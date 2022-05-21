shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 13.

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of May.

Be sure to check out our other Weeklies - covering the Closed-End Fund ("CEF") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space. Also, have a look at our primer of the BDC sector with a focus on how it compares to credit CEFs.

Market Action

It was the worst week of the year for the BDC sector as two factors converged to drive prices lower. First, short-term rates fell on expectation of a lower end point for the Fed policy rate. This, in turn, was driven by an increasing likelihood of a recession as fewer and fewer investors consider a soft landing the most likely outcome. Lower short-term rates are less favorable for BDCs as they will limit the overall income level of the sector.

The second reason was continued weakness in risk markets as evidenced by a sharp rise in credit spreads. And while BDCs, unlike their fixed-coupon credit counterparts, are generally immune from changes in interest rates they are not immune from changes in credit spreads.

So far in May only two BDCs are in the green.

Systematic Income

Year-to-date about a quarter of the sector is still up. Four of our six total BDC positions that we have held in our High Income Portfolio since the start of the year are among the seven that are in the green with our two other positions delivering an above average result.

Systematic Income

So far May is shaping up to look pretty much like April with a total return of around -4%.

Systematic Income

The average BDC valuation has now moved below its range over the past year

Systematic Income

Taking a longer-term perspective we see that the current valuation (blue horizontal line) is below the long-term average and median and has only been lower during periods of serious stress. Arguably, the current valuation level is overstated by around 1-2% since the weakness in both public equity and credit suggests we should expect NAVs to be marked lower by another 1-2% in Q2.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

Arguably the most visible theme of the Q1 BDC earnings season has been the drop in NAVs. This is a big change from Q4 when the average rise in the NAV was more than 1%. The biggest driver of this theme is the widening of credit spreads as highlighted on many management calls.

Systematic Income

The second key theme is that, while Q4 was a blow-out quarter for income, the average income fell in Q1 from the previous quarter. 40% of the names have reported a double-digit drop in income so far. A key reason for this is the drop in exit fees based on fewer exits. The chart below from HTGC shows the sharp drop in exits in Q1.

HTGC

This has translated into a lower level of fee income. The chart below shows what this looks like for ARCC though it's far from the only one where we see this impact.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The third theme is what we call the NII Valley which is the fact that most BDCs will see a drop in income up to Libor of around 1%. As it happens 3-month Libor finished Q1 at 0.96% or just under this level meaning that most BDCs finished the quarter in the NII Valley. Libor has now risen to 1.4% which is well above the weighted-average floor of the sector, meaning that NII has now risen on a going-forward basis. Current NII is linked to Libor that reset over the past 3-months at lower levels than the current 1.4% so we shouldn't expect a big jump in Q2 numbers. However, we should expect to see a decent lift in income across the sector in Q3.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Market Commentary

It was the last busy earnings week for the BDC sector.

Trinity Capital declared a drop in the NAV of 7.6% which, oddly, took the market by surprise with the price falling 5%. As we highlighted earlier, the sale of (LCID) and (MTTR) positions shaved more than 4% off the NAV which the company clearly flagged. And this was really because public equity markets sold off by the time the company was able to move the positions. The rest is largely a function of share issuance costs which also shouldn't have been a surprise to the market.

Elsewhere, the results were good - net income rose substantially. The company raised its Q1 distribution by 11% from its Q4 level and declared an additional special of $0.15 or about 38% of the regular dividend. The growth in net income is a function of both rising leverage as well as a rotation from common equity / warrants to income-generating secured loans. The company was also able to issue fixed-rate debt prior to the recent spike in interest rates which was a very good move in retrospect.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Stance And Takeaways

This week we made a rotation in the BDC sleeve of our High Income Portfolio with a drop in the TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) position and a reallocation of the capital into Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) and Trinity Capital (TRIN), both new positions. This takes advantage of the fact that TCPC has been much more resilient than the broader sector this year (it outperformed the sector by around 7% prior to the rotation this year) and that its valuation has converged quite a bit with the sector, making it less of an obvious overweight given its now lower margin of safety (it was our second largest BDC position).

BXSL is a pure credit BDC with a very low fee (for a few years at least), strong track record and what appears to be a high-quality portfolio. Its valuation was sub-95% at the time of the rotation. TRIN is a different animal - more of a VC exit play with some equipment financing which offers some diversification to the traditional BDC model.