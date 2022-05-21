Microsoft: It's Finally Time To Buy One Of The World's Greatest Companies
Summary
- Warren Buffett recommends buying wonderful companies at fair prices, and this bear market has now made Microsoft the ultimate wonderful company at a fair price.
- MSFT is down almost 30% from its highs, and trading at 17.5X cash-adjusted earnings, growth at a reasonable price given its 15.8% growth outlook and impeccable quality.
- In fact, MSFT is a 100% quality low-risk Ultra SWAN with three AAA stable credit ratings, the strongest balance sheet in America. It's arguably the world's highest quality company.
- MSFT is 6% undervalued today, making it a potentially good buy, with about 17% long-term return potential, similar to what it's delivered for decades.
- MSFT is the best example of how, rather than fear bear markets, you should embrace their amazing buying opportunities. MSFT, when combined with high-yield blue-chips, is a great addition to almost any portfolio and can help you retire in safety and splendor.
It's been an extraordinary year for stocks.
On May 18th, the S&P fell 4%, and the Nasdaq almost 5%, the worst day for the market since June 11th, 2020.
For many popular growth stocks, it's not just been a bear market but a complete collapse.
Tech is getting slaughtered, with even some of the world's best growth names down 50% to 75%...in just 4.5 months.
Warren Buffett is famous for saying, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price".
So today, I wanted to bring to your attention an opportunity we haven't seen in over two years.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is arguably the greatest company on earth.
And for the first time since the pandemic, it's trading below fair value.
So, let me show you the four reasons why Microsoft isn't just a potentially good buy here, but potentially the ultimate Buffett-style wonderful company at a fair price.
Or to put it another way, let me show you why I just bought MSFT and you might want to consider doing the same.
Reason One: Microsoft Is The Complete Package
Bottom line up front, MSFT is an exceptional company.
Reasons To Potentially Buy MSFT Today
- 100% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN hyper-growth software company
- 100% dividend safety score
- 0.5% average recession cut risk
- 1.0% severe recession cut risk
- 0.9% very safe yield (same as Nasdaq's)
- 18-year dividend growth streak (every year since they began paying one)
- 6% conservatively undervalued (potential good buy)
- Fair Value: $270.21 (25.4X earnings)
- 23.7X forward earnings vs 22X to 25.5X historical (Nadella Era, current business model)
- 17.5X cash-adjusted earnings = growth at a reasonable price
- AAA stable outlook credit rating =0.07% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- #1 credit rating in America
- 85th industry percentile risk management consensus = very good
- 13% to 20% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range
- 12.3% to 22.0% CAGR individual analyst growth range
- 15.8% CAGR median growth consensus
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 10% to 16% CAGR
- base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 14% CAGR (2X S&P consensus)
- consensus 12-month total return forecast: 40% (overly bullish)
- Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 4% CAGR
MSFT is in a 25% bear market not justified by its strong fundamentals.
- Its peak 40X PE made it approximately 58% overvalued
MSFT Investment Thesis Is Intact
|Metric
|2020 Growth
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|
2024 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|15%
|19%
|20%
|15%
|13%
|Dividend
|11%
|10%
|11%
|10%
|11%
|EPS
|21%
|38%
|17%
|16%
|17%
|Operating Cash Flow
|17%
|28%
|19%
|16%
|14%
|Free Cash Flow
|19%
|25%
|19%
|15%
|17%
|EBITDA
|21%
|25%
|24%
|16%
|14%
|EBIT (operating income)
|25%
|33%
|22%
|15%
|16%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
MSM's growth thesis remains firmly intact.
MSFT Rolling Returns Since April 1986
MSFT has been a very consistent market-beater over the last 36 years, with 17+% average rolling returns.
- from bear market bottoms returns as strong as 48% annually over the next 15 years
- 342X return over a 15-year
MSFT 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
If MSFT grows as analysts expect by 2024 it could deliver 28% total returns, or 13% annually.
