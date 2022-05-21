jimfeng/E+ via Getty Images

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is an industrial supplies distributor. They offer materials for DIY consumers and businesses alike. The company has been benefiting from an upturn in the highly cyclical housing market. The housing market is highly cyclical. The value of real estate is directly related to the economy, so when the economy takes a dip, so does the housing market or vice versa as some would argue. When I wrote this article I called out that BlueLinx would likely continue its rapid growth going into 2022. The stock is currently up 55% after a sharp selloff. Despite the massive appreciation in value, there are still solid arguments that more growth could be on the table.

Outlook

They continue to focus on higher-margin products and disciplined purchasing as they try to maintain their recent stellar performances. These efforts have contributed to outstanding performance for six consecutive quarters compared to expectations.

The BlueLinx leadership team is optimistic about its ability to take advantage of the growing demand for wood-based goods. After successfully managing the volatility in prices for such goods for the last 6 quarters the company has managed to maintain its strong margins despite a commodity cooloff. This isn't the same company that came into the pandemic. They've improved internally and this has shown on their balance sheet. The company is benefiting from increased demand and supply chain concerns internally but it is likely that the changes will still lift the company when homebuying dynamics revert to normal conditions. The sound inventory management and traction on higher-margin specialty items have proven sticky so far and that is crucial. Investors would do well to pay keen attention to margin figures and the specialty item component of the revenue mix in the future as lumber prices cool down. I would say 20% is a great target in this supply-stricken market.

Interest Rate Outlook

The company may be impacted by rising interest rates, general inflation, and ongoing volatility for its wood-based commodities. Optimism for the US housing industry has been shaken by recent events but is still headed in the right direction. Unemployment remains low, demand for new homes is strong and home equity levels are still high.

New housing starts are still trending upwards but look to peak in 2023. This is a great sign for home builders.

With mortgage rates rising, home prices are increasing, which means that some buyers may not be able to afford the homes they want. Although some people are struggling to afford homes at these elevated prices, there's still a lot of support for home demand due to high employment and wage growth. The average rent prices have increased significantly in the last 12 months. This has led some to consider buying a home as well despite the rising mortgage rates.

Homebuyers are still high in numbers, but the availability for them is low.

This will make the opportunity for investment in homes to be on the rise - whether it's investing in repairing existing ones or adding new ones. High levels of equity in homes, turnover rates, and aging housing will continue to drive growth in repairs and remodels.

These two sectors are by far the most important when you consider BlueLinx's revenue mix:

45% of revenue is linked to the repair and remodel market.

40% of revenue pertains to residential new home construction

5% of revenue involves the commercial industry.

BlueLinx's main objectives are to grow its high-value specialty product sales, expand its private-label services and increase the sales of value-added services.

Yet Another Strong Quarter

Net income stood at $133 million and diluted EPS came in at $13.19 a more than 100% increase.

Specialty products' net sales are $768 million, up 36% or $205 million when compared to the prior-year period. Specialty product gross margin had increased by 470 points to 24%. The company also saw increased year-over-year sales volume for both millwork and siding, tempered by the flat growth in engineered wood volumes that continued the trend of allocations to different suppliers. Their specialty goods gross margins are hovering around 23% to 24%. This is a consistent rate with first-quarter results but higher than in normal conditions.

This is suggesting that the company is enjoying sticky demand and will likely maintain strong pricing power at least for the next few quarters. Nevertheless, the strong margins helped BlueLinx to yet another stellar earnings beat.

Valuation Outlook

We'll start by using Finbox to calculate a fair value, below are the revenue estimates needed for the discounted cash flow method used in this model.

The general outlook for the next few years is optimistic. I expect revenue to remain at elevated levels through the calendar year 2023 with more significant declines in 2024. From 2025 onwards, it is reasonable to expect supply to be back to normal as supply chain concerns should be fully resolved. This is consistent with EPS estimates through FY23.

With this, we get a fair value of 174.55 with a 20% margin of safety gives us a new target of $140. This assumes there is no major dropoff in homebuilder activity. The risk of a slowdown is elevated right now because of rising interest rates. For this reason, I encourage you to put in your own estimates on Finbox.

The Takeaway

BlueLinx has been on an amazing run but there could well be more left in the tank. A recession would bring names like these to their knees but outside of that it's a great stock. It is unlikely that we see a 2008/09 slowdown but investors should pay keen attention to macroeconomic conditions even after this pullback. The growth story is still intact for BlueLinx but there are clear risks on the horizon. Due to the heightened uncertainty, I rate the stock a speculative buy with a price target of $140.