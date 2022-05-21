Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The investment thesis

Berkshire Hathaway's recent 13F disclosure shows that Warren Buffett created a sizable position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). The position is worth about $4.3B as of this writing and is the 12th largest position in BRK’s enormous equity portfolio. You might be wondering why Buffett, who repeatedly said he won’t invest in tech stocks because he does not understand tech stock, suddenly created a large position in a computer company now.

This article will show that under its technology surface, HPQ is actually an exemplary Buffett-type business. It demonstrates all the traits of a perpetual compounder that Buffett seeks: superb profitability and return on capital, financial flexibility, strong cash flow but low maintenance CAPEX requirements, generous shareholder returns, et al. Finally, its current valuation also fits what I call Buffett’s 10x pretax rule, as shown immediately next.

PQ and Buffett’s 10x Pretax Rule

According to Buffett's 10x pretax rule, HPQ is now a wonderful firm for sale at a wonderful price, as shown in the chart below. The figure compares HPQ's historical price and its 10x pretax earnings (also referred to as EBT, Earnings Before Taxes). As seen, if the price has risen near or above 10x EBT, it has been a good time to sell like in 2016 and 2017. And vice versa, when the price fell below 10x EBT, it has been a favorable time to buy. And now, with a valuation of 7.2x FW EBT, is such a favorable time to buy. As to be detailed next, at 7.2x EBT, even if HPQ’s profits remain stagnated indefinitely, the investment would already produce an almost 14% pretax yield, comparable to a 14% equity bond.

In case you are new to Buffett’s 10xEBT rule, I have a free blog article to provide all the details plus all the Q&A I’ve received. A quick summary to facilitate the ease of reference:

Buffett paid ~10x pretax earnings for many of his largest and best deals. The list is long, ranging from Coca-Cola, American Express, Walmart, Burlington Northern, and also the more recent AAPL purchase. It is hardly a coincidence because buying a business that stagnates forever at 10xEBT would already provide a 10% pretax earnings yield, directly comparable to a 10% yield bond. Any growth is a bonus.

The 10xEBT rule does NOT mean you should go out and buy every/any stock that is priced below 10xEBT. Investors face two primary risks: A) quality risk or value trap, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much. The 10x pretax rule is mainly to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already.

Then how do we eliminate type A risks? I look for three things primarily. First and second, the business should have no existential issue in short term and the long term. And third, the business should have a decent chance to grow (at the so-call perpetual growth rate). This will be a plus.

So with this framework, let’s examine HPQ more closely.

HPQ: does it have any short-term existential issues?

As detailed in our blog article, a shortcut to looking into the short-term existential issue is the dividend, the most reliable indicator of a business's profit.

As shown below, HPQ has been paying dividends for years. Despite the hiccups between 2015 and 2016, the dividends have shown a general growing trend. The growth rate during the past decade has been a healthy 5.2% CAGR, and in the past 5 years have been almost 10%.

Another reliable metric is interest coverage and financial strength. The business currently carries long-term debt of about $6.4B. Its total interest expenses are about $252M and its effective tax rate is about 13.5%. As such, the business’s debt coverage (defined as EBIT divided by interest expenses) is about 17x, essentially debt-free.

HPQ: does it have any long-term existential issues?

In the long term, existential issue ultimately is a largely subjective judgment. To me, HPQ’s core business caters to a society's need that extends indefinitely into the future: our basic computing, working, and gaming needs. Even within its mature businesses, there are some prospects for the top line albeit slowly. But again, at its current valuation of 7.2x EBT, the return on investment would already be double-digit if there is no growth. Product cycles for PCs and printers aren't as important as they previously were, but a slow secular growth can still be expected in the low-single-digit range in the long term.

At the same time, there are signs of higher-growth and higher-margin areas. Notably, it just posted 20% revenue growth in Personal Systems Gaming. Gamers spend generously and sometimes even uncontrollably on their gears – and I, unfortunately, have to experience this firsthand as the parent of a teenage kid – such as cameras, speakers, and headsets. Its new breakthrough such as Omen can fuel further growth as it integrates the social network aspects and keeps gamers connected.

HPQ earnings report

HPQ: what are its perpetual growth prospects?

As detailed in my free blog article, in the long term, the growth rate is simply given by the product or ROCE (return on capital employed) and reinvestment rate.

HPQ was able to maintain superbly high ROCE over the past decade as you can see from the following chart. It has been on average 103.5% for the past decade. And note that this average has already been biased by the lower profitability it experienced between 2012 to 2014, when the ROCE hovered between 37% to 65%. Since 2015, its ROCE has been consistently and substantially above 100% with the exception of 2020 when it dipped slightly to 88%.

For reinvestment rate, HPQ enjoys strong cash generation and capital allocation flexibility as you can see from the following highlights taken from its most recent earnings report:

HP's net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.7 billion.

HP generated $1.4 billion of free cash flow in the first quarter. Free cash flow includes net cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 billion adjusted for net investments in leases of $20 million and net investments in property, plant and equipment of $273 million.

HP’s dividend payment of $0.25 per share in the first quarter resulted in cash usage of $0.3 billion. HP also utilized $1.5 billion of cash during the quarter to repurchase approximately 42.6 million shares of common stock in the open market. As a result, HP returned 127% of its first quarter free cash flow to shareholders. HP exited the quarter with $3.4 billion in gross cash, which includes cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $5 million.

All told, HPQ on average spent only about 13% of operating cash flow on maintenance CAPEX in recent years, about 20% on dividends, and has been maintaining a reinvestment rate between 5% to 7.5% in recent years.

We can now estimate the long-term growth rate using both the ROCE and the reinvestment rate obtained above, as illustrated in the next table. Note that I adjusted the growth rate by 2.5 percent for inflation. As seen, to me, the most likely growth scenario in the long-term would an annual growth rate in the upper-single digit, between 7.0% to 9.5%.

Now to put the pieces together and conclude:

HPQ is currently valued at 7.2x EBT, equivalent to a 14% yielding equity bond.

At the same time, there is a good prospect of a 7%~9.5% long-term organic growth rate.

So an investment here is similar to an equity bond with an almost 14% yield and at the same time with the coupon payment increase of 7~9.5% per year, leading to a very favorable odds of double-digit return in the long term.

Final thoughts and risks

This article analyzes HPQ, the newest large addition into BRK’s equity portfolio. Beneath its technology surface, it is a textbook Buffett investment featuring a high return on capital (over 100% on average in recent years), strong cash generation yet low cash requirement (on average only needs 13% of operating cash flow as maintenance CAPEX), and generous shareholder returns ($1.5B repurchases during the past quarter plus $0.3B of dividends). And this industry leader in the personal computing space is now for sale at only 7.2x EBT.

Finally, risks. HPQ faces both macroscopic risks and also risks unique to itself. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic represent a major risk. The actions taken by governments, businesses, and individuals in response to the situation are completely unpredictable. For HPQ itself, it relies on third-party suppliers and a global distribution network. Such reliance creates risks including component shortages and supply chain. The Ukraine-Russia war and pandemic can create further complications.

Thx for reading! Look forward to your comments and thoughts!