- slightly better than market returns
- with far higher quality and safety
MSFT 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
By 2027, if MSFT grows as expected (15.4% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 95% total returns or 14% annually.
- 2X the S&P 500 consensus
MSFT Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Adam's Planned Correction Buys
|4.1%
|19.2%
|23.3%
|16.3%
|13.8%
|5.2
|3.63
|Microsoft
|0.9%
|15.80%
|16.7%
|11.7%
|9.1%
|7.9
|2.40
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|1.0%
|14.3%
|15.3%
|10.7%
|8.1%
|8.8
|2.19
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.2%
|13.8
|1.66
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.6%
|15.7
|1.57
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
- analysts expect MSFT to beat almost all growth investment strategies on Wall Street in the long-term
- including the Nasdaq, aristocrats, and S&P 500
MSFT Total Returns Since April 1986
MSFT has delivered 1,733X inflation-adjusted returns since April 1986, about 126X better than the S&P 500.
What do analysts expect in the future?
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|14.3% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MSFT Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted 12 Hyper-growth Ultra SWANs Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,514.08
|$1,946.62
|$500.95
|10
|$2,089.97
|$2,292.44
|$3,789.33
|$1,699.36
|15
|$3,021.42
|$3,470.93
|$7,376.38
|$4,354.96
|20
|$4,367.98
|$5,255.26
|$14,359.00
|$9,991.02
|25
|$6,314.67
|$7,956.89
|$27,951.51
|$21,636.83
|30
|$9,128.95
|$12,047.36
|$54,410.94
|$45,281.99
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Even if MSFT only grows as expected over the next 10 years, that's a very impressive 4X inflation-adjusted consensus potential.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P 500
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MSFT Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|1.05
|1.35
|10
|1.10
|1.81
|15
|1.15
|2.44
|20
|1.20
|3.29
|25
|1.26
|4.43
|30
|1.32
|5.96
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
MSFT can't beat the market by 126X in the future, but it could double the market over the next decade and outperform by impressive amounts in the coming decades.
- all with the highest safety and quality you can find on Wall Street
MSFT Investment Decision Score
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MSFT is one of the most reasonable and prudent hyper-growth Ultra SWANs you can buy today.
- 6% discount vs 1% market discount = 5% better valuation
- 60% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
- about 2X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years
Reason Two: Quite Possibly The Highest Quality Company On Earth
There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 244-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
GF Scores
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
How does MSFT score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?
MSFT Dividend Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|MSFT
|100%
|0.5%
|1.0%
|Risk Rating
|Low-Risk (85th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|AAA Stable outlook credit rating 0.07% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|21% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|22% to 60%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|61% (61% to 70% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|71% to 80%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|81% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|MSFT
|100%
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
Overall Quality
|MSFT
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|100%
|5/5 very safe
|Business Model
|100%
|3/3 wide moat, stable
|Dependability
|100%
|5/5 exceptional
|Total
|100%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN
|Risk Rating
|3/3 Low Risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
Microsoft is the #1 highest quality company on the DK Master List.
And that's saying something because look at what's on that list.
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
- 49 of the world's best growth stocks
Basically, MSFT is as close to God's own company as can exist on Wall Street.
Why I Trust Microsoft And So Can You
Microsoft was founded in 1975 and is today the #1 largest software company on earth and the 2nd biggest in cloud computing.
Since taking over as CEO in 2014, Satya Nadella has reinvented Microsoft into a cloud leader. In our view, Microsoft has become one of two public cloud providers that can deliver a wide variety of PaaS/IaaS solutions at scale. Additionally, Microsoft embraced the open-source movement and has largely transitioned from a traditional perpetual license model to a subscription model. Finally, Microsoft exited the low-growth, low-margin mobile handset business and is driving Gaming to be more cloud-based. These factors have combined to drive a more focused company that offers impressive revenue growth with high and expanding margins." -Morningstar
Satya Nadella pivoted the company in 2014 to focus on recurring revenue and cloud computing.
