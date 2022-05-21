David Peperkamp/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Arguably, there are not many growth stories in Germany's equity market. But Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF), the fast-growing online fashion retailer, definitely stands out as an exception. The company has a strong track-record to grow revenues +20% per year. And the growth is expected to continue. To buy into the Zalando equity story, however, investors are required to pay for some speculation-or in other words, pay a premium to fair implied market-price. In this article, I use a residual earnings valuation, based on analyst consensus until 2025, a WACC of 9% and terminal value growth equal to nominal GDP growth. My calculation returns a fair base-case price target of €30.25/share. Although the stock is slightly overvalued from a purely financial analysis, I assign a HOLD recommendation, due to the company's track-record to over-deliver on analyst expectation. Sometimes it pays to speculate.

About Zalando

Zalando is a leading online fashion retailer in Europe. Established 2008 in Germany, Zalando grew quickly to become one of the first address for shoppers looking for apparel, sportswear and accessories for men, women, and children. In 2021, Zalando recorded 45 million active customers and 5 billion e-commerce page visits. Moreover, the company claims that 90% of the page traffic is direct, unpaid, traffic. Zalando partners with more than 3500 brands and regularly offers a product portfolio greater than 700.000 items. Long-term the company hopes to achieve and defend a 10% market share of the European fashion market. Zalando currently serves customers in 23 countries, with the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) accounting for approximately 45% of sales.

Zalando's vision is as follows:

Our goal is to be the fashion destination - the place customers go for all their fashion needs.

Zalando Investor Presentation, 2021

Financials

Zalando has enjoyed super-charged growth rates in the past. From 2018 to 2021, the company grew revenues from €5.39 billion to €10.35 billion, representing a 3-year CAGR of 25%. Also, profitability increased over the same period. In fact, net-income quadrupled from €50 million to 234 million. Zalando closed a very successful business year 2021. The company generated total revenues of 10.35 billion, increasing 29.7% year-over-year. In addition, Zalando recorded net-income of €234 million, based on a 2.3% net-income margin.

Zalando ended the year 2021 with €2.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents and €1.73 billion of debt. Cash flow from operation was €616 million.

Going forward: Zalando hopes to achieve revenues of 30 billion by 2025, which accounts for approximately 7% of the European fashion market. Moreover, the company the company aims for a long-term market share of greater than 10% and profitability margins between 11% - 13%, driven by scale and efficiency advantages. However, analysts do not seem to agree. While analysts expect Zalando's revenue to grow significantly until 2025 to $18.26 billion, the consensus estimate is €12 billion less than managements aspiration. Analysts expect Zalando's 2023, 2024 and 2025 EPS at €1.25, €1.73 and €2.19. That said, the implied forward P/E for 2025 earnings is 20.77.

Zalando Investor Presentation, 2021

Valuation

To value ZLDSF, I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS until 2025, a WACC of 8.5%, which is consistent with what the CPAM highlights, and a TV growth rate equal to zero. The long-term growth assumption equal to GDP growth might be an underestimation, in my opinion, but I prefer to be conservative. If investors might want to consider a different scenario, I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combination. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation, while green cells imply an undervaluation as compared to ZLDSF's current valuation.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of €30.25/share, implying a 16% downside potential based on accounting fundamentals.

Analyst Consensus; author's calculation Analyst Consensus; author's calculation

Risks

Investors in Zalando should note the following downside risks: First, macro-economic challenges including supply-chain issues, rising real yields and inflation negatively affect Zalando's business operation. Second, the probability that Europe will see a recession sometime in the next weeks is elevated. That said, if consumer sentiment decreases considerably, Zalando's topline sales will reflect the slowdown. Third, the fashion market, especially in Europe, is highly competitive. There are many online shops competing for the same customer-base and increased competition may pressure Zalando's margins and market shares. Forth, overconfidence and overexpansion might be a potential risk for successful growth companies such as Zalando. If the company starts to seek growth in relatively unknown international markets, the expansion may turn out unsuccessful and/or more costly than expected.

Conclusion

Zalando stock might be a buying opportunity for a speculator, or shrewd investor, who is confident betting that Zalando's EPS will be considerably higher than what is estimated by analyst consensus. In addition, speculators might want to bet that terminal-value growth is considerably above GDP growth (+5.5%). For the conservative investor, however, Zalando shares look overvalued above €30.25/share and as long as the stock is trading above this level, I assign ZLDSF stock a HOLD recommendation.