Amazon: Don't Pull The Buy Trigger Yet
Summary
- A huge downdraft hit Amazon last week as the major retailers released hugely underwhelming guidance over consumer spending. The US consumer outlook is getting weaker.
- We also believe that the current near-term bottom may not have priced in further deterioration in the consumer outlook. Cutbacks in corporate IT spending may also hit AWS.
- Our price action analysis suggests a near-term bottom. However, a further downside of up to 25% is possible if more headwinds materialize.
- We reiterate our Hold rating on AMZN stock.
Investment Thesis
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had another torrid week as the earnings releases from the leading retailers showed that deterioration in consumer spending was worse than expected.
Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) issued worrying guidance in their recent earnings releases. Macro uncertainty, and higher inflation, have finally hit consumers. As a result, these companies see a more downbeat outlook as consumers shift away from discretionary spending and durables.
AMZN and Costco (COST) stock also fell in sympathy as the market adjusted its expectations on the retailers.
However, AMZN stock did not fall below its previous week's lows, indicating a potential near-term bottom. However, we remain tentative over its price action and believe that the outlook over the US consumer could deteriorate further. Moreover, the US housing market has yet to experience massive fallout despite increasing signs of weakness. Therefore, more stresses over the US consumer could still be on the horizon that may not have been priced in.
We reiterate our Hold rating on AMZN stock. We urge investors to let the stock test its current bottom and near-term resistance level. If its recent bottom fails to hold, we believe a potential downside of up to 25% could occur before finding an eventual bottom.
Amazon's Consensus Estimates Downgraded Again
With the hammering seen in the retailers and their weaker outlook, Amazon's consensus estimates have been revised. It makes sense, given Amazon's footprint in consumer discretionary. A weaker consumer doesn't forebode optimism for Amazon's revenue and bottom-line growth.
Notably, Amazon's revenue growth is expected to climb out of its nadir in H2'22 as comps become easier. In addition, Amazon's operating margins are also expected to improve as the company should improve its fixed costs efficiencies as it grows into its overcapacity.
Yet, Don't Ignore the Obvious Risks
Despite that, we believe that the consensus estimates may not have priced in the likelihood of further cutbacks in corporate IT spending and a weaker consumer.
We noted in our recent Lowe's (LOW) article that the housing market shows signs of slower growth, which could intensify moving forward. Therefore, an expected housing downturn could exacerbate the macro stresses for Amazon, given its massive fixed costs footprint. Citi also noted these elevated risks for Amazon, as it highlighted (edited):
Still, because Amazon’s operations sprawl across the globe, it could well be one of the most affected by inflationary impacts on wages and fulfillment costs to shipping, especially if consumers are spending less. - Barron's
Furthermore, Coinbase (COIN) also indicated that it would cut operating expenses, pull back investment spending, and pause hiring. It was an abrupt turn from its earnings call, as we think management sees increased risk to its profitability guidance. The Information reported that Coinbase's "cost-cutting measures include reducing spending on cloud services such as Amazon Web Services and Datadog (DDOG)..."
For a moment, that struck us. So, companies can cut spending on AWS when they need to. So, it's not sacrosanct as the Street analysts would like us to think. Therefore, if Coinbase is considering cutting spending on AWS, other companies could be considering making similar moves. We believe such a risk on Amazon's most critical operating profit driver may not have been adequately priced in. Therefore, we urge investors to pay attention to companies' commentary on corporate cloud spending, given AWS' massive footprint in the market.
AMZN Stock Price Action Suggests Caution
Our price action analysis suggests that AMZN stock could be at a near-term bottom. Furthermore, last week's sell-off did not breach its previous week's lows. Therefore, we think it's likely that the current support level could hold in the near term.
However, we believe there are increasing risks to the consumer and AWS segments that may not have been priced in. As a result, AMZN stock could face further headwinds if the consumer outlook continues to weaken more than expected.
Moreover, we think the damage could be more severe if more companies cut back on AWS spending. That could throw the consensus estimates of an H2'22 recovery significantly off-balance. Notably, there's no bear-trap price action to help AMZN stock stage a credible reversal.
Therefore, we see a potential downside of up to 25% before its eventual bottom. Accordingly, we urge investors to continue paying close attention to its price action.
Is AMZN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We reiterate our Hold rating on AMZN stock. We think the critical headwinds on the consumer and corporate segment may not have been sufficiently priced in. Furthermore, its price action remains tentative, and more potential downside could be in store before finding an eventual bottom.
