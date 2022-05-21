hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ahead of Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ:COST) upcoming earnings report, the market has already begun to price-in an earnings miss based off of peers Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT). While the entire retailer sector was hit hard after Target's massive earnings miss, Costco's daily decline was particularly shocking considering the historical relative strength of the stock. Rarely is COST down double digit percentages in a single day, especially when there is no direct news from the company. Additionally, there was a false tweet alleging that the company was raising the price of their hot dogs by $1. This price movement suggests panic selling from weak hands in the stock, and the selling could be premature considering that the earnings report has yet to come out.

The recent earnings of Target paint a bleak picture for retailers, but Costco has a fundamentally different business model than Target. The upcoming report may surprise to the upside, as the company makes profits on membership growth and retaining customer loyalty, not high mark-ups on goods sold. While inflation and supply chain woes are hurting others, Costco is used to having low margins and can navigate the current environment far better than peers and into the foreseeable future. Regardless of what happens when Costco reports earnings, the stock may present with a great buying opportunity for long-term holders who want to accumulate more shares and have been waiting patiently for the chance.

Introduction

Costco Wholesale was one of my very first 'real investments' I made when I began my investing journey, and I have been a shareholder of the company for years. In my first few months as an amateur investor, I started looking over companies that I was familiar with and began trading in small amounts, trying to get a feel for the practice. When I first started, I was too timid to really put a large amount of money into any one particular security, fearing I could lose it all. I traded in and out of names quickly, only buying and selling a few shares here and there just to get my feet wet.

Everything changed when I had a conversation with a friend about long-term investing, and what he perceived was the most 'ethical' company in the world. I had an idea that the best investments to make over the long term would be the most ethical companies, as they would be mostly free from scandals, employee strikes, negative sentiment, and other troublesome problems which could hurt the company's reputation.

When I asked him what he thought the most 'ethical' company in the world was, without hesitation he said, "Costco." He explained that the company treats their employees well, providing a living wage and taking care of workers beyond what most other retailers are willing to provide. They also do not hike up prices unnecessarily, providing a great value to the consumer. People love working at Costco, but more importantly, people love shopping there as well. I instantly began my research process, and discovered a great company with a great management team that I could hold for the long term. The icing on the cake was finding out that Charlie Munger, (who would become one of my personal idols), served on the Board of Directors and was a long-time shareholder of the company.

When I chose to invest in Costco years ago, I put around 10% of my assets into the stock with the mindset that I would not trade out of the name, but hold for the long term. To this day, I have not sold a single share of the stock, only adding to my long position on dips when the selling seemed overdone. I believe one of these buying opportunities is coming up very soon, either before the earnings report or directly after.

Target's Earnings Miss, And Why Costco Thrives

To start, I do not expect such a massive earnings miss from Costco as we have just witnessed from Target. Supply chain costs hit Target particularly hard, as unwanted inventory accumulated and profits were constrained by lower-than-expected sales of discretionary items. The company's stock had its worst day in nearly 35 years on the back of the earnings report, and the drop sent shockwaves through the market, with Walmart also falling further and Costco dropping nearly 13%, despite no earnings report to cite.

Target's revenues for the quarter were actually good, as the company reported what looked like a healthy consumer, but marked a shift in spending habits from discretionary items to "experienced-based purchases." While revenues were actually higher than expectations, the company's earnings and profitability were badly hurt on inflationary pressures and supply chain costs on higher fuel prices.

Target makes profit on mark-up on goods sold, while Costco has an entirely different business model. Costco's profits come from memberships and growth in this area, while maintaining high customer loyalty and maximizing value for consumers. They are used to having low margins, as this is exactly the strategy behind why consumers are drawn to the wholesaler in the first place. This is one reason why the upcoming earnings report from Costco might surprise investors, as "unwanted inventory" accumulation and profitability metrics are completely different between the two companies.

Walmart would be another company to compare with Costco, as Sam's Club is quite similar and there could be some foreshadowing of an earnings miss on the horizon. One key takeaway from Walmart's recent earnings report was that consumers have begun trading down to cheaper brands or smaller items, including milk, lunch meats, and other core items. This could be a signal of a change in spending habits, and as recession seems to be the talk of the town right now, fear is gripping the market with some evidence to point to.

