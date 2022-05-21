The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is nearly complete, and one of the first companies to report its results was B2Gold (NYSE:BTG). Overall, the company had a solid start to the year, reporting higher than budgeted production at all its operations and operating costs well below estimates. This suggests we could see minimal margin compression this year despite inflationary pressures, assuming the gold price average can average $1,900/oz. Given B2Gold's nearly unparalleled consistency in over-delivering and its attractive dividend yield, I would view pullbacks below $3.80 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Otjikoto Operations (Company Website)

B2Gold released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly gold production of ~196,500 ounces from its operations and ~209,400 ounces when including contribution from its interest in Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF). This was slightly above my estimates with a solid quarter from all of its operations, and especially Masbate, which was 6,000 ounces above budget. Most importantly, though, B2Gold's costs came in well below the industry average yet again, and they appear to be tracking below FY2022 guidance ($1,010/oz to $1,050/oz). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Production

Looking at the chart below, we can see that B2Gold saw a sharp decline in production on a sequential basis, but this was to be expected due to the second-half weighted production profile. On a year-over-year basis, though, the company reported only a slight decrease in production (~196,500 ounces vs. ~205,600 ounces) despite significant waste stripping to prepare Phase 6 of the Fekola Pit. As the green bar below shows (Fekola production), the lower grades led to a sharp temporary decline in production at this flagship asset, with just ~101,700 ounces produced in the period.

B2Gold - Quarterly Production, Fekola Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while production was lower at Fekola in line with expectations (lower grades due to waste stripping), B2Gold's other two mines picked up a significant portion of the slack. This included a sharp increase in production at Otjikoto (~35,100 ounces vs. ~23,000 ounces), thanks to much higher grades (1.31 vs. 0.82 grams per tonne of gold) with less reliance on lower-grade stockpiles due to the period of waste stripping in Q1 2021. Meanwhile, at Masbate, production was ~6,000 ounces above budget at ~59,700 ounces, a 4% year-over-year improvement despite being up against tough comps from Q1 2021.

B2Gold noted that production was above planned levels due to mining additional higher-grade areas and mine haulage optimizations, with shorter than planned cycles contributing to higher mining rates. This led to an average head grade of 1.19 grams per tonne gold of gold vs. 1.10 grams per tonne of gold in Q1 2021, and grades that were expected to be flat in the period vs. last year's levels. The only drag on production at Masbate was the lower recovery rates, but this was due to processing more fresh rock.

Fekola Operations (Company Presentation)

Some investors looking at the FY2022 guidance mid-point might be alarmed by the low production in Q1 (~209,400 ounces) due to this figure sitting at just 20% of expected production (1.03 million ounces). However, it's important to note that due to the waste stripping at Fekola, production is expected to be back-end weighted, with this mine set to produce nearly 600,000 ounces this year. If we compare this figure to the ~101,700 ounces produced in Q1, this mine will be pulling considerable weight in Q3 and Q4 as grades improve. Hence, I don't see any reason to worry about the company meeting guidance. In fact, if this year is anything like the past several years, B2Gold will beat its guidance mid-point.

Costs & Margins

While it's great to see Q1 gold production come in above estimates, the more important figure to watch has been cost performance, with many producers on track to see high single-digit margin compression, despite a gold price tailwind (higher prices). Fortunately, B2Gold passed with flying colors in this category, reporting all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,036/oz in the period, which were well below my estimates of $1,200/oz. I had assumed much higher costs due to the limited contribution in Q1 from Fekola, which is the company's lowest-cost operation by a wide margin.

On the surface, these costs may look quite high compared to last year's costs of $932/oz. However, this was a very solid performance when adjusting for the weakest quarter from Fekola in years and below-average production at Otjikoto (grades will also improve here in H2 2022) plus inflationary pressures. It is worth noting that Fekola did see some benefit from the fact that fuel prices are set in advance by the State in Mali, meaning that fuel prices were slightly below budgeted levels due to the fuel price lagging the market price. Still, B2Gold is doing what it can to offset costs, maximizing throughput at the Fekola Mill and seeing benefits from its solar plant, which saved 3.5 million liters worth of fuel in the period.

B2Gold - All-in Sustaining Cost Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at margins, B2Gold did see slight margin compression in the period, with all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins coming in at $838/oz, down from $859/oz in Q1 2021. However, this was much less margin compression than we saw in the industry average, even with the help from the gold price, with resulted in a nearly ~$100/oz benefit to margins. If we look at the full-year margin outlook, I was previously expecting a ~$50/oz decline in margins year-over-year for B2Gold, given that I thought costs might come in at the high end of guidance ($1,040/oz). However, with the solid cost controls and the higher gold price, it's possible B2Gold could see costs come in below the low end of guidance at $1,000/oz.

