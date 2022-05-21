7 Choices For 8% Or Higher Dividend Yields

We've got 7 bulls here. Please don't actually count the photo. I didn't want to go back and find an 8th pick. Just pretend it was 7 bulls. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

The preferred share space is offering investors dramatically higher yields than we’ve seen since the pandemic. It makes sense that preferred share yields would increase some with Treasury yields, but many of these preferred shares traded above call value in late 2021. At that point, investors still felt it was reasonable to expect a loss on call just to get a few years of a nice yield. Now investors are getting much higher yields with the potential for a significant capital gain.

Earlier today I posted for subscribers on preferred share opportunities. If you've already enjoyed that article, you're still getting fresh picks here. There is zero overlap between the articles. There are simply enough opportunities in the sector to provide multiple articles covering different shares.

Big Discounts with Efficient Pricing for TWO

Shares of TWO-A (TWO.PA), TWO-B (TWO.PB) and TWO-C (TWO.PC) have been pounded mercilessly. Those preferred shares now trade at a much bigger discount to call value than the discount on the common shares to book value. That’s remarkable. If investors thought Two Harbors (TWO) was just going to fail, why would they be willing to pay over 90% of book value? Even using trailing book value for TWO (ignoring a modest projected decline in Q2 2022), the common shares would be at a .89 ratio. That’s not the price for a REIT investors expect to fail.

So why does TWO-B carry an 8.87% stripped yield? Shares have a 5.352% spread after they start floating, so if short-term rates are higher than about 2.3% it would cause the dividend rate to increase. Lower short-term rates would decrease it. However, the floating rate doesn’t kick in until call protection ends on 7/27/2027. That’s pretty far off. Perhaps you want the floating rate early? Well, an 8.87% stripped yield should be more than enough to take the edge off that pain.

Where I want to give investors in TWO-A, TWO-B, and TWO-C some extra credit is in the efficient pricing between different series of preferred shares. The market was very efficient in establishing the ratio between shares of TWO-A, TWO-B, and TWO-C. All three shares are cheap, but their discounts accurately reflect the difference in initial coupon rates, floating dates, and floating spreads.

That may sound like it would be common, but it’s not. Historically, the shares were often priced less efficiently. Today, investors could pick any of the 3 shares and they’d getting a similar deal. All 3 look good.

How much did investors like these shares in 2021? TWO-A traded up to $27.10. Investors liked it so much they were willing to eat a capital loss of $2.10 just to get that big yield. At $22.86, the yield is much bigger and a call would represent a big capital gain instead of a capital loss. It isn't callable until 4/27/2027, but are investors really upset about being "stuck" with an 8.97% stripped yield until then? If shares were called right away, that it would be about a 10.9% yield to call.

More Choices

You want more good choices. I’m up for that. How about MFA-C (MFA.PC)? I don’t expect shares to return to call value. They’re at $21.27. I’m still bullish. I don’t need to project a 17.5% price increase to think something with a 7.77% stripped yield looks nice. While MFA-C only has a coupon rate of 6.5%, when the floating rate kicks in the spread is 5.345%. That means if short-term rates are above 1.155%, the dividend gets increased. What’s better than a 7.77% stripped yield? How about 8.2%? That’s what it would be if shares were floating today. How about over 9%? That’s what it would be factoring in the near-term expected increases from the Federal Reserve.

Now someone might argue that the yield won’t be 9% if the price goes up, but if they want to argue that prices will go up they are just making the case for me. While I don’t expect shares to hit $25.00, I do think we will see them rally quite a bit. That floating rate won’t kick in until 3/31/2025, but the 7.77% stripped yield offers plenty of income while the discount offers plenty of upside.

Think MFA Financial (MFA) will go out of business? I don’t. I own some of the common shares along with the preferred shares.

A Rare Choice

How about EFC-A (EFC.PA)? How rarely have I mentioned these shares? I didn’t care for them previously because the I felt they needed a bigger discount to become more attractive. Well, that discount is here. It’s a 7.47% stripped yield. They have a floating rate that kicks in on 10/30/2024. You can argue all day long about discounting future cash flows at a higher rate, but if you think higher rates will last then you have to discount bigger floating rate dividends. There isn’t a viable argument for claiming higher rates mean discounting at a higher rate if you also claim rates will fall and prevent the floating rate from being higher.