However, Costco has their own brand, Kirkland Signature, which epitomizes the word 'value.' There is no "trading down" at Costco, as their bargain brand is the desirable brand. Sure, consumers can splurge on other items if they want to. For essentials and core items, there is no compromise associated with the shopping experience, like at Walmart. This differentiates Costco, which thrived before the pandemic, saw increased demand during the pandemic's worst months, and will likely continue to thrive after the pandemic is over. In terms of assessing the company going into a possible recession, there is no other retailer who provides more value to consumers who wish to buy in bulk and save money.

Higher Fuel Costs: A Blessing And A Curse

It would be a disservice to readers to mention all of the good things about Costco without touching on some of the risks associated with the current environment. Higher oil prices have been wreaking havoc across the markets, with many companies, such as Target, taking big hits to profitability. Shipping costs and other supply chain issues continue to be troublesome and drag down many sectors, not just retailers. However, these higher fuel prices are a blessing and a curse for Costco.

While the company is used to barely marking prices up on goods sold, growing memberships and retaining consumers is absolutely paramount for Costco. With gas prices shooting up across the nation, it would not surprise me if customers are flocking to the retailer for the massive savings on gasoline, among other discounts offered by the company. There are reports recently from Barron's which claim that wholesale clubs are luring in customers with discounts on gas so cheap, "they're losing money in some states."

Costco is undoubtedly adding new members, the question is - what are they worth? Is the strategy of sacrificing profits at the pump for new members ultimately worth it in the long run? I would say yes, it most certainly is.

The cure for high fuel prices is, of course, high fuel prices. Oil is a cyclical industry, with long cycles that many market participants may be overlooking when deciding to either buy or sell stocks. While supply chain issues, high oil prices, and inflation are temporary, the market is very shortsighted when it comes to these things. Chances are that traders are overreacting to short-term developments, such as the Target earnings report, and this is hurting Costco unnecessarily. While high fuel costs are one risk to keep in mind, there are other reasons why Costco has been dropping like a rock recently.

The "Fake News" Hotdog Tweet

On doing my research for this article, it came to my attention that Target's earnings miss was not the only thing contributing to the retailer's share price tumble. Just days ago, a tweet surfaced that Costco was reportedly raising the price of their hot dog meal by $1 due to inflation, which was later confirmed to be "fake news." One online writer blasted this development as "disgusting" and came to the company's defense.

Joe Kinsey, the author, writes, "Society has enough stress as it is. The last thing it needs is some dirtbag trying to trick their brains into believing Costco would raise its hot dog meal prices."

To attest to Costco's commitment to their customers, the company has maintained their hot dog meal pricing of $1.50 since it debuted in 1985, and vows never to change it. Years ago, the co-founder, Jim Sinegal, famously told now CEO Craig Jelinek, "If you raise the [price of the] *effing* hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out."

While this tweet and hubbub about hot dogs is amusing to me, to others it actually caused quite a bit of emotional pain and suffering. For those who saw what was happening to Costco stock in the midst of this and Target's worst day in nearly 35 years, one could only imagine the emotional state of a newly minted Costco shareholder who bought near the top.

There are countless reasons why a stock might drop double digit percentages in a single day, and there is no clear answer as to why. The "fake news" hot dog tweet is certainly newsworthy, albeit silly, but nevertheless it likely had real-world implications for the company's reputation. Holders of Costco stock take these things very seriously, and in my opinion, the recent decline in the share price likely had more to do with Target's earnings miss than tweets about the company's hot dogs.

Recent Sales Growth, Forward Looking Analysis

Costco, as a business, is faring quite well this year despite this confusing and treacherous market. In March, the company posted double-digit net sales growth for the third consecutive month in 2022.

