Antoine2K/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Fuels and rare earths

Let me start by pointing out that yes, I know that Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) has a substantial uranium portfolio, it owns a uranium mill. But uranium's not something I know much about in the financial and fiscal sense so I'm not going to address that market here. This is, as I've done before here, about the interest in the rare earths market.

As I have said before Energy Fuels has an asset that no one else does have, a working uranium mill inside the US. One that is licensed to process wastes and other ores and minerals. This is a useful asset to have when considering rare earths and they have done. Something I thought was a very good idea.

The idea also didn't really work out in its first iteration but there's no shame in that. Keep trying sensible ideas and one will work. Which brings us to this next one, buying a mineral sands opportunity in Brazil. This could work out, it depends, but it's a sensible thing to be trying.

The market basics

OK, so we know that the EV revolution is going to need lots more rare earths. All those magnets need their Nd and Pr and, in lesser quantities, Dy and Tb. So, rare earths need to be mined and they need to be processed. There's an industry in China that can do this but we'd all rather we weren't entirely dependent upon that country. So, we want domestic, or at least "outside China" supply chains.

There are several stages in such a supply chain and it's perhaps worth giving a recap of a few points.

Rare earths

There's no shortage of rare earths out there. One of them alone is more common than copper. We currently mine 240k tonnes of all rare earths mixed together each year and tens of millions of tonnes of copper. There's just no shortage in rock.

There's a significant shortage of separation capability outside China. The 15 lanthanides (La to Lu on your periodic table) are difficult to separate one from the other, it takes a billion $ plant to be able to separate all of them. The industry works in stages. Mine produces a mineral, then either the mine or the next stage makes a concentrate, the concentrate goes to the separation plant, then the individual oxides go off to the metal, or magnet, or phosphor, or whatever, plant.

The traditional rare earth minerals are monazite and bastnasite. Monazite is the one we want to think about here. Because there's no shortage of it at all. All sorts of mineral sands operations produce it - or can - as a byproduct. The Florida phosphates industry wastes are packed with it.

However, there's a distinct shortage of monazite with little enough uranium and thorium in it to be processed in a normal-style plant. There's no particular danger with the usual levels of those radioactives (I've handled the stuff without gloves, really, it's not a biggie) but the conniption fits from the environmentalists if you ever said you were going to process normal monazite mean you'd never be able to get the licenses to do so. Not in a rich country anyway.

Some will know that Lynas built its processing plant in Malaysia. The reason for that is that it was an old tin processing site and thorium is associated with tin too. So, Lynas argued that the site was already contaminated, why not? There was a huge fight over that license even so.

There's lots of high (-ish) Th and U monazite out there. Much of which is effectively free. Because no one can process it.

Energy Fuels and that uranium mill

Except Energy Fuels (as I pointed out back here) has a uranium mill. And they've the licenses to do two things. Pull in uranium containing ores and extract the U from them. Well, D'Oh, of course. But they've also got the thing that no one else is likely to get. The right to dump the wastes in their back yard. Sorry, their tightly controlled gangue storage area.

So, Energy Fuels can do something that no one else in the US can do nor is likely to gain the licenses to do. Process radioactives heavy monazite into a clean rare earths concentrate. Not because this is particularly difficult, but because they are licensed to do so.

As I said back when they announced they were to do this for monazite from Chemours' mineral sands operation I said it was an excellent idea.

Sadly the idea did not in fact work out. The exact reason it didn't, hasn't been revealed but my assumption would be that the numbers didn't quite work out.

The new experiment

Which brings us to this new experiment. Energy Fuels has bought into a Brazilian mineral sands opportunity. One which would produce the usual rutile etc, with a monazite byproduct. And Energy Fuels is one of those few people who can refine a U and Th heavy monazite into a rare earths concentrate that can then go to the separator.

A good plan. I like it - and I'd assume that you've realised I grasp, from the above, a lot of the detail of this industry - and think that it's a clever experiment to be doing.

