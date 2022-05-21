Ukraine Is Driving Space Economy Awareness

janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

By Michael Barr

High-resolution satellite imagery from Ukraine reminds us of the burgeoning opportunity in the space economy.

Circumstances in Ukraine have raised awareness of the remarkable capabilities and investable opportunities of next-generation satellite imagery that can reveal photographic details from tens and even hundreds of miles overhead. Barely a day goes by without new, front-page photographs taken just hours earlier of conditions on the ground roughly half a planet away. While most consumers are familiar with the advances in personal photography and communication enabled as part of the smartphone revolution, the broader space economy which we expect to grow by about 10% annually through 2035 is brought into better focus—literally—by the technical capabilities of today’s imaging satellites.

Low-earth-orbit (“LEO”) satellites designed for communication or surveillance tasks zip overhead at speeds of roughly 17,000 miles per hour, at orbital altitudes of roughly 250 to 1000 miles. These satellites are traveling roughly 25 times faster than a Boeing 777 and at a height roughly 35 – 50 times higher than airline cruising altitude of 35,000 feet.

From this convenient “low” orbital position, photographs of the earth’s surface can be taken from relatively close distances overhead, while the communication latency in transmitting signals back to earth is very low—roughly one to two milliseconds (thousandths of a second), speeds that exceed fiberoptics in certain situations.

Images appearing in the popular press generally show commercial-class satellite images whose resolution reaches 50, 40 and even 30 centimeters as taken from low-earth orbit. Military-grade satellite surveillance systems, as well as AI-enhanced commercial images, can reveal details far beyond that, aiding commercial and governmental operations alike. These enabling and invest-able technologies are finding private applications in areas as wide-ranging as agriculture, emergency services, civil engineering and real-time transportation routing, to name a few. And as commercial applications go, the best may lie ahead given the unrelenting advance of technology and flow of capital into the broader space economy.

In one example of the remarkable power of today’s imaging systems, the recently launched Webb Telescope - now positioned roughly a million miles from earth and “photographing” outermost space - can achieve a resolution of roughly 0.5 arc-seconds; that is, with its next-generation, reflective-imaging system, Webb can “resolve” or see a penny at roughly 25 miles.

In summary, while the situation on the ground in Ukraine is tragic, we believe the renewed attention it has brought to satellite imaging serves as a sharp reminder of the space economy now growing—and circling—overhead.