By business unit, March comp sales advanced 19.1% in the United States (12.7% excluding fuel and FX), 15.7% in Canada (12.2% excluding fuel and FX) and 8.4% internationally (10.1% excluding fuel and FX), Costco reported." Source: Supermarketnews.com

Costco's comparable sales for the five-weeks ended April 3rd were released on April 6th after market close, and the stock popped above $600 per share for the first time the very next day. Since this news was released, the stock has declined over 28%, which hardly makes sense and could produce a buying opportunity in the near term. The recent sales growth of Costco shows a strong consumer, which is what Target maintained on their earnings call as well. The profitability is the real question here, and if the company's customer acquisition methods are worth sacrificing short-term gains for long-term loyalty. Even if Costco reports an earnings miss, the recent share price decline has already priced-in some of this. If the company can actually beat earnings estimates, a face-ripping rally could occur on the back of weak hands getting shaken out of the stock and long-term bulls piling into the buying opportunity.

Costco is not only reliant on sales growth, however, but retaining long-term customer loyalty. With a growing membership base, shockingly high customer retention rates of about 90%, and a brand leader in customer satisfaction, the trends can continue long into the future.

Costco Price Targets (Tipranks)

According to the site Tipranks.com, based on 19 Wall Street analysts coverage of the stock, the average price target for Costco is $595.11, which represents a 42.9% upside over the next 12 months. The lowest price target given by analysts is $500, which is still a 20% upside from the current price of $416.43.

Costco is reaching close to $400, which is an interesting technical level for the stock and could be setting up for a fantastic buying opportunity for long term shareholders.

Costco From A Technical Perspective, Opportunity

My personal strategy for buying Costco stock is to buy in small amounts as the price gets cheaper and cheaper, adding some shares ahead of earnings and some after. I have already begun adding shares as of Friday, May 20th, 2022, with an initial price of $416.80. I plan to keep adding shares as the price tests the crucial $400 level this coming week. Seeing as the technical perspective is becoming more favorable as weak hands push the stock into oversold territory, earnings will be the ultimate test for Costco.

COST Stock Chart (AlphaBot)

The bottom portion in the above chart is the RSI, which shows COST at a level of 19.41, deeply in oversold territory. While sellers are dominating the action, I see this as worthy of a small buy here as the price dips below the bottom Bollinger Band. A retracement to the midpoint of the bands would be just over $500 per share, which may take some time judging by the chart and the uncertainty of the upcoming earnings report. Costco historically has shown a high level of relative strength compared to the broad market, and this level of an oversold condition is quite rare. While the S&P 500 officially crossed into bear market territory for the first time this year, it is not surprising that Costco is also at its lowest point for the year as well.

While the pop above $600 per share in April produced an overbought condition, as indicated in the above chart, the likely coming break under $400 may produce an oversold bounce in the shares. My strategy is to buy in layered amounts, some before earnings, and some after if the shares do indeed test the $400 level and go under. My goal here is not to predict whether the shares will go higher before the report, but rather to add to my long position for the lowest possible prices that I can manage to get.

My last buying opportunity for Costco stock came in early 2021, when the shares fell about 20% peak-to-trough, and this layered approach worked marvelously. I began adding to my long position at the break of the $350 level, and continued buying in larger amounts until the stock almost hit $300, nailing the bottom in March 2021 at around $318. Since then, the stock is up over 31%, and the time appears to finally be coming again to add to the position.

Conclusion

Target's earnings miss recently sent shockwaves through the market, producing an unjustified sell-off in the shares of Costco before their earnings report has come out. While some caution is evident, based on recent performance of other peers such as Walmart, Costco has weathered previous storms before and an earnings miss will likely be a buying opportunity for long term shareholders. The technical picture exhibits a deeply oversold stock, which historically has shown strong relative strength compared with the broad market. With comparable sales growth shown in each consecutive month this year, and a blowout 19.1% growth rate for the five weeks ended April 3rd, the stock has potential to trade a lot higher for patient shareholders. As the weak hands get shaken out of the stock, loyal shareholders could be rewarded with upcoming buying opportunity highly likely in the near term. I currently see the shares of COST as a Buy, and am once again using a layered approach to add to a long position.