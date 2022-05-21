AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

With the Q1 earnings hangover now over, I thought it would be a great time to write another piece on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). Since the headlines and CEO interviews are over, I wanted to share my thoughts with the SA community. After a devastating ~57% intraday decline following earnings, UPST hit a 52-week low of $25.43. In this article, I'll explain why I don't believe UPST's thesis is busted, why I aggressively bought shares at $28, and what went wrong for the fintech platform.

The Good

Traditional Metrics Growth

While the headlines and stock price screamed doomsday on May 10th, Upstart beat Q1 expectations and increased its key financial and operating metrics. Revenue was up 156% on a YOY basis, with operating income up 124% YOY. As emphasized in my first UPST article, a key component of the thesis was their ability to increase their total bank partners and dealer rooftops in order to increase product adoption.

While headlines were focused on excessive balance sheet loans and reduced guidance (rightfully so), it seemed as if the Street undeservingly ignored the exceptional financial and customer metrics that will propel Upstart's future growth.

Q1 Performance (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

While excessive growth had been priced into this company north of $300, the figure above still demonstrates that there is a need for UPST's platform based on the consecutive quarterly increases in dealer rooftops, bank partners, and revenue.

The quarterly conference call started off with this.

The Upstart team just delivered our seventh consecutive profitable quarter and our fourth straight quarter with triple-digit year-on-year revenue growth. As the recognized innovator in AI lending, we continue to expand our leadership position in personal lending and are now off and running in our auto lending product as well. Despite the macro headwinds that appeared over the first quarter, we saw loan transactions of more than $4.5 billion, a record for the Upstart platform and perhaps for the industry as a whole. At the same time, we added a huge number of lenders and car dealerships during Q1. Today, we have more than 500 dealerships on Upstart as well as 57 banks and credit unions, which is up from 42 when I last updated you in February. At this point, we're adding about a lender per week. This is real progress, considering we had just 10 lenders on the platform when Upstart IPO-ed in December 2020. Additionally, we now have 11 lenders with no minimum FICO score in their credit policies, up from 7 the last time we spoke. I'm confident that our momentum and pipeline for both dealerships and lenders has never been stronger.

Though Upstart did post monstrous growth, investors looked beyond basic financial metrics that caused a massive Wall Street sell-off. The following two sections will focus on what drove Wall Street to dump this stock.

The Bad

Guidance & Economic Headwinds

At the end of F'21, UPST guided for full-year revenue of $1.4B and expected full-year auto loan volumes of $1.5B. In the first quarter, it slashed its 2022 revenue guidance to $1.25B; to further the pain, the company also removed any guidance with respect to full-year auto loan volumes as well.

As expected, investors did not take this news well at all. When a richly valued high-growth company like UPST reduces or cuts guidance, it is likely the stock price will suffer. Coupled with inflation and rising interest rates, the economic headwinds put downward pressure on UPST as well. However, a 50%+ single-day decline is more than economic headwinds and reduced guidance. As Jim Cramer stated in his CNBC interview with CEO Dave Girouard.

A stock that's down 56% is not a misunderstood stock. It was a stock where people thought there was far more risk than we realized.

In the next section, I will walk through what investors such as Jim Cramer and many others were worried about following Upstart's earnings call.

The Ugly

One of the key value propositions for UPST is its competitive positioning as a technology platform rather than a bank. UPST simply uses its technology to help banks and credit unions gauge a borrower's creditworthiness through its proprietary AI model. However, UPSTs balance sheet was the true cause for concern for shareholders such as myself. The image below depicts the massive increase in loan volumes held by Upstart in Q1'22.

Key Balance Sheet Metrics (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

However, Upstart does occasionally take loans on its balance sheet for R&D purposes to test out new data and risk models. In the company 10-Q, it states:

After origination, Upstart-powered loans are either retained by bank partners, purchased by the Company for immediate resale to institutional investors under loan sale agreements, or purchased and held by the Company. For loans purchased by the Company, Upstart pays bank partners a one-time loan premium fee upon completion of the minimum contractual holding period.

Analyst Simon Clinch from Atlantic Equities mentioned he was taken aback by the number of loans on UPST's balance sheet. CEO Dave Girouard mentioned it would not be a long-term problem, and the business model as a fintech platform is the ultimate focus.

So when something changes as quickly as it did in interest rates and the risk premiums in the market changed very rapidly, then we stepped into sort of bridge that, but it's sort of a temporary thing. And as Sanjay said, it is an intention of ours to make the system more automated and more fluid so we don't have any need to do that. It's not part of our business to hold loans generate net interest income from loans in our balance sheet, but we certainly want to make sure there's fluidity in the system. And we're definitely going to do some more work so we can do that without any of our balance sheet participation in that

Despite the justification, many investors were taken by surprise, including CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer. Cramer did not hold back his opinions while grilling Girouard on the quarter, calling it "ill-advised" to have so many bad loans on its balance sheet. Cramer also hammered down on delinquency rates saying "he was not born yesterday" and knows they are "really, really high". Girouard maintained his composure and did not seem the least bit worried about the market's reaction, claiming it's okay if "the company isn't understood now".

Thesis Busted?

As a long-term investor, I am not inclined to bail after a few bad quarters where expectations were significantly different than the reality. While it was quite unsettling to see so many loans on the balance sheet, I do not believe UPST's thesis is busted.

Despite the challenges brought on by the macroeconomic environment as total loan volumes may decrease, UPST continues to demonstrate the viability of its product through the increase in its partners (credit unions, banks, and dealer rooftops) and improved financial performance. In my first article, the main thesis points included:

Large and growing TAM Auto loan penetration Capital-Light business model

While the third point left investors uneasy with the excess loans on the balance sheet, Girouard stated that it was only a single-digit percentage of total loans originated that UPST held on its balance sheet.

All in all, Upstart is an industry disruptor that is changing legacy credit determinants such as the FICO score. There is a clear need for this product, and at 31x trailing earnings, I believe UPST continues to provide significant long-term upside for investors.

I believe UPST's high loan balance is likely a short-term headwind the company will be able to navigate through as it improves its data and risk models. Hence, I reiterate my strong buy recommendation for Upstart and believe there is still plenty of growth ahead for the fintech platform.