In 2021, cloud computing grew at 37% while Microsoft's cloud business grew at 50%.
Cloud Computing Market Size Worth $1,554.94 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
Grandview research expects the global cloud market to grow about 16% annually through 2030, meaning that AMZN is expected to maintain or even increase its market share.
IOT analytics thinks cloud computing will be worth $2 trillion per year within 10 to 20 years, and potentially as much as $10 trillion.
- IOT estimates that conservatively cloud computing will grow at least 4X in the next 10 to 20 years
- likely 13X growth
- potentially 64X growth
- cloud computing alone is a secular megatrend that Amazon could surf for decades to come
Despite being the 2nd largest cloud computing company on earth, Azure is expected to keep growing at over 30% through at least 2024.
It was a record third quarter, driven by the continued strength of the Microsoft Cloud, which surpassed $23 billion in revenue, up 32% year-over-year. Going forward, digital technology will be the key input that powers the world’s economic output. Across the tech stack, we are expanding our opportunity and taking share as we help customers differentiate, build resilience, and do more with less." - Satya Nadella, Q1 conference call
In Q1, across the entire cloud business, sales grew at 32% to an annual run rate of $94 billion.
- cloud computing is a great recession-resistant business
- monthly recurring revenue
- productivity-boosting and cost-cutting for companies mean cloud growth is likely resistant to recessions
Leaders in every industry, from BlackRock to Bridgestone, to Lufthansa, are all moving mission-critical workloads to Azure." - CEO
The world's biggest companies (and small ones) trust Azure for their cloud computing needs.
The number of $100 million-plus Azure deals more than doubled year-over-year. And we’re seeing consumption growth across every industry, customer segment, and geography." - CEO
MSFT's large contracts more than doubled over the past year for cloud computing.
Talent Solutions revenue was up 43%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth." - CEO
MSFT's $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 is turning out very well with 35% over sales growth.
- six consecutive quarters of accelerating growth, thanks to the tightest job market in over 50 years
- 830 million global users
Even in a red hot job market and inflation soaring, MSFT's margins are expanding and operating profits rose 23% in constant currency and EPS by 18%.
96% of MSFT's commercial cloud business is recurring revenue and gross margins are holding steady at 70%, while new bookings grow at 35%.
Despite being on over 1 billion computers in the world, Office is growing at 12% to 25% per year and LinkedIn at 35%.
The overall cloud business continues to grow at over 30% with 81% operating margins.
Azure grew at 49% in calendar Q1, the same growth rate as last year.
Across the board MSFT is growing:
- advertising sales + 25%
- Windows OEM: +11%
- surface +18%
Bottom Line: MSFT Is Firing On All Cylinders
MSFT Credit Ratings
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|AAA Stable Outlook
|0.07%
|1428.6
|Fitch
|AAA Stable Outlook
|0.07%
|1428.6
|Moody's
|Aaa Stable Outlook
|0.07%
|1428.6
|Consensus
|AAA Stable Outlook
|0.07%
|1428.6
(Source: S&P, Moody's)
Rating agencies estimate a 0.07% fundamental risk for MSFT, meaning a 1 in 1,429 chance of investors losing all their money in the next 30 years.
- better credit rating than the US treasury
- as close to a fundamentally risk-free stock as exists
- the single best credit rating in America
MSFT Leverage Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (8+ Safe)
|2020
|0.96
|-1.11
|25.28
|2021
|0.71
|-0.88
|
80.01
|2022
|0.50
|-0.46
|80.01
|2023
|0.43
|-0.56
|91.56
|2024
|0.35
|-1.15
|109.26
|Annualized Change
|-22.22%
|0.91%
|44.19%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MSFT's fortress balance sheet keeps getting stronger over time.
