CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) supplies natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of Michigan’s 10 million consumers in all of its Lower Peninsula counties. The company offers investors a 2.7% dividend and a low beta of 0.26.

Yet I am reversing my previous “buy” recommendation of CMS Energy from a year ago to “sell” for several reasons now:

*Rising inflation and increasing interest rates will drive up all of CMS Energy’s costs, including financing, at a point where the utility has significant debt in its capital structure, with no assurance of cost recovery from rate-payers.

*CMS Energy’s emphasis on renewables and on shutting down coal (as well as its nuclear-sourced electricity operated by Entergy (ETR) shutting down) appears a headlong rush in the wrong direction, away from reliability and source diversity and towards higher-cost yet more-intermittent generation.

*Solar - the CMS target source - is less favored in the Midwest because it takes valuable farmland in a way that desert-based solar does not.

Macro

A few short, intense, points:

Reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven up primary energy costs (coal, natural gas, and oil), all of which are used to generate electricity.

Weirdly, the Biden administration has taken all of its hydrocarbon energy regulation in the direction of increasing costs even more for consumers by, for example, limiting or eliminating leasing of federal lands offshore and onshore for oil and gas production.

Supply chain snags, US money-printing, and Chinese Covid shutdowns, along with a post-Covid increase in demand elsewhere have combined to drive up inflation to rates not seen in forty years and slow supply chains.

First Quarter 2022 Results and Guidance

In the first quarter of 2022, CMS Energy earned net income of $345 million or $1.21/share compared to a nearly-identical $342 million, or also $1.21/share, for 1Q21.

Adjusted 1Q22 EPS was $1.20/share and planned long-term adjusted EPS growth rate is affirmed at 6-8%.

The guidance for 2022 full-year adjusted EPS is $2.85-$2.89.

Dividend payouts for the year at the current rate are estimated to be $534 million ($133 million/quarter).

For the first (winter) quarter of 2022, gas and electric utility operating revenues were similar:

*electric utility $1.24 billion in operating revenue and $222 million in operating income;

*gas utility $1.04 billion in operating revenue and $240 million in operating income;

*enterprises $91 million in operating revenue and an operating loss of -$5 million.

Gas utility income is typically lower in spring and summer due to lower demand, although this year natural gas prices are far higher than in the past. Still, for context, in full-year 2021 electric utility operating income was $801 million, gas utility income was $375 million, and enterprises lost -$21 million.

Electricity Generation Plans

CMS’s generation is regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and is subject to a wide variety of input from ratepayers.

In 2020, purchased nuclear and cogenerated power and coal formed the biggest part of CMS Energy’s actual electrical supply mix (as distinct from generation capacity. This is shown below.

CMS Energy 10-K, Starks Energy Economics, LLC

According to the company in its most recent 10-Q, “In June 2021, Consumers filed its 2021 IRP with the MPSC, proposing updates to the Clean Energy Plan. In April 2022, Consumers and a broad coalition of key stakeholders, including customer groups, environmental organizations, the MPSC Staff, energy industry representatives, and the Michigan Attorney General, filed a settlement agreement with the MPSC resolving Consumers’ 2021 IRP. The settlement agreement is pending approval by the MPSC."

The IRP shows an expected increase of generation capacity between 2021 and 2040 from renewables and customer efficiency, with no coal by 2025, along with no nuclear (which as noted, just shut down) and declining percentages of natural gas capacity, then a third natural gas. It is critical to note these are percentages of capacity, not use. Typically, renewables are used intermittently, coal and nuclear are baseload, and natural gas is online on an intermediate-to-baseload schedule.

CMS Energy 10Q

The company has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. It plans to retire two coal plants, Karn 1 and Karn 2, by 2023. Built in 1959 and 1961, these plants have a capacity of 515 megawatts (MW).

Three additional remaining coal-fired units, Campbell 1-3 with 265, 385 and 770 MW of capacity respectively, are due to be retired in 2025. This is an accelerated schedule - in an earlier iteration of the plan, Campbell 1 and 2 were due to be retired at the end of their design lives in 2031 and Campbell 3 (the youngest and largest) was due to be retired in 2040.

Karn units 3 and 4 (which run on natural gas and fuel oil and are mainly used for peak demand) will be retired in 2031.

The 805-megawatt Palisades nuclear power plant was sold in 2006 to Entergy but continued to supply electricity to CMS. It was just shut down - literally - on May 20, 2022.

Given prior experience around the country - including in California and Texas and the importance of reliably-sourced electricity particularly in bitter Michigan winters - it is difficult to square these retirements of baseload plants with the goal of cheap, reliable electric generation. And of course, there are differences among coal plants - not all coal plants are high-emission.

Natural Gas Supply and Prices

While gas costs are treated as pass-throughs, availability of supply is an important factor.

The June 2022 Henry Hub natural gas futures price was $8.08/MMBTU on May 20, 2022. (This compares to $3.10/MMBTU a year ago.)

Gas from the near-to-Michigan Pennsylvania Marcellus is typically lower-priced than Henry Hub: for example, last week when the Henry Hub spot price was $8.45/MMBTU, the Tennessee Zone 4 Marcellus price was $7.47/MMBTU and the price at East Gas South in southwest Pennsylvania was $7.57/MMBTU. All are multiples of year-ago prices, but fractions of European and Asian liquefied natural gas prices.