If rates continue along the curved projected by short-term Treasury rates, the floating rate will push the yield well past 8%.

A Fixed-Rate Hedge

What if rates do go down? We have the potential for a recession, though I think it would be a mild recession. What is mild? Well, not like the GFC (great financial crisis). ARR-C (ARR.PC) carries a fixed-rate dividend paid out monthly and the stripped yield is already 7.91%. That’s a pretty good yield. Even if Treasuries go back to 3%, that’s way below 7.91%. If Treasury rates end up lower in a year or two, the fixed-rate on ARR-C would look very nice. But what if the REIT decides to call shares? Starting from today’s price of $22.16, the investor would collect a 12.8% capital gain addition to the 7.91% stripped yield.

I like to mix in some of the fixed-rate shares as a hedge against rates going back down since I’m not convinced that we’re in for a prolonged period of higher rates. More hikes from the Federal Reserve? Absolutely. But that’s not the same as predicting the 10-year Treasury will rip past 3% and climb up to 4%. If rates drop, it looks great. If rates remain around 3% on the 10-year, it’s still pretty good. If rates climb to 7% on the 10-year Treasury? I’ll take that risk. I won’t call it impossible, but extremely improbable.

Above 8%

When considering the eventual floating spread on the floating rate shares, each one is projected deliver a yield above 8% on today’s share price. Before the floating rates kick in, yields are already running well over 7% and in some cases over 8%. We’re including ARR-C as a hedge against rates being lower. I like hedges that provide a 7.9% yield. It’s a nice feature. Humor me and round it to 8% so the title works?

No? Okay, then consider this a free pick. We've got 5 of these 6 preferred shares set to go over 8% with the floating rates and some are already over 8%. That means I just need two more.

Common Shares

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) at $14.98 looks great. Price to estimated net asset value is at .77. That’s low, in case you were wondering. When I say "estimated", I'm referring to our weekly updated NAV estimates rather than the trailing book value.

Book value per share has decreased over the last decade, but not very much and most of the hit was during the pandemic:

The REIT Forum

If we chart that as a ratio, we can see the current ratio is clearly on the low end of the range:

The REIT Forum

Outside of 2020, there have only been a few weeks across the other 9 years where the ratio was this low. Seems like a good deal to me. Shares carry a 10.9% dividend yield, which is also pretty nice since investors get paid while waiting for the price-to-NAV ratio to recover. Even during 2020, more than half of the weeks saw a higher ratio.

What if NAV got dumpstered (that's my word, Webster can add it) over the last month? Unlikely. I’ve got Scott Kennedy’s NAV projections through the end of the prior week. New projections are coming soon. Through the end of last week, book value projections are basically flat quarter-to-date. So I’m not worried about the underlying portfolio.

It’s worth mentioning that a recent dip in the BDCs resulted in dramatically more BDCs entering our bullish range. This is a major swing from a few months ago when we had a mix of bearish and neutral ratings for the sector. What happened? Well, prices took a beating and resulted in shares offering much better values today than they did at the start of the year. At the start of 2022 our BDC ratings included 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, 2 sell ratings, and 5 strong sell ratings. Who else would’ve came out with a such a bearish tilt? You know what investors hate to read? Articles with a big bearish tilt on the BDCs when the sector is soaring. You know what they should read? Yeah, you got it.

One more bullish outlook to go.

I'll toss in Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). The price-to-book ratio is around .61 and the dividend yield is just over 10%. That's a big discount. Is GPMT perfect? No. They've got some loans on office properties that aren't my absolute favorites. On the other hand, a .61 price-to-book ratio is a substantial discount to book value. That kind of discount is enough to outweigh minor issues. Could I go into greater detail? Sure, but I've already done it in other articles. With 7 picks, which would be 8 if we count ARR-C, there are too many words already.

Get to Neutral

I’ll toss in one neutral rating while we’re at it. We’re neutral on Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM). When 2022 started we had a “Strong Sell” outlook on CIM. Shares were trading at $15.08, so that was a fair rating. Now shares are $9.41. With that flop in the share price, there’s no reason to be bearish anymore. CIM clearly hasn’t fallen to the point of being the most attractive mortgage REIT, but we’re ditching the bearish outlook. If investors refused to sell when shares traded at a massive premium to book, they already missed the boat.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