MSFT Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|2020
|$63,327
|$13,576
|-$73,200
|$2,095
|$65,755
|$52,959
|2021
|$58,146
|$14,224
|-$72,188
|$2,012
|$81,602
|$69,916
|2022
|$49,850
|$27,929
|-$45,488
|$1,053
|$99,728
|$84,249
|2023
|$49,425
|$70,988
|-$64,776
|$1,055
|$115,295
|$96,599
|2024
|$46,607
|$99,355
|-$152,594
|$1,027
|$132,196
|$112,210
|2025
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$126,745
|Annualized Growth
|-7.38%
|64.48%
|20.16%
|-16.32%
|19.08%
|19.07%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MSFT's debt is falling, its cash is soaring, and its cash flows are growing at almost 20%.
MSFT Bond Profile
- $105 billion in liquidity
- well-staggered bond maturities (no issues refinancing maturing debt)
- 100% unsecured bonds (maximum financial flexibility)
- bond investors are so confident in MSFT's business that they are willing to lend to it for 40 years at 4.2%
- average borrowing costs 3.21%
- 0.66% inflation-adjusted borrowing costs vs 35.4% returns on invested capital
MSFT Credit Default Swaps: Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessment From The Bond Market
Credit Default Swaps are insurance policies bond investors take out against defaults, and represent a real-time fundamental update of a company's risk profile.
- when scary headlines break, watch the CDS to see how concerned the "smart money" is about fundamental risk
MSFT's fundamental risk has modestly increased in recent months but remains very low.
- 0.33% over the next 5 years
- 0.5581% over the next decade
The bond market is basically agreeing with analysts and rating agencies that MSFT's thesis remains intact.
MSFT GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model
The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus
GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:
- Financial Strength
- Profitability
- Growth
- Valuation
- Momentum
MSFT's near-perfect 97/100 GF score confirms it's an industry leader in everything that matters.
- industry-leading profitability
- industry-leading financial strength
- industry-leading growth
- industry-leading value
MSFT Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy
Historical profitability is in the top 10% of peers.
MSFT Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers
|Metric
|Industry Percentile
|Major Software Companies More Profitable Than MSFT (Out Of 2,705)
|Gross Margins
|73.44
|718
|Operating Margin
|98.13
|51
|Net Margin
|96.87
|85
|Return On Equity
|96.69
|90
|Return On Assets
|96.08
|106
|Returns On Invested Capital
|91.60
|227
|Return On Capital
|79.73
|548
|Return On Capital Employed
|93.97
|163
|Average
|93.30
|181
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
In the last year, MSFT's profitability was in the top 7% of its peers.
MSFT's industry-leading profitability has been relatively stable for 30 years, confirming a wipe and stable moat.
MSFT Profit Margin Consensus Forecast
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|2020
|31.6%
|46.0%
|37.0%
|31.0%
|1.03
|2021
|33.4%
|48.5%
|41.6%
|36.1%
|TTM ROC
|101.70%
|2022
|33.2%
|50.1%
|42.3%
|35.4%
|Latest ROC
|113.14%
|2023
|33.6%
|50.7%
|42.4%
|35.3%
|2025 ROC
|104.89%
|2024
|34.5%
|51.2%
|43.5%
|35.9%
|2025 ROC
|116.69%
|2025
|NA
|NA
|42.9%
|35.6%
|Average
|110.79%
|2026
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Industry Median
|13.31%
|2027
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|MSFT/Industry Median
|8.32
|Annualized Growth
|2.23%
|2.73%
|2.99%
|2.83%
|Vs. S&P
|7.59
|Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic)
|1.14%
|1.80%
|0.78%
|-0.33%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MSFT's free cash flow margins are expected to improve to 35% by 2024.
- top 5% of all companies on earth
MSFT's industry-leading profitability is expected to keep improving over time due to its incredible economies of scale.
- return on capital = annual pre-tax profit/all the money it takes to run the business
- Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness
Returns on capital are expected to remain stable at 8X its industry peers and 8X that of the S&P 500.
