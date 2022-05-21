Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

The Best Is Yet to Come

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) offers a range of laser equipment for a variety of uses, but the main device, the SRT-100, is the main driver of growth. Serving the clinical dermatology market, the device is cleared for use in treating non-melanoma skin cancers and removing keloids from the skin. The keloid treatment is an underserved field, and the device is currently the only approved laser removal treatment. This offers both safety/efficacy and first-mover advantage traits when compared to traditional invasive surgery. As May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, I decided to cover this company that offers one of the least invasive forms of treatment for forms outside of melanoma. As a reminder, make sure to check out your skin for any abnormalities, and don't hesitate to reach out to your doctor if unsure.

Sensus

Unfortunately, 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, so removing growths is of ever-increasing importance as our society ages. Treating the millions of yearly sufferers from the most pervasive group of cancers in the US is a noble cause, and results in a fairly large available market. Further, the added indication of treating keloids, or excessive and irregular scar tissue, which has no other FDA cleared systems, is another underserved market to address. Sensus has released plenty of clinical data to support their platform, and increasing sales also bolster their cause.

Sensus

My fellow contributor Edmund Ingham dives into the science of the platform with plenty of detail, so this article will be updating recent financial performance and add my expectations. The company seems to be in quite a strong position at the moment as revenues and earnings rebound as the sales staff can travel. The major problem I foresee is in regards to the overall growth rate and profitability moving forward. Is it worth investing in the company now that the share price is close to all-time highs? Or will this temporary cycle dissipate and allow investors to enter in at far lower prices? While I will not attempt to persuade either answer, I will highlight the key points in favor of each argument. Let us dive in.

Sensus

Will Revenue Growth Last?

After approval in 2015, revenues quickly accelerated immediately. In fact, the company had about 3 years' worth of 25%+ overall growth, with a stall by 2019. I believe the initial plateau in revenues was due to the initial saturation of the available market, normal after a three years boom. Then the pandemic hit, and revenues plummeted off a cliff as elective and small-clinic procedures stopped. The pandemic removed demand for a few quarters, but eventually clients were able to open up and serve patients once again. As a result, revenues rebounded beyond prior levels, signaling both unspent demand and perhaps the pulling forward of future revenues.

Some may worry that this is a temporary cycle that will lead to falling revenues soon. However, the company is taking steps to further improve the platform and drive growth on a continual basis. First, the company has released three versions of their SRT-100 system, with each iteration adding advanced tools to the device. Then, as customers become familiar with the new product, Sensus has seen an increase in Extended Service Warranties and Lease program revenues, which will occur on a recurring basis. Recurring revenues are always a great way to drive relatively predictable and high margin growth. Thirdly, Sensus recently released a brand new aesthetic dermatology line (the SRT-100 is clinical / for disease treatment) which can be used as a competitor to traditional procedures such as Botox injection, skin rejuvenation, and local anesthesia.

Koyfin Sensus

Reaching Profitability

As a result of their revenue growth success, the company has now become profitable over the past few quarters. This continues a pattern of fairly conservative expenditures, even during the growth phase. Negative earnings only reached a peak of ~$5 million for three quarters during the pandemic. Considering that EBITDA margins are now hovering around 40%, the company is in a strong position to drive profitable growth moving forward. The most recent quarter has extremely high net income, $16 million, thanks to a $12 million one-time sale of legacy assets. Therefore, the quarter is not an indicator of the profitability profile, but does boost the balance sheet. More on that later.

Koyfin

No Increase In Wasteful Spending

Before covering the balance sheet, I would like to highlight one of the strongest aspects of the company: low expenses. As revenues have increased overtime, the corresponding costs of goods sold and SG&A expenses have not increased at the same rate. While there is some cloudiness to the revenue outlook, I believe in the ability of Sensus to drive high margins quarter after quarter. It is a strong sign to see that the company does not need to spend more on marketing or production costs than they receive in revenues, and this is often not the case. As such, investors can feel more confident in both the scientific platform and business strategy.

Koyfin Seeking Alpha

Strong Balance Sheet

As another highlight to the business health, the balance sheet is extremely strong. The company still has negligible debt, ~$1 million, compared to over $32 million in cash. The company has also been able to maintain fairly conservative cash flows without too much damage to shareholders. Other than one round of funding in 2018, dilution has been minor thanks to the limited expenses required, even as revenues fell off a cliff in 2020. This lean and efficient business model should be favored by investors, and is a good sign for those interested in a long-term position, regardless of the growth rate of revenues from this point.

Koyfin

Valuation

As revenues have rebounded over the past year or so, Sensus' share price has likewise increased by over 300% since the COVID lows. However, even as the share price reaches all-time highs, the favorable increases in profitability and revenue growth have brought the valuation down to a low point. The current P/S of 4.2x and P/E of 7.0x (average of ~20 since positive earnings) are both skewed towards a low growth profile. Therefore, I believe that the price is now undervalued compared to the potential, and investors should begin considering an initial position. As always, remember to invest over multiple sessions to reduce volatility risk in this weak market.

Koyfin

Conclusion

I have been able to determine that Sensus is a financially healthy company and is worthy of an investment. The main risk points to consider are the small size and competition versus legacy procedures in the aesthetic space. Although, I believe the SRT-100 series does offer a strong competitive advantage for treating non-melanoma skin cancers and fibroids, risk also comes from the aesthetic segment, which may be at risk due to recessionary market tendencies over the next few years. This clouds any vision we may have about the future revenue growth, but management has been rapidly expanding their sales staff through 2022. I will conclude with recent managerial remarks:

We will continue to hire throughout the remainder of the year, to support sales and marketing and customer service, as we continue to expand our footprint. We continue to be confident in our sales and earnings trajectory, as supported by a robust organization, excellent products backed by rigorous research and creative methods of financing and a committed management team. Before I turn the call over to Javier to review our financial results, I want to emphasize, how pleased I am with our financial performance and just as important with the dedication of our staff. We are always cognizant of our surroundings. Notwithstanding, the geopolitical and financial turmoil that abounds and noting our usual seasonality, we're very much aware of the threats of inflation wars pandemics. In spite of these factors, we expect continued profitability for the year. For the most part, the pandemic seems to be behind us. We have a robust backlog of orders and we continue to keep a keen eye on expenses.

As a result of my research, I view the company quite favorably. As a company with less than $100 million in revenues to date, but with a multi-billion TAM, investors at this point are ahead of the curve. If revenues grow above a 25% annual rate, and margins remain positive, I expect the price should be able to double within three to five years. Although, it will always be important to watch spending within the industry and by consumers, and volatility will be fierce.

Considering that aesthetic treatment is the weakest link, but clinical diagnoses are on the rise, Sensus should be able to maintain positive revenue growth even with tough comparables. This will help limit the downside from the current price. Combined with balance sheet health and low expenses, I would highly recommend considering the company for medical device industry exposure. Sensus now joins stalwarts Edwards (EW) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), and growth peers InMode (INMD) and ShockWave (SWAV) as some of the best in the field, depending on your investing needs.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to share your other favorite medical device companies below!