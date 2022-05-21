bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

[Please note that all currency references are to the Canadian dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (New York symbol (NYSE:PBA), Toronto symbol PPL; Oil and Gas Transportation Services; Shares outstanding: 550.01 million; Market cap: $26.7 billion; www.pembina.com) owns and operates oil and gas pipelines and other energy infrastructure assets. Pembina became a publicly-traded Income Fund in 1998 and converted to a dividend-paying corporation in 2010.

The recent instability in global energy markets highlighted the attraction of energy producers in stable jurisdictions such as Canada. Pembina, as a key provider of energy infrastructure assets serving western Canadian producers, plays an important role in collecting, transporting, storing, and processing products from these producers. Long-term cost-of-service contracts or firm contracts that include take-or-pay provisions help to stabilize the profits of the company despite the swings in profits experienced by its major clients.

Pembina was the top-performing Canadian pipeline operator over the past 10 years and should continue on its stable growth path supported by attractive expansion projects and selective acquisitions.

A Boring Business

Pembina owns and operates oil and natural gas pipelines, processing facilities, and logistics services including an export terminals business. These assets are mainly located in Western Canada and supply products to clients including refineries, and market hubs in British Columbia, Alberta, and Illinois.

The business is divided into three divisions, namely pipelines, facilities, and marketing and new ventures.

The pipeline division is the largest contributor to profits, generating earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation of $2.1 billion in 2021, or 58% of the company’s total.

This division operates over 18,000 kilometers of pipelines for the collection and transport of crude oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Major assets include:

The Peace Pipeline system - 3,750 km of pipelines that transport propane, ethane, and crude oil from northwestern Alberta to Edmonton and Saskatchewan

The Alliance Pipeline system - 3,849 km of Canadian and U.S. natural gas pipelines, delivering gas from western Canada and North Dakota to markets in Illinois

The Syncrude Pipeline system - 450 km of pipelines that have a capacity of 389,000 barrels per day. Pembina transports synthetic crude oil to delivery points near Edmonton

The terminals at Edmonton - tanks with a capacity of 12.1 million barrels of storage and a rail capacity of 210, 000 barrels per day.

The facilities division contributed $1.1 billion of EBITDA in 2021 or 30% of the total. This division operates Pembina’s natural gas processing and fractionation facilities in Western Canada. In addition, Pembina owns a marine export terminal in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The marketing division contributed 12% of the overall company EBITDA in 2021. This division buys and sells hydrocarbon products (including natural gas, and crude oil), does commodity arbitrage, and optimizes storage opportunities. Financial results in the marketing business vary substantially from quarter to quarter and are subject to a several factors including commodity price fluctuations and price differentials, and currency exchange rates.

Stable Profit Growth

Pembina recorded gross revenues of $8.6 billion in 2021, normalized EBITDA of $3.4 billion, operating cash flow of $2.7 billion, and free cash flow of $2.1 billion.

Over the past decade, the company managed to grow its normalized EBITDA per share by 11.1% per year, operating cash flow per share by 10.1%, and the dividend by 4.9%. Transported or processed product volumes increased by 10.1% per year supporting the growth in profits.

Also notable is the relative stability of the profits despite the volatile oil and gas pricing environment which drives the revenues of its main customers (see graph).

Eikon

A key reason for this relative stability is the nature of the contractual arrangements between Pembina and the oil and gas producers, where contracts with “take or pay” clauses make up more than 80% of revenues of the pipelines and facilities divisions (together 88% of overall EBITDA in 2021). These contracts entitle Pembina to a minimum fee for the services agreed to, irrespective of the extent to which services are used. As long as the counterparts do not default, Pembina will receive payment. Pembina aims to have 75% of its credit exposure to investment grade and secured counterparties. In addition, the marketing division, where profits are potentially more variables makes up a relatively small portion of the overall EBITDA and consequently does not have a major influence on the profits of the company.

Growth Prospects

Canada is a major global source of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The country has the third-largest oil reserves in the world with an estimated 168 billion barrels that can be recovered economically. In 2019, Canada produced 4.7 million barrels of oil per day, of which 94% came from producing areas in western Canada. Total production is expected to increase to 5.8 million barrels a day by 2030.

Canada also has vast reserves of natural gas, at just under 2.0 trillion cubic meters, and produces about 5% of the world’s natural gas, ranking after the U.S., Russia, Iran, and Qatar.

Pembina is well placed to support the growing demand for Canadian oil and gas through further development of its current asset base or the development of new infrastructure. In the past, the company has also made occasional acquisitions, mostly of a complementary nature.

Pembina incurred capital expenditures of over $13 billion over the past decade developing new facilities or expanding existing operations. Additional projects with a value of $4 billion are currently under development and include several new phases of the Peace Pipeline as well as the Empress Cogeneration facility.

Pembina and TC Energy (TRP) are planning to develop a carbon transportation and sequestration system known as the Alberta Carbon Grid. When fully constructed, the system is expected to be capable of transporting more than 20 million tonnes of CO2 annually and will connect Alberta’s largest regions of industrial emissions to sequestration locations. The Alberta Carbon Grid is expected to be partially operational in late 2025 and to enter full service by 2027. This could eventually form a 4th leg of the Pembina business.

