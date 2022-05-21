Preferreds Weekly Review: Why Not Just Hold Highest-Quality Preferreds?

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of May.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the CEF markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

It was another tough week for the preferred sector. The key difference, however, was that the sell-off this week was not due to rising Treasury yields (10Y yield fell around 0.2%) but rising credit spreads.

In short, the market has started to behave like it is more worried about a recession rather than inflation. The view here is that a recession is 1) pretty likely given the Fed's poor historic track record of being able to engineer soft landings and 2) is a more likely cure, if a painful one, for the current persistent inflation.

The outcome for this was that higher-quality sectors like Banks finished the week in the green while lower-quality sectors continue to sell off. This is a theme we highlighted in a recent article as a reasonably likely consequence and one that investors should consider seriously.

For the month all sectors remain in the red with Energy and CEF outperforming.

Systematic Income

The sell-off has been fairly consistent with the last 6 weeks all bringing negative returns.

Systematic Income

May has delivered just about the worst monthly return so far this year, matching those of April.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

A recent comment in our Preferred weekly where we highlighted agency mortgage REIT preferreds (such as DX.PC) was something to the effect of "why would I own real estate rather than a qualified investment-grade bank preferred paying 6%?".

And it is certainly true that bank preferred yields have moved north of 6% with some investment-grade issues paying well above 6%. As the chart below shows this level was exceeded only for a few days over the last 5 years.

Systematic Income

However, our view remains that investors should diversify across a broader array of securities. Specifically, we would make the following points.

First, agency MBS, which is what DX holds, are not “real estate” – they are mortgage-backed securities issued and guaranteed by the GSEs (government sponsored enterprises).

Two, the vast majority of bank preferreds are both low-coupon and fixed-rate so their duration is miles higher than that of DX.PC. Note that while the average bank preferred is down 14% DX.PC is down 5% year-to-date.

Three, DX.PC stripped yield is 1% higher than the typical bank preferred and its reset yield is more than 2% higher.

Four, while mREIT preferreds are not qualified, they benefit from the 199A rule which gives a 20% discount to REIT dividends.

Five, Banks are the largest preferreds sector which suggests that many income investors are already overweight bank preferreds either directly or via preferred funds such as CEFs.

Six, qualified vs. not doesn’t matter in a tax-free account.

Seven, mREIT preferreds are cumulative while bank preferreds are not. We personally don’t find this a big deal for blue chip issuers as it’s not worth their while to mess around with preferred shareholders but it might be a problem for some dinky bank issuers.

As we like to say, there is more to income investing than the one-dimensional quality axis. Quality is important but it's not everything.

Market Commentary

Mortgage REIT Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) had a great quarter. As our previous article suggested there were a few positives for book value. First, the company had been reducing its agency allocation – a good move given the terrible performance of the agency MBS basis over the last 6 months or so.

Two, its leverage has been unusually low for the quality of its portfolio. Three, it has been growing its MSR portfolio – clearly a nice move given the rise in rates (MSRs have negative duration) – we saw how well NRZ did on the back of its large MSR portfolio. Four, the timing for its SFR property (single-family residential) bucket was great given what’s happened to housing prices over the past year or so.

In short, book value rose 0.5% in a period when you can count book value gains in the mREIT sector on Captain Hook’s hand. A lot of that is clearly due to the company not paying common dividends and its continuing buybacks well below book value but even without these factors the book value change would have been among the best.

The fact that the SFR portfolio is depreciated in book value rather than reflected in a kind of mark-to-market way means that book value is actually significantly understated.

Speaking of the SFR portfolio the company is in negotiation to sell most of it – the buyer has 2 more weeks to do due diligence and if the sale goes through it will be a 7% gain for book value. It seems odd for AAIC to turn around and sell down its SFR portfolio so quickly especially given the fact that it said it will then grow it back up again but the idea appears to be to monetize the SFR gains in book value, maybe as a weird gesture to pull the stock price up.

Given the roundtrip costs involved this is probably not the best way to run an mREIT but you can’t argue with the positive impact on book value. It also obviously derisks the portfolio in the process given it will take time for the company to source new properties. If they ramp up the portfolio to $200m it will be roughly a third of its overall portfolio.

This week AAIC.PC took a dive (though recovering close to half of the drop on earnings news). It's not clear what’s driving that. Our first thought was that someone was reallocating to AAIN which would make sense but AAIC.PC fell further even after the yield differential to AAIN widened back out again. Liquidity is poor in AAIC.PC so maybe someone was just trying to get out – we saw something similar in other securities. The upcoming liquidation proposal, if approved, could offer decent upside from today’s levels. We continue to hold AAIC.PC in our High Income Portfolio. It is trading at a 9.23% yield (10.10% expected reset yield in 2024). It has equity / preferred coverage of 6x and economic leverage of just 2x.

Another mortgage REIT Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) reported earnings with book value falling only 2%. That’s a great result in the context of the broader mREIT market where double-digit book value drops are pretty common. GPMT has a similar profile as FBRT, being focused on commercial real estate i.e. CRE loans.

Recourse leverage for both is around 1x and equity / preferred coverage is fairly high (FBRT at 6.8x and GPMT at 5.3x). (FBRT.PE) is arguably more attractive here given its yield is 8.9% versus 8.3% for GPMT however (GPMT.PA) is a Fix/Float with a first call date at the end of 2026 linked to SOFR+5.8% with, unusually, a 7% floor. This means that its yield could rise to 10.2% based on expectations of short-term rates in 2026 (i.e. at roughly around 3% longer-term). In the worst case scenario GPMT.PA will have a yield of 8.1% or where it is now if short-term rates move back to zero.

Stance And Takeaways

The two areas of focus for us in the preferreds and baby bond space have been higher-quality, low-coupon securities we have highlighted for a few weeks. And these have held up much better during the recent period of stable Treasury yields and rising credit spreads. A shallow recession is very quickly becoming the consensus call, given the persistence of inflation, Fed's increasing hawkishness and its low historical success rate in engineering soft landings. These securities should outperform in this scenario of rising credit spreads and falling Treasury yields. The securities mentioned in an earlier weekly still make sense in our view.

The second area of focus are the near-term reset preferreds described in an earlier article. The idea here is that the market may be underestimating how much further the Fed is likely to have to push rates to bring inflation lower. Former NY Fed President Bill Dudley is one of a number of commentators who view the scenario of a Fed policy rate of 4-5% as increasingly likely. These securities will benefit handsomely in this scenario - not only through a rising income level but also from their resilience given their upcoming switch to a coupon linked to short-term rates.