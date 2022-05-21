Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is one of America's most well-known consumer products companies. Things such as toothpaste and dish soap remain in steady demand regardless of economic cycle. This stability has long made Colgate an attractive income holding for conservative investors.

And while Colgate's income has been healthy - the company has increased its annual dividend 59 years in a row - growth has been hard to come by in recent years. In 2012, Colgate generated $17.1 billion of revenues. Last year, it pulled in $17.4 billion, which amounted to just a 0.4% annualized growth rate over the past decade.

As you might expect, with a revenue growth rate that has badly trailed inflation, Colgate's stock price has done very little as well:

Shares were essentially flat between 2014 and 2020. Colgate finally enjoyed a move to new highs in late 2020 as investors were newly drawn to its stable recession-resistant properties. However, Colgate has once again stalled out now as consumer staples names have dipped amid the historic inflationary wave. For an investor that bought the stock five years ago, there's been essentially no return aside from the dividend.

And to be fair, that lack of any stock price performance is understandable. It's not like earnings per share have done much to write home about either:

Colgate managed to boost earnings from around $2.50 per share annually in the 2010s to more than $3 per share last year. However, with the onset of the current inflationary issues that have wrecked supply chains in the staples industry, Colgate's earnings have slid again in 2022 and have fallen back to the company's normal pre-pandemic levels.

Looking For A Slight Upturn In Growth

The 2010s could effectively be viewed as something of a lost decade for Colgate. The company had a variety of things go wrong. These included some pressures on margins, very weak results out of emerging markets, and a challenging pricing environment.

Over the longer-term, however, it's hard to believe Colgate's top-line revenues will only grow at 0.4% indefinitely. For one thing, the return of inflation has given Colgate much wider latitude to increase prices significantly.

Right now, that's not reflecting itself in earnings, as Colgate is having to pay far more for input products, labor, logistics, and so on. But at some point, inflationary pressures will abate, whereas price hikes on the consumer goods tend to be permanent. Staples companies are big beneficiaries of what's known as the ratchet effect; prices are increased quickly during inflationary periods but are rarely rolled back once the shock ends.

For another, it's unlikely that emerging markets will perform as badly in the 2020s as they did in the 2010s. Latin America, in particular, suffered from egregiously weak local economic conditions and currencies over the past decade. This was bad news for Colgate as it earns less (in dollars) when it has converted its foreign earnings back into dollars. Now, however, with the prices of oil, metals, and farm goods soaring, key emerging markets such as Brazil should enjoy stronger economic results, and thus deliver higher profitability for Colgate.

Finally, Colgate appears to be taking a more aggressive posture as of late. Guidance has increased to a degree in terms of organic growth, and there's a sense that management is looking more at M&A opportunities as well. After a decade of lackluster results, I expect management to try to garner support from increasingly frustrated shareholders.

Analysts see a significant uptick in earnings for Colgate over the next three years:

Do I think Colgate will hit $3.64 in 2024? In my view it seems pretty ambitious. We're counting on a lot of margin improvement to get close to double-digit EPS growth rate in 2023 and 2024 on less than 4% revenue growth. If the company can hit the analyst estimates, however, Colgate would be quite a decent buy at today's price. Even if earnings are closer to, say, $3.30 in 2024, I think shares are still fairly valued today.

Venezuela Reopening: A Potential Positive Catalyst

One other interesting angle for Colgate is that it used to be a major player in the Venezuelan consumer products market. Colgate has a massive share of toothpaste in Latin America, and Venezuela - with its 30 million people - is a sizable market. Colgate generated at least 5% of its annual revenues and profits from Venezuela back before the mid-2010s when the Venezuelan economy collapsed. Since that period, however, the local currency has become effectively worthless, and foreign companies such as Colgate have been unable to operate profitably in that country.

However, change may finally be coming. The Biden Administration has signaled some tentative steps toward a warming of ties with Venezuela.

To that end, the New York Post reported that:

"The Biden administration on Tuesday [May 17] took a step toward easing sanctions against Venezuela’s socialist government — just one day after lifting financial, travel and migration rules for Cuba. The US will allow Chevron to discuss future work with state-owned Venezuelan oil company PDVSA and lift sanctions against Carlos Malpica-Flores, a former PDVSA executive and relative of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro."

I should stress that these are minor improvements in relations. This is essentially just giving Chevron (CVX) the ability to talk to the Venezuelan oil industry. It doesn't directly allow any process for Chevron or others to help boost Venezuela's oil output or provide more direct revenue to the Maduro government. That said, the U.S. policy toward Venezuela has been one of complete isolation for many years. The conflict in Ukraine, however, may compel the U.S. to allow Venezuelan oil back into the global supply chain.

This, in turn, would likely have positive ramifications for Colgate. Colgate was one of the single most harmed U.S. companies when Venezuela's economy collapsed around a decade ago. And for a company that has shown virtually no top-line growth in recent years, if Venezuela comes back into the capitalist sphere, that could produce at least 5% immediate bump to Colgate's overall annual revenues and profits.

Colgate's Bottom Line

I view Colgate as a sort of "bond replacement" type equity for a conservative income-focused investor. The company gets to sell a close-to-fixed amount of toothpaste and other cleaning and hygiene products each and every year. Rain or shine, people brush their teeth. Growth will be modest at best, but it's really hard to imagine sales declining much either. Colgate is one of the steadiest lowest-volatility streams of cash flow you can find in the stock market today.

Is the return high enough to warrant an investment? If you're expecting S&P 500-beating returns from here, maybe not. If Colgate returns to $3.00 a share earnings on a going forward basis and stabilizes there, we're looking at 25x earnings at $75. That's a 4% earnings yield. If the company grows at 2%/year on top of that, you'd get something like 6% annualized returns with the dividend yield starting at 2.5%.

Would I rather own Colgate stock for its 2.5% dividend yield and 6% total returns versus fixed income? Absolutely. The downside risk in a stock like Colgate is minimal. It's hard to imagine a more recession-proof business than Colgate's. On the other hand, shy of something out of left field, such as a transformative M&A deal, it's hard to see Colgate seriously exceeding expectations to the upside either.

If a 2.5% starting dividend yield with modest annual dividend hikes and limited share price appreciation is enough to meet your needs, then CL stock will work fine from here. I personally support owning "bond-like" equity given that yields on actual bonds themselves are too low to warrant my interest at present levels.

That said, I see other consumer staples where you're more likely to get, call it, 3-6% earnings growth annually from a similar starting P/E ratio.

But it's hard to top Colgate in its pure defensive nature. A 4% earnings yield from this sort of ultra-safe blue chip is fine enough. Given how slowly CL stock tends to move, this year's drop from $84 to $75 has substantially improved the stock's forward return outlook. That said, for me to put my own money in, I'd either want to see a share price in the $60s or more evidence that Colgate can get earnings closer to $3.50 per share. A P/E closer to 20 (5% earnings yield) would make Colgate stock a more compelling offer.