Some of the larger acquisitions over the past decade included Vantage Pipeline and Mistral Midstream (2014, US$650 million), Veresen (2017, $9.4 billion), Kinder Morgan Canada, and the Cochin Pipeline (2019, $4.3 billion). More recently the company entered into a joint venture with the investment firm KKR which will see the combination of western Canadian natural gas processing assets held by both entities. Pembina will control 60% of the venture and will also act as the operator and manager. This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

A New Executive Team

Pembina has a brand-new executive leadership team. Mick Dilger, who led the company since 2014, unexpectedly stepped down in late 2021. The new CEO is Scott Burrows who formally took the helm in February 2022. He has been with the company for 11 years serving as the Chief Financial Officer before he was appointed CEO. He also has a background in investment banking. Other recent senior appointments include Jaret Sprott as Chief Operating Officer for Pipelines and Facilities and Eva Bishop as Senior Vice President for Corporate Services. The non-executive chair of the board is Randall Findley who has been a director since 2006 and should be able to provide transition support to the new executive team.

The executives earn a base salary, benefits, annual cash incentive bonus, restricted share units, and stock options. The annual bonus payment is linked to the achievement of company and individual targets while the stock options reward longer-term performance and provide alignment with shareholders. More than 80% of the CEO’s compensation is considered to be “at-risk” depending on his and the company’s performance. Return on invested capital is a key component of the annual bonus determination. Longer-term incentives are based on the share price performance compared to a peer group of comparable businesses as well as the growth in EBITDA per share. The executives are also required to hold shares in the company which in the case of the CEO amounts to 5 times his annual base salary.

Sound Balance Sheet And Strong Cash Flow

The company had shareholders' equity of $14.5 billion by the end of March 2022, total debt of $11.8 billion, and cash and equivalents of $28 million. A small portion of the debt is exposed to floating interest rates.

The company’s EBITDA covers the interest expense 8.1 times and S&P assesses the long-term unsecured debt as investment grade with a solid BBB rating.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $2.9 billion in the 12 months to the end of March 2022 while capital expenditures were $710 million leaving a sound free cash flow balance of $2.1 billion. The company states that maintaining the balance sheet strength and credit rating together with a stable dividend payment and accretive growth projects are key capital allocation priorities. Additional free cash will be utilized to reduce debt, increase the dividend, or opportunistic share repurchases.

A Fine Dividend Record

The company has paid an unchanged or higher dividend every year since it became a publicly listed entity in 1998. The growth in the monthly-paid dividend over the past 10 years was 4.9% per year. The dividend was covered 1.4 times by the free cash flow over the past 12 months.

In addition to paying dividends, Pembina also opportunistically buys its shares in the market. The company bought 450,000 common shares in 2021 spending a total of $17 million and in March of 2022, received authorization to buy 27.5 million shares in the market over the next year.

A Good Start To 2022

Pembina had a good start to the 2022 financial year with adjusted EBITDA, cash flow from operations, and free cash flow all increasing by 20% or more compared to the same period last year. The Marketing division fared particularly well with a 198% jump in EBITDA courtesy of favorable market conditions while the Pipelines and Facilities divisions were stable.

Pembina also noted in the results announcement that Ruby Pipeline filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Ruby is a 1,094 km transmission pipeline that delivers gas from the Rockies Basin and is owned equally by Pembina and Kinder Morgan Inc., which operates the pipeline. Pembina has a 50% convertible, cumulative preferred interest in Ruby Holding Company which is expected to pay US$91 million per year. Pembina noted that the Chapter 11 proceedings “raise substantial doubt as to Ruby Pipeline’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

In 2021, Pembina received distributions of $461 million from equity-accounted investees, including $13 million from Ruby which was already well below the 2020 distribution of $122 million. Pembina also wrote off the full amount of its convertible, cumulative preferred interest in Ruby ($1.3 billion) and its associated related party advance ($139 million) in 2020. It would seem that Pembina has already taken the pain of this investment.

Given the strong start to the year, the company raised its full-year EBITDA guidance range by 2% (midpoint) to $3.45-$3,60 billion.

Fair Valuation

For 2022, consensus forecasts indicate EBITDA, operating cash flow, and dividends per share growth of 4%-5%. The accretive benefits from the joint venture with KKR may provide further upside in the current year. Longer-term profits should grow at mid-to-high single digits in line with the historical averages.

Eikon

Given the stock’s current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.3 times, a price to operating cash flow ratio of 11.0, and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is in line with the wider North American peer group.

Investor Return Expectations

The Pembina stock price has done well over the past two years but has still not exceeded the pre-pandemic high. At the current price investors receive a 5.1% dividend yield, while profits could grow over the medium term by 5%-10% per year. This would make for a reasonable, low double-digit annual return assuming an unchanged valuation multiple.

There is a risk that lower oil and gas prices could eventually depress the valuation multiples for the whole group. But taking into account that Pembina’s current valuation multiples are well below the 10-year averages, we would not consider it a major risk.

For U.S. dollar-based investors there is also the currency movement to contend with - a stronger Canadian dollar would enhance U.S. dollar dividend payments and returns and vice versa.