Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Lucasfilm, made headlines recently for seemingly banning the use of new actors for iconic film roles. As an example, she sees no one else for the role of archaeologist Indiana Jones other than Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford.

This is a shareholder-value-related mistake.

Let me briefly explain.

Kennedy's Casting Theory

As an executive at a Disney company, one that is extremely vital right now to both the company's theatrical and streaming strategies, strategies that have taken on redoubled importance during the coronavirus era, what she has to say matters. It might seem like a trivial entertainment headline, but it is far from that.

Kennedy seems to be saying that a cinematic character such as Indiana Jones can only have one Thespian associated with it, in this case, Ford. I get the reasoning: he's a powerful actor who eminently defined the part; he's become well-entrenched in the mind share of the public, to those who grew up with the onscreen idol and to those who discovered the films on various media throughout the years.

She bases this theory in large part on the company's Solo movie from a few years back. This project cast an actor in place of Harrison Ford for purposes of relating a story from the Star Wars universe when Han Solo was closer to his youthful smuggling days. If you're going to tell such a tale, then utilizing a different Thespian is a necessity.

The film topped off at $392 million worldwide back in 2018. It was released in May of that year and was supposed to be one of Disney's blockbuster hits.

$392 million. Let's meditate on that number for a little bit. It almost seems weak even by the standards of this pandemic-theatrical time period. Domestically, the take was a little under $215 million. Looking through the grosses for 2018, we see that Solo couldn't even do as well as the $530 million that Disney's Wreck-It Ralph sequel achieved, itself one of the smaller hits for the company's animation business. Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther came out that year as well, generating billions in sales. Even Ant-Man put in a superior financial performance. But this particular feature, which should have been of significant interest to consumers, both the casual and the big-time Wars followers, could not resonate in the marketplace no matter its celebrated cinematic pedigree.

Is it correct to conclude that it's because Harrison Ford wasn't in the movie, either as himself or as a digital actor?

First, taking the latter point: I don't believe we've hit the requirements in terms of software development to reconstruct Ford with binary data in a way that would read realistic.

But on the former point: for the film to have been successful, would the tale have required a setting that would allow for his current age, or something near to it, so that he could be present in it?

This presents a few problems. To begin with, an advantage of using new actors is that they could be cheaper in terms of compensation requirements. But even beyond that, Lucasfilm needs to further its experimentation with new storylines and new cast members playing old roles. If Ford were to be in a new Solo adventure - and if he can do a Jones film, then he can do a Solo film - it might be for only one more take, as the time in-between outings of these kinds of projects tend to be lengthy...and that doesn't work for Disney's business model. Think about the last Jones film - that was out in 2008. The one before that was 1989. For Ford's last Wars appearance, in terms of being more than just a cameo, that was 2015. As far as I know, he hasn't been seen in any of the series on D+ for even a brief moment.

Yes... Solo was not an economic winner for Disney. At the time, Deadline estimated its ultimate loss at over $70 million. By now, however, one could argue its investment has been amortized in part by being placed on the D+ service and helping to promote the company's streaming ambitions. The company needs to build out its library of films in terms of the number of projects and the number of individuals, unique intellectual properties...volume of content is needed to propel the D+ platform, and this volume should be made up of well-known brands.

Solo could be a brand so long as stories continue to be told about the character. The learning experience on the 2018 movie shouldn't be that the absence of Ford undermined brand-equity potential - that would be the wrong takeaway. Instead, it should be that the story might need to be told in a different way. Also, maybe the timing simply wasn't correct; audiences will reject first-run offerings in the multiplex marketplace for unknown reasons sometimes, only to discover them later on (hopefully). Another takeaway might be to keep budgets as low as possible, and to maybe approach a story from an unexplored angle...something like the Joker project comes to mind.

Marvel Inflection Point...?

Let's consider the Marvel Universe. It's a valuable franchise that helps Disney power its ecosystem. It depends on multiple movies throughout a calendar year, and a large majority of them have to be sequels for purposes of risk-reduction and to deepen the mythologies - mythologies which can then be monetized by the Mouse.

Have we passed peak Marvel yet? With the main Avengers saga in the rear-view mirror, is this new phase going to be a difficult one, an era where Sony (SONY) and Spider-Man get all the glory?

I bring this up because of something strange with the latest Doctor Strange iteration. According to Deadline, the box-office dynamic of that one has been marred by some disappointment in terms of decline. That decline, Deadline says, could perhaps be sourced to negative reviews of the film. Apparently, this outing, directed by The Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi, is being described by some as a flavor of Marvel that tends toward the horror genre (think how Ant-Man was described as being in the heist genre). Raimi has also worked in the Spider-Man arena, so he knows superhero cinematics - perhaps he wanted to take the character and his (Raimi's) unique cinematographic approach into something more akin to the atmosphere of his own Deadite universe for purposes of doing something different (and I would agree here; as I've intimated, experimentation leads to innovation in visual-franchise storytelling, no different than any other medium).

Does this mean Marvel could be hitting a roadblock?

Not necessarily; however...

This is why Marvel, as well as Lucasfilm, needs to keep its options open, its flexibility at 100%. There will be a day when the market will tire, at least temporarily, of Marvel pictures, just as it was perceived it did with Wars pictures (I say 'perceived' because I didn't agree with the decision by Disney to slow down the development of Wars projects because of Solo's returns; I believed then, and now, that the best way to figure out a storytelling roadblock is to keep at it...keep allocating capital to storytelling assets, keep taking risks, and keep growing a library of products that can power streaming initiatives). When that day comes, being able to resurrect Iron Man with another actor, or any of the Avenger gods, will allow the kind of flexibility Marvel should have at its fingertips. It's the advantage of a multiverse - while some criticize the endless options of that conceit, complaining that it is too open and doesn't invest in any stakes for the characters at hand (an understandable point), it also offers up new ways of bringing in new actors. I don't follow the Marvel product beyond investing in it, but I would have to assume many cinema-goers would not mind checking in with another Iron Man adventure in either this or the next phase of superhero exploits, even if Robert Downey Jr. is no longer flying around in the IP.

Conclusion/Note On The Stock

I would say this to Kennedy - fear not recasting, for imagine all of the lost story possibilities. There could be movies or episodic series on D+ featuring the further adventures of Luke Skywalker; his mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi is on D+, and it isn't Alec Guinness (I am certain others must have already pointed that one out).

If Disney's streaming service begins to slow down, or if Marvel films need to take a breather, rest assured the stock will take a hit. That would be the perfect time to announce a new Indiana Jones trilogy. Or a remake of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Or even a remake of the original Star Wars. Optionality is always an executive's best friend.

At some point, a philosophical decision must be made - is it the story, or the star, that makes a project, a franchise, a mythos? Yes, the mix is important. And a star can reduce financial risk of deployed capital in a film slate. Perhaps story and brand equity of IP will be the best long-term investment...and for that, new actors will need to be hired.

A note on the stock. Disney, as of this writing, was priced at $102.42. The 52-week range is $99.54 versus $187.58. SA's current valuation rating is not good. Growth and profitability, however, both rate highly with the system. That's about the way I see it - this is a great long-term stock still working through issues related to the virus that has plagued the globe over the last couple of years; it is a long-term hold that nevertheless probably is still a bit expensive based on the risk of SARS. Add to that, of course, the overall risk of everything else plaguing the markets - inflation, recession-potential, geopolitical concerns. Dollar-cost-averaging this name is a good strategy, and I particularly would be interested in adding more significantly when (or if) the stock goes below $99. Technically speaking, the stock would seem to have more downside risk, given the current trading environment. Still, it's a good name to look at as a core holding.