MSFT's ROC has been stable for 30 years, confirming a wide and stable moat.
And improving profitability is despite some very impressive growth spending.
This brings us to the 3rd reason to potentially buy MSFT today.
Reason Three: Strong Growth Prospects For The Foreseeable Future
MSFT is at the forefront of cloud computing and software as a service, which is the future of not just tech, but pretty much everything in business.
MSFT Growth Spending Consensus Forecast
|Year
|SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative)
|R&D
|Capex
|Total Growth Spending
|Sales
|Growth Spending/Sales
|2020
|$24,709
|$19,269
|$15,441
|$59,419
|$143,015
|41.55%
|2021
|$25,224
|$20,716
|$20,622
|$66,562
|$168,088
|39.60%
|2022
|$28,000
|$24,216
|$23,996
|$76,212
|$199,145
|38.27%
|2023
|$32,277
|$26,994
|$27,659
|$86,930
|$227,577
|38.20%
|2024
|$36,083
|$30,129
|$31,117
|$97,329
|$258,144
|37.70%
|2025
|$36,931
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$295,438
|12.50%
|Annualized Growth
|9.93%
|11.82%
|19.15%
|13.13%
|15.62%
|-2.40%
|Total Spending 2022 To 2024
|$96,360
|$81,339
|$82,772
|$260,471
|$684,866
|38.03%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MSFT is expected to spend about $87 billion per year on growth through 2025.
- and still, be generating $81 billion in annual FCF by 2025
Growth spending is growing at 13% per year, totaling 38% of its $685 billion estimated revenue over the next three years.
MSFT Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2020
|$143,015
|$45,234
|$65,755
|$52,959
|$44,281
|2021
|$168,088
|$56,118
|$81,602
|$69,916
|$60,651
|2022
|$199,145
|$66,121
|$99,728
|$84,249
|$70,528
|2023
|$227,577
|$76,468
|$115,295
|$96,599
|$80,238
|2024
|$258,144
|$89,169
|$132,196
|$112,210
|$92,751
|2025
|$295,438
|NA
|NA
|$126,745
|$105,187
|Annualized Growth
|15.62%
|18.49%
|19.08%
|19.07%
|18.89%
|Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic)
|15.14%
|16.69%
|17.45%
|16.03%
|14.76%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MSFT is growing like a weed despite $200 billion in annual sales.
MSFT Dividend Potential Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Dividend Consensus
|FCF/Share Consensus
|FCF Payout Ratio
|Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow
|Buyback Potential
|Debt Repayment Potential
|2022
|$2.47
|$8.81
|28.0%
|$47,442
|2.43%
|81.6%
|2023
|$2.71
|$10.14
|26.7%
|$55,599
|2.85%
|111.5%
|2024
|$2.99
|$11.85
|25.2%
|$66,299
|3.39%
|133.0%
|Total 2022 Through 2024
|$8.17
|$30.80
|26.5%
|$169,340.29
|8.67%
|339.70%
|Annualized Rate
|10.02%
|15.98%
|-5.13%
|18.21%
|18.21%
|27.67%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Rating agencies consider 60% a safe payout ratio and MSFT's is expected to average 27% over the next three years.
Allowing MSFT to retain about $169 billion in post-dividend free cash flow.
- enough to buyback 9% of its stock at current valuations
- or pay off its debt more than 3X over
MSFT Buyback Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|Market Cap
|2022
|$29,314.0
|1.5%
|$1,952,925
|2023
|$31,647.0
|1.6%
|$1,952,925
|2024
|$34,879.0
|1.8%
|$1,952,925
|Total 2022-2023
|$95,840.00
|4.9%
|$1,952,925
|Annualized Rate
|2.10%
|Average Annual Buybacks
|$31,946.67
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MSFT is expected to average $32 billion in annual buybacks over the next three years, nearly $100 billion in total.
