broad client base, Skyworks is heavily dependent on the success of the smartphone and internet of things (IoT) industry, and it is unclear how heavily supply chain concerns will dampen demand for these devices, especially with the recent China lockdowns.

So What Does Skyworks Do?

Skyworks connects people, places, and things by providing effective wireless networking solutions. Its highly innovative analog semiconductors are powering a range of cutting-edge applications that help power the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, medical and industrial markets.

Skyworks

The transition from 4G to 5G, will likely see telecom networks emerge as universal utility platforms with its presence felt in all sectors. This is because of the increased role technology is taking on in society. AI in general life and new trends like the metaverse look set to greatly increase the world's reliance on data. Autonomous vehicles, virtual reality technologies, and gaming are just a few examples of areas that will depend on the infrastructure. Skyworks Solutions has proven its versatility by participating in a diverse range of sectors. We see some definite signs of success in this area and investors have benefited greatly.

The Products & Outlook

With the global chip shortage, it's not surprising to see the company's great quarter driven by strong gross margins and a variety of new use cases. From content-packed smartphones to complex IoT devices, to innovative solutions for the automotive world, industrial, and infrastructure, the growth in demand for Skyworks offerings has manifested in a number of interesting markets which is a testament to Skyworks' strategic planning initiatives.

The company has made some notable moves in each of its major segments. A few of the notable highlights are:

Smartphones

Top OEMs, like Google and Samsung, depend on their Sky5 architectures. This includes their flagship devices. The company has implemented next-gen wireless connectivity technologies across multiple leading manufacturers. There has been notable progress with the Samsung account which cements Skyworks' position in the top-tier smartphone market. The reliance on Apple continued this quarter with the account totaling roughly 54% of the firm's revenue.

5G, Enterprise and IoT

The company has been leaning on its in-house temperature compensated SAW and BAW technologies to attack more opportunities in the world of 5G which is something investors should get very excited about.

Skyworks

The company is also involved in the production of Comcast's latest WiFi 6E residential gateways and has teamed up with T-Mobile for the launch of its 5G fixed wireless access service. They never stop innovating and the latest thing they've come up with is a WiFi 6E gaming router that offers exceptional speeds. They also produce rugged mobile computing devices with embedded Sky5 technology for monumental factory automation projects. With the Metaverse becoming more and more of a reality, it will be interesting to see if Skyworks gets involved more directly with the hardware side. As AI becomes more prominent the reliance on wifi solutions should become more broad-based globally. I am extremely excited about this segment from a growth standpoint

Automotive

Skyworks is one of the key stakeholders in the global move to clean and autonomous transport and they're working closely with companies within this fast-growing space. The development of their power isolation portfolio is also something worth noting because it's gaining more and more momentum. It plays a major role for some of the global EV market leaders.

Earnings Update & Outlook

Skyworks delivered another solid quarter with record revenues and earnings per share. The company is continuing to make the necessary investments in its technology and product roadmaps in order to grow further in the future.

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 was 14% more than that of the previous year. The company's operating income for the quarter was $367.3 million with diluted earnings per share of $1.86. The team had a strong operating income of $393 million which saw the company authorize a total distribution of USD$509 million to shareholders with $91 million in dividends and an additional $418 million to share repurchases.

Data by YCharts

We can see that the company has increased its emphasis on buybacks which makes sense when you consider the recent price action in the semiconductor industry.

Data by YCharts

The company looks set to deliver gross margins north of 50% for the full calendar year which would cap a dominant year if it indeed plays out. With elevated demand for complex devices and supply shortages looking set to continue in the back half of 2022, the strong performance looks straightforward. The one caveat would be COVID-19 forcing further lockdowns in China or other key markets. It seems as though Skyworks has its internal supply chain under control, but the major concern would be bottlenecks at clients due to external components.

With the stock at historic low valuations, there are no alarming internal concerns that should stop investors from buying what could be a great play long-term.

Data by YCharts

Bad Conditions for Growth Plays

The Fed has announced they will likely be raising rates at least 3 to 4 times this year, which temporarily slows down growth stocks. No matter the economic environment, a good business will generally be a good business. Even if multiples are compressed temporarily, there is plenty to look forward to for long-term investors. As rates rise and tensions overseas escalate, it looks like the stock market has gotten a lot more volatile. However, many are predicting that this could be a great buying opportunity for long-term-oriented investors.

China COVID Lockdown

The "zero COVID" policy has brought fresh lockdowns, shutting down factories, and worsened the global supply chain crisis. As much as 40 have been in some sort of lockdown. The zero-COVID policy has been bad for Chinese firms and the West alike because China is usually the source of a lot of essential goods or a key part of the supply chain for major players. With 25 million residents, Shanghai is China's commercial hub. Unfortunately, they have been confined to their homes since April 1st because of the policy which borders on a total lockdown. This has caused disruptions for some of Skyworks' clients which may impact their ability to accept deliveries if the situation were to worsen or go on for an extended period.

The Takeaway

Semiconductor plays like Skyworks are highly cyclical opportunities and the market downturn has presented yet another compelling opportunity. The risk of further downside is elevated right now but long-term-oriented investors can feel good about taking a position here. Supply chain-related risks could cause medium to short-term headwinds but the long-term tailwinds, particularly surrounding 5G and increasing device complexity should matter more in the end. I rate Skyworks as a long-term buy.