B2Gold - All-in Sustaining Costs & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we assume an average realized gold price of $1,895/oz for the year, this will translate to AISC margins of $895/oz, only slightly below the $909/oz reported in FY2021. This would represent industry-leading ~47% margins and would represent limited margin compression vs. some ugly margin profiles among several other miners. Looking ahead to FY2023, where I would expect to see a gold price of $1,935/oz or higher, we should see margins return to FY2021 levels (~$910/oz), especially if B2Gold can deliver on its plans to boost Fekola production with additional saprolite material. To summarize, while many producers have become un-investable in this inflationary storm, B2Gold is not one of them.

Financial Results

Finally, looking at the financial results, B2Gold reported quarterly revenue of $365.6 million, a 1% increase from the year-ago period. This was driven by a higher average realized price of $1,874/oz, which more than compensated for the fewer ounces sold vs. Q1 2021. Assuming B2Gold can produce slightly more gold in Q2 (sequential basis), and given that it should benefit from a slightly higher average realized gold ($1,895/oz), I would expect to see another quarter of slightly higher revenue on a year-over-year basis (Q2 2021 revenue: $363 million).

B2Gold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving to earnings, B2Gold reported quarterly earnings per share of $0.06 and is on track to generate annual EPS of $0.37 in FY2022. This would represent a 3% improvement from FY2021 levels, and we should see continued improvement in FY2023, assuming the gold price can appreciate at a rate of 4% next year, which I don't think is that unreasonable. The reason is that gold has typically performed very well in periods of negative real rates, and real rates are currently sitting deep in negative territory, even if we have seen some mean reversion in the past month.

BTG Earnings Trend (FactSet.com, Author's Chart) Real Rates (YCharts.com, Author's Chart) jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

Valuation

Based on ~1.06 billion shares outstanding and a share price of $4.15, B2Gold trades at a market cap of ~$4.4 billion. This leaves B2Gold trading at a forward cash flow multiple of ~6.3, with B2Gold likely to generate annual operating cash flow of $700+ million in 2022 (~$0.66 per share). This figure compares favorably to its historical cash flow multiple of ~7.7 over the past ten years and ~10.2 since 2008. Based on what I believe to be a conservative multiple of 8.25, I see a 31% upside in the stock from current levels to its conservative fair value ($5.45).

B2Gold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

From a P/NAV standpoint, B2Gold is also very reasonably valued, with an estimated net asset value of $5.1 billion. Even at a conservative P/NAV multiple of 1.05 to account for its less favorable jurisdictional profile, I see a fair value north of $5.00. Assuming we continue to see steady resource growth at Anaconda that could support a stand-alone mill and use a higher gold price assumption ($1,850/oz), this fair value would increase materially. So, with B2Gold trading at $4.15, I see ~27% upside to conservative fair value (gold price assumptions below $1,825/oz) on a blended P/NAV and cash-flow basis.

Fekola Mine (Company Technical Report)

Technical Picture

While there's no disputing that B2Gold is attractive from a valuation standpoint, the stock is still trading near the middle of its expected 2022 trading range, which comes in at $3.40 - $4.85. Typically, I prefer to buy in the lower one-fourth of a stock's trading range, especially with elevated volatility in global markets. This doesn't mean that BTG can't head higher, but the ideal buy zone for the stock comes in at $3.85, where the fundamentals and technicals would align for a low-risk buy point. Hence, I recently took profits above $4.20, but I may look to buy the stock back if it re-tests its 3-year moving average at $3.75.

BTG Daily Chart (TC2000.com) BTG Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

For investors looking for exposure to the gold space, B2Gold continues to be one of the best buy-the-dip candidates in the mid-cap space. This is because the company pays a very attractive dividend yield (~3.90%) and has a team with nearly unparalleled consistency in under-promising and over-delivering. For this reason, what you see in guidance is what you get and often better, and what is stated in growth plans is often conservative. In a volatile sector, this is refreshing given that several other producers consistently over-promise and under-deliver, with investors getting caught up in downside volatility on a regular basis.

Given this consistency and a solid portfolio of relatively low-cost assets, I see B2Gold as a name to keep a close eye on if we see further weakness in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) over the coming weeks. For now, I remain on the sidelines, given that I prefer to be more nimble due to the volatility in the general markets. However, I would strongly consider starting a new position in B2Gold below $3.80 and holding for a larger move if the stock pulls back to its 3-year moving average (green line).