- an average annual net rate of 2.1%
MSFT began consistently buying back stock in 2005, and over the last 17 years has averaged 2.3% annual net buybacks.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)
|5
|2.1%
|89.93%
|10.07%
|1.11
|10
|2.1%
|80.88%
|19.12%
|1.24
|15
|2.1%
|72.73%
|27.27%
|1.37
|20
|2.1%
|65.41%
|34.59%
|1.53
|25
|2.1%
|58.83%
|41.17%
|1.70
|30
|2.1%
|52.90%
|47.10%
|1.89
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
If MSFT buys back stock at the expected rate, then over the next 30 years they could repurchase about half their shares.
- boosting the intrinsic value of your shares by almost 2X
- not counting dividend and earnings growth over that time
MSFT Long-Term Growth Outlook
- 14.8% to 16.2% CAGR consensus range (five sources)
- 12.3% to 22.0% individual analyst range
- 15.8% median growth consensus from all 47 analysts
How accurate are analysts at forecasting MSFT's growth over time?
Smoothing for outliers historical margins of error are 20% to the upside and 10% to the downside.
- 13% to 20% CAGR historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range
- 70% statistical probability that MSFT grows at 13% to 20% over time
MSFT's historical growth rates over the last 20 years have ranged from 8% to 39% CAGR.
- steady acceleration in growth under Satya Nadella and the cloud-focused recurring revenue model
Analysts expect growth in the future to be similar to the last seven or eight years.
- the Nadella era
MSFT's growth catalysts warrant this growth forecast given the potential for cloud computing to become a $10 trillion annual market.
- with 81% operating margins
Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price
Even during the slow growth Ballmer years, when MSFT grew at 8%, billions of investors, outside of bear markets and bubbles, still paid 18.5X earnings for it.
- in the Nadella era, with a more stable and faster-growing cash flow, it's traded at 22 to 25.5X earnings
GOOG has less stable cash flows and a similar 16% growth consensus and historically trades at about 25X to 26X.
Based on the market-determined historical fair value during the Nadella era, I estimate MSFT is worth about 25X to 26X.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (9-Years, Nadella Era, New Business Model)
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Earnings
|25.35
|$174.41
|$219.28
|$254.51
|$295.33
|$340.70
|Average
|$174.41
|$219.28
|$254.51
|$295.33
|$340.70
|$270.21
|Current Price
|$253.78
|
Discount To Fair Value
|-45.51%
|-15.73%
|0.29%
|14.07%
|25.51%
|6.08%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|-31.28%
|-13.60%
|0.29%
|16.37%
|34.25%
|6.47% (7.5% including dividend)
|2022 EPS
|2023 EPS
|2021 Weighted EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|$10.04
|$11.65
|$6.18
|$4.48
|$10.66
|25.4
|23.8
- 17.5X cash-adjusted earnings
- growth at a reasonable price
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|$360.43 (33.8 PE)
|$352.00 (33.0 PE)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|29.59%
|27.90%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|42.02%
|38.70%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|$362.91
|$354.38
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|30.07%
|28.39%
|
Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|43.00%
|39.64%
I'm still a bit skeptical that MSFT is worth 33X earnings, and that it can deliver 43% total returns in the next year.
But if analysts and Morningstar are right, then MSFT isn't just a good buy but a potentially very strong buy.
What I care about is whether or not the margin of safety is sufficient to compensate investors for MSFT's risk profile.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 100% Quality 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality companies
|2022 Price
|2023 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$254.51
|$295.33
|$270.21
|Potentially Good Buy
|0%
|$254.51
|$295.33
|$270.21
|Potentially Strong Buy
|10%
|$229.06
|$265.79
|$243.19
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|20%
|$203.61
|$236.26
|$216.17
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|30%
|$178.16
|$206.73
|$189.15
|Currently
|$253.78
|0.29%
|14.07%
|6.08%
|Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|0.29%
|16.37%
|6.47%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MSFT is a potentially good buy.
