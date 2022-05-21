Grand Warszawski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis and background

I first covered Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) back in Oct 2021 under an article entitled "Amgen Stock: Shoot Fish In A Bucket Like Buffett". The thesis at that was that it was an excellent investment combining safety, current dividends, and appreciation potential. It was poised for a double-digit total annual return given its strong pipeline, reasonable valuation, and secular return. Indeed, it has delivered a 14.5% price appreciation and 16.5% total return since then while the overall market lost more than 12%.

This article provides an updated analysis of AMGN, and the conclusion is our bull thesis maintains even after the sizable price appreciation since then. We remain bullish for pretty much the same reasons. We are impressed by its updates on the pipeline during its most recent earnings report. The pipeline features several promising late-stage candidates including TEZSPIRE for severe asthma and its collaborative efforts with Eli Lilly (LLY) to develop antibody compounds to combat COVID-19. As summarized by CEO Robert A. Bradway (and the emphases were added by me),

"We achieved strong, volume-driven growth in the quarter while launching two very promising first-in-class medicines. We are also advancing a robust pipeline with data for several mid-to-late stage candidates expected during the year."

Furthermore, we also like the strong balance sheet and the strong cash flows, especially in turbulent times like this. The fortress financial position will not only allow AMGN to keep focusing on R&D and innovation sustainably but also ensure our investment safety, as detailed immediately below.

Stable and strong capital structure

The following table summarizes AMGN's financial positions and capital structure during the past decade. As seen, even though it has been gradually taking more debt and long-term debt increased from $21 in 2011 to about $36.9B as of March 31, 2022, its financial position has actually strengthened and its capital structure became less leveraged. Its equity/EV ratio has steadily improved from 71% in 2012 to about 80% in recent years. And the Debt/EV ratio has steadily declined from 29% in 2011 to the current level of 20% only. The company currently maintains plenty of liquidity, with cash and investments totaling $6.5 billion on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2022.

Looking forward, I see its financial position to further improve given its healthy cash flow and excellent capital allocation flexibility. Shareholders should expect AMGN to generous cash return and at the same to continue its focus on new drug development as highlighted by the following financials in its 2022 Q1 earnings report:

The Company generated $2.0 billion of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 versus $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company's first quarter 2022 dividend of $1.94 per share was declared on December 3, 2021, representing a 10% increase from 2021.

On February 24, 2022, the Company entered into Accelerated Stock Repurchase (ASR) agreements to repurchase an aggregate of up to $6 billion of the Company's common stock with an initial 23.3 million shares received and retired.

Low cost of capital and high profitability

This section evaluates its profitability by comparing its cost of capital to its return on capital. This analysis uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") to evaluate its cost of capital. The calculation of the WACC is performed in the following way as detailed in our earlier article here:

WACC = portion of equity * cost of equity + portion of debt * cost of debt * (1- tax rate) We already have all the inputs above for the WACC calculation from the capital structure evaluation. So the next chart directly shows the WACC results. Note that the cost of equity is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model ("CAPM"), considering the volatility of the stock (the beta) and the risk-free return (the 10-year treasury bond yield).

As seen, the cost of equity for AMGN has been quite stable in a range between 8.3% to 8.6% in the past decade with an average of 8.4%. And also note that thanks to its strong financial strength and investment-grade bond status, it was able to enjoy relatively low borrowing rates in the range of 2.9% to 4.8% with an average of 3.8% on its long-term debt. And finally, its WACC has been also stable and only fluctuated in a narrow range from 6.8% to 7.2%, with an average of only 6.8%.

The next chart now compares the WACC against its return on capital employed ("ROCE") to illustrate its superb and consistent profitability. As can be seen, its average ROCE has been on average 45% and consistently outperformed the WACC by a considerable margin of more than 38%. Working capital, net property, plant, equipment, and also R&D expenses are capitalized in the calculation of ROCE.

Valuation and expected return

With the WACC, I will next use the discounted dividend model ("DDM") to analyze its fair value given AMGN's stable dividends. The fair value of AMGN is taken as the summation of all its future dividend payments discounted to their present value with the WACC as the discount rate.

The DDM calculations for AMGN are shown below. These calculations considered different combinations of WACC in the range of 6% to 8%. I'd like to consider a range broader than the historical range of 6.8% to 7.2% as established above to explore a wider range of scenarios. These calculations also considered a range of terminal dividend growth rates ("DGR"), ranging from 2.5 to 5.5%.

To me, the scenarios highlighted in red in the middle of the table are the most likely. To summarize, the next five-year expected return and margin of safety are:

As a base case, I expect the fair value to be about $285. The base case considers an average WACC and an average growth rate. In this case, the current price represents a margin of safety of about 16% and an annual return of about 3% in the next 5 years.

The bullish scenario takes into account a faster growth rate as well as a lower WACC. In this situation, the fair market value will be around $340. In this case, an investment at the current price has a 38% margin of safety, and the five-year annual return is expected to be a healthy 6.7%.

Finally, the bearish situation is an unfortunate mix of higher WACC and slower growth. Even in this instance, the investment would barely lose money.

Source: author

Final thoughts and risks

I continue to be bullish on AMGN despite the ~15% price appreciation since our first coverage. I do not see any change in the fundamentals. It is still an excellent investment providing an excellent mix of strong pipeline, fortress financial strength, conservative capital structure, and price appreciation potential. Under its current conditions, I see a very asymmetric return-risk profile. The downside is very limited (almost zero) but the upside is very sizable (up to 38%) in the next few years.

Finally, a few words about risks. Drug development is inherently uncertain and it is a generic risk for all pharmaceutical companies including AMGN. Among its numerous clinical trials currently underway, many may fail and do not pass regulatory approval. A risk more specific to AMGN involves its collaborative efforts with Eli Lilly to develop COVID-19 antibody compounds. COVID-19 remains an extremely fluid situation. The AMGN-Eli Lilly collaboration may face delays and the COVID pandemic may develop in ways that can negatively impact AMGN.