There are details in there which may or may not make it a good plan of course. Why is it that no one else has mined this mineral sands deposit for example? Is it just the monazite that pushes it over the edge into being worthwhile?

But I admire the attempt at least and fully back the experiment - for all that my backing is worth whatever pitiful amount it is.

However

There's always a however though, isn't there? The biggie here being that an awful lot of rare earths ores - even concentrates - aren't worth processing. And if it's not worth processing then it's worth nothing, right?

What matters is the mix of rare earths within the rare earth concentrate. This requires a little explanation.

Rare earth separation

We'll leave aside how this is actually done (well, multiple iterations of boiling in hydrofluoric acid if you really want to know) and just note that it costs from $15 to $20 per kg concentrate processed. $15 for a new and bespoke plant, $20 as a tolling fee in an extant one. Around those prices at least.

So, for each tonne of concentrate going into the separator there's a $20,000 cost that has to be covered. However, the sales price of cerium (oxide) is around $500 a tonne these days. Lanthanum too. And Ce and La are likely to be about 50% of that concentrate.

It is possible to cut out the Ce (cerium) and dump it, which is what Mountain Pass (MP Materials now) does. But you can't the La, or Sm, they have to be extracted as part of the process that allows you to get at the Nd and Pr. It's also true that your Tb or Dy could be worth in the hundreds of thousands to millions a tonne but you'll be lucky to have a tenth of a percentage point, let alone a whole percent, of those in your concentrate.

Anyway, I'm not trying to provide accurate numbers here, just to outline the base problem. It costs $20,000 a tonne to separate our rare earth concentrate. But large portions of what is separated can be sold for $500 a tonne. Only some of it can be sold for that $100,000 a tonne that the Nd/Pr can be.

This means that the mix in the concentrates matter. Matters above all else at that stage. Some to many rare earth concentrates are worth, on balance, nothing. Well, OK, $500 a tonne sort of numbers to make mischmetal (ie, metal made of mixed rare earths) which is used to make lighter flints. But the point I want to get across is that currently it's the Nd/Pr fraction that makes a concentrate worth anything interesting.

Think on it. Nd/Pr is worth $100 a kg. It costs $20 per kg to separate the concentrate. Let's say - just for the example - that La and Ce are worth nothing (at 50 cents a kg, this is close) and also that there's nothing else in our concentrate (not true, just for illustration). So, the Nd/Pr level in our concentrate must be above 20% for the concentrate to be worth anything, right? We can change those prices to change what the percentage must be but the base point stands.

Do note that there's nothing that can be done in the process to increase the Nd/Pr portion. That's something set by the original monazite. Different deposits differ in this and that's just the way it is. Some are high in Nd/Pr and others aren't.

So, while this Brazilian plan is sensible and logical there's no proof that it's going to work. Because we don't know what the lanathanide split is in that monazite.

My view

I like Energy Fuels in the sense that they're doing what I would be doing if I had that asset/assets and was observing the world around me. They've something, that uranium mill and associated licenses, which no one else within the US is likely to be able to gain. That's an asset. They're working to make the most of that asset. Rare earths excitement is a thing, they're playing to it.

Hey, it might even work.

The investor view

That people do what I would do is not known as a grand investment signifier. If that were true I'd be rich enough that you'd have heard of me for being rich.

It is true though that Energy Fuels is trying out the things that make sense to me, someone who has a deep if not wholly perfect knowledge of this industry.

This does not mean that the plan is going to work, of course. This particular adventure into Brazilian mineral sands. What will make it work - or not - is the specific distribution of each individual rare earth within the monazite. Nd/Pr of, say and just as an example, 30 to 35% levels look highly interesting. 10% would produce a concentrate that currently would probably be worth nothing. As I've said elsewhere about Energy Fuels I agree that they're trying all the right things. Whether it's actually going to work depends upon these sorts of technical details we've simply not got enough information to decide upon.

I'd be so much happier about this if the corporate announcement had told us what the rare earths split within that monazite is.

My recommendation here? Wait and see.