Risk Profile: Why Microsoft Isn't Right For Everyone
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
What Could Cause MSFT's Investment Thesis To Break
- safety falls to 40% or less
- balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, highest credit rating in America, 0.07% long-term bankruptcy risk)
- growth outlook falls to less than 9.1% for eight years
- MSFT's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|Below-Average
|1
|Average
|2
|Above-Average
|3
|Blue-Chip
|4
|SWAN
|5
|Super SWAN
|6
|Ultra SWAN
|7
|100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA)
|8
These are my personal rules of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.
MSFT is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
MSFT's Risk Profile Includes
- legacy software margin compression risk
- M&A risk (Activision is the biggest acquisition in its history by far)
- talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years) - this is a high paying industry
- currency risk (-2% sales hit due to the strong dollar according to management)
- regulatory risk (few things threaten MSFT's moat as much as national governments)
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk
- see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
MSFT Long-Term Risk Management Consensus
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI 37 Metric Model
|100.0%
|
AAA, industry leader, stable Trend
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|96.9%
|
21.3/100 medium-Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|100.0%
|
Excellent, #1 In Industry
|S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|58.0%
|
Average, Stable Trend
|Just Capital 19 Metric Model
|100.0%
|
Exceptional, #1 In the Industry
|FactSet
|30.0%
|
Below-Average, Stable Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|93.8%
|Exceptional
|Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies)
|100.0%
|
Exceptional, #3 In the Country Among US Companies
|Consensus
|85%
|
Low-Risk, Very Good Risk-Management, Stable Trend
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet)
MSFT's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 35th Best In The Master List (93rd Percentile)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Microsoft
|85
|Very Good
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
MSFT's risk-management consensus is in the top 7% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
- Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - dividend king
- Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Amgen (AMGN)
- Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY)
- Lowe's (LOW) - dividend king
- Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZY)
- 3M (MMM) - dividend king
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MSFT is very good, bordering on exceptional, at managing theirs.
How We Monitor MSFT's Risk Profile
- 47 analysts
- 3 credit rating agencies
- 8 total risk rating agencies
- 55 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
- and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessments
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir? - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: Microsoft Is The Ultimate Wonderful Company At A Fair Price
I'm not telling you the market has bottomed (though it might have).
I'm not telling you MSFT has bottomed.
I'm not telling you that if you buy MSFT, you're guaranteed to make money in a year.
What I am telling you is that MSFT is one of, if not the highest quality companies on earth, as close to God's own company as can exist in this world.
And after two years of trading at extreme valuations (up to 40X earnings), the ultimate wonderful company at a fair price is finally a good buy.
Anyone buying MSFT at its current 6% discount (17.5X cash-adjusted earnings) is buying hyper-growth, and impeccable quality, and safety at a reasonable price.
You're also buying potentially 100% returns over the next five years, roughly 2X what analysts expect from the S&P 500.
Is MSFT's yield exceptionally high? No, but at 0.9% it matches the Nasdaq.
- same yield as the Nasdaq
- faster growth than the Nasdaq
- slightly better valuation than the Nasdaq
MSFT's 16.7% long-term return potential, similar to what it's delivered for decades, isn't just good, it's exceptional.
- Private equity will lock up your money for seven to 15 years trying to earn 15+% returns
- Cathie Wood has incinerated tens of billions of shareholder capital trying to earn 15+% long-term returns with speculative tech names.
Today, MSFT offers you almost 17% long-term return potential from the safest company in America.
- and the only one with three AAA stable credit ratings
I'm not a market timer, I'm not a speculator.
I am a disciplined long-term investor and can say with 80% confidence that anyone buying MSFT today is going to be pleased with the results in 5+ years.
Fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." - Tom Phelps
MSFT is the ultimate wonderful company at a fair price, and the ultimate buy and hold forever investment.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MSFT in our portfolios.