Energy Information Administration

A graph of US natural gas month-ahead prices vividly illustrates the price increase.

Data by YCharts

Utility Operations

The map below illustrates Consumers’ gas, electric and combined service territories as well as plant locations. Yellow is electric, blue is gas, green is both, and the red dots are electric generation facilities.

CMS Energy 10K

On the electricity side, CMS Energy is part of the MidContinent Independent System Operator (MISO) electric reliability grid, shown below in light blue.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Operational Risks and Strategy

CMS Energy is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Its regulated gas and electric utility is Consumers Energy. CMS Enterprises is an independent power producer.

The head of a group of rural electric cooperatives, David Tudor, recently spoke about the importance of its coal generation capacity in providing electricity on a 24/7 basis without interruptions. Because of this capacity, for example, its coops were able to operate throughout 2021 Winter Storm Uri without downtime, while investor-owned utilities around them had blackouts. Indeed, the MISO grid, of which CMS Energy is a part, has already warned of possible blackouts this summer.

Moreover, Tudor noted MidContinent farmers do not like solar installations because they take usable farmland, unlike solar installations in the desert. Until the ratio of power produced to land required improves (100 megawatts per 800 acres), solar is a non-optimal generation choice. Yet this is the direction in which CMS Energy is headed: more intermittent (and unloved) solar installations, less baseload coal, nuclear, and eventually natural gas.

CMS Energy capital spending is planned at a total of $14.3 billion for 2022-2026. IRP approval would add another $1 billion to the total.

CMS Energy 10-K

Governance

At May 1, 2022, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked CMS Energy’s overall governance a good 3, with sub-scores of audit (4), board (5), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (1). In this ranking 1 indicates lower governance risk and 10 indicates higher governance risk.

CMS’s ESG rating as of May 2022 was “medium” with a total risk score of 21 (28th percentile). Component parts are environmental risk 9.8, social 5.8, and governance 5.4. The company is ESG-flagged for its use of thermal coal.

Controversy level is 2 on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst.

It is worth noting that Tesla EV head Elon Musk has expressed distrust of ESG scores.

On April 29, 2022, shorted shares were 2.0% of floated shares. Insiders own a small 0.40% of the outstanding stock.

The company’s beta is a low 0.26: its stock moves in the same direction as the overall market but not as sharply.

Financial Highlights

CMS’s closing price on May 20, 2022, was $68.83/share, 93% of its 52-week high of $73.76. The closing price is also 96% of a one-year target price of $71.99/share.

This price gives a market capitalization of $20.0 billion; enterprise value is $32.02 billion.

Trailing twelve-months’ EPS is $4.67 for a trailing price/earnings ratio of 14.7. The averages of analysts’ EPS estimates for 2022 and 2023 are $2.88 and $3.12, respectively, resulting in a forward price-earnings ratio range of 22.1-23.9.

Trailing twelve months return on assets is 2.9%; return on equity is 11.1%.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $1.69 billion while levered free cash flow was negative at -$438 million.

The dividend of $1.84/share yields 2.7% at the company’s current stock price. For comparison, the 10-year Treasury rate is 2.85%.

Data by YCharts

As of March 31, 2022, the company assets of $28.7 billion. Its liabilities were $21.3 billion, giving a steep liability-to-asset ratio of 74%.

These liabilities comprised:

*current liabilities of $1.4 billion

*non-current liabilities of $7.4 billion

*debt, finance leases and other financing of $12.2 billion*non-recourse debt of 74 million

*securitization debt of $198 million.

CMS Energy has an average analyst rating from fourteen analysts of 2.4, or “buy” leaning to “hold.”

Notes On Valuation And Risk

The company’s market value per share is three times its book value of $22.85/share, indicating positive investor sentiment.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 13.8, suggesting the stock is not bargain-priced.

As always, natural gas demand is a function of winter weather.

CMS Energy is at risk that all its costs will increase with the across-the-board inflation that is occurring, and that it may not get full cost recovery. In particular, as the Fed increases rates, the company’s debt costs will increase. Moreover, fixed debt instruments - even less-risky 10-year Treasuries - will compete more successfully against CMS Energy dividends.

Moreover, its generation fuel costs (and direct natural gas costs) have increased; yet, solar installations are held up by supply chain snags and limits on importing Chinese-built solar equipment. Battery back-up is similarly slow, small, and insufficient.

MISO is warning of blackouts, yet apparently about 70% of the projects in its queue for approval are (intermittent) solar projects.

Shutting baseload nuclear, large coal, and eventually some natural gas generation plants could make CMS Energy’s generation more unpredictable.

Recommendations

The dividend yield on CMS Energy is less than the 10-year Treasury rate and yet it is riskier.

In a time of rising energy costs - all costs, in fact - CMS is not assured of cost recovery. Like all utilities, CMS Energy is at risk from accelerating US inflation. The company has a high liability-to-asset ratio.

While it can pass through natural gas costs, natural gas prices are well over double this time a year ago, which is bound to cause operational “friction.”

The company is emphasizing bringing on intermittent renewables and shutting down baseload coal at a point where the MISO grid is warning of blackouts due to insufficient capacity.

I recommend selling, or not buying CMS Energy.