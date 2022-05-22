Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 22
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
6/16
|
7/8
|
1.4
|
1.43
|
2.14%
|
2.34%
|
12
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
6/16
|
7/8
|
0.8
|
0.83
|
3.75%
|
1.63%
|
29
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
5/26
|
6/8
|
0.31
|
0.32
|
3.23%
|
3.49%
|
12
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
6/2
|
6/17
|
0.9
|
1.05
|
16.67%
|
3.96%
|
7
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
6/14
|
7/15
|
0.42
|
0.44
|
4.76%
|
4.76%
|
51
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
0.92
|
1.06
|
15.22%
|
2.04%
|
13
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
7/14
|
7/29
|
1.0875
|
1.25
|
14.94%
|
2.85%
|
12
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
6/3
|
6/20
|
0.26
|
0.28
|
7.69%
|
2.89%
|
18
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
5/27
|
6/15
|
0.1975
|
0.2075
|
5.06%
|
1.60%
|
37
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
5/27
|
6/15
|
1.57
|
1.76
|
12.10%
|
1.59%
|
19
|
First Financial Corporation
|
(THFF)
|
6/16
|
7/1
|
0.53
|
0.54
|
1.89%
|
2.48%
|
33
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
5/31
|
6/15
|
0.11
|
0.12
|
9.09%
|
0.46%
|
9
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 23 (Ex-Div 5/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
6/10
|
0.5
|
160.2
|
1.25%
|
9
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
6/10
|
0.12
|
13.61
|
3.53%
|
5
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
6/20
|
0.33 CAD
|
17.52
|
5.88%
|
9
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
6/15
|
0.43
|
88.61
|
1.94%
|
19
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
6/8
|
0.92
|
179.96
|
2.04%
|
13
Tuesday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
6/16
|
0.26
|
106.46
|
0.98%
|
5
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
6/15
|
0.36
|
488.1
|
0.30%
|
13
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
6/9
|
0.6
|
103.82
|
2.31%
|
12
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
6/14
|
0.24
|
92.99
|
1.03%
|
7
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
6/9
|
0.53
|
260.38
|
0.81%
|
12
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
6/15
|
0.445
|
96.77
|
1.84%
|
29
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
6/23
|
0.3
|
81.69
|
1.47%
|
12
Wednesday May 25 (Ex-Div 5/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
6/15
|
0.44
|
43.17
|
4.08%
|
20
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
6/10
|
0.2
|
77.35
|
1.03%
|
29
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
6/10
|
0.37
|
69.24
|
2.14%
|
10
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
6/10
|
0.72
|
109.56
|
2.63%
|
16
|
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
|
(FBHS)
|
6/15
|
0.28
|
66.77
|
1.68%
|
10
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
6/10
|
0.14
|
20.12
|
2.78%
|
9
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
6/10
|
1.18
|
197.76
|
2.39%
|
10
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
6/8
|
0.32
|
36.68
|
3.49%
|
12
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
6/14
|
0.49
|
179.12
|
1.09%
|
32
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
6/13
|
0.28
|
54.29
|
2.06%
|
9
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
6/16
|
0.125
|
78.88
|
0.63%
|
10
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
6/15
|
0.23
|
38.85
|
2.37%
|
7
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
6/8
|
0.385
|
44.27
|
3.48%
|
22
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
6/17
|
0.25
|
60.02
|
1.67%
|
21
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
6/10
|
0.875
|
178.46
|
1.96%
|
12
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
6/10
|
0.66
|
91.01
|
2.90%
|
12
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
6/10
|
0.85
|
342.42
|
0.99%
|
49
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
6/10
|
0.4
|
160.03
|
1.00%
|
9
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
6/10
|
0.57
|
111.92
|
2.04%
|
5
Thursday May 26 (Ex-Div 5/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
6/14
|
0.234
|
68.27
|
4.11%
|
10
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
6/9
|
0.76
|
162.44
|
1.87%
|
20
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
6/20
|
0.68
|
176.17
|
1.54%
|
18
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
6/15
|
0.44
|
33.02
|
5.33%
|
6
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
6/30
|
0.14
|
47.09
|
1.19%
|
11
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
6/30
|
0.32
|
35.46
|
3.61%
|
13
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
6/30
|
0.54
|
61.2
|
3.53%
|
15
|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|
(BOH)
|
6/14
|
0.7
|
75.27
|
3.72%
|
6
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
6/17
|
2.75
|
1192.09
|
0.92%
|
7
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
6/15
|
0.48
|
106.94
|
1.80%
|
12
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
6/15
|
0.75
|
117.37
|
2.56%
|
28
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
23.05
|
4.51%
|
10
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
6/10
|
0.31
|
81.41
|
1.52%
|
6
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
6/15
|
0.1
|
30.94
|
1.29%
|
18
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
6/15
|
0.5
|
130.78
|
1.53%
|
66
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
6/16
|
0.89
|
364.57
|
0.98%
|
24
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
6/29
|
0.27
|
33.13
|
3.26%
|
12
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
6/15
|
1.05
|
186
|
2.26%
|
14
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
6/15
|
0.195
|
18.32
|
4.26%
|
11
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
6/13
|
0.13
|
203.68
|
0.26%
|
7
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
6/15
|
0.2075
|
51.98
|
1.60%
|
37
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
6/15
|
0.425
|
71.22
|
2.39%
|
28
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
6/15
|
1.73
|
443.33
|
1.56%
|
19
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
6/15
|
0.39
|
50.2
|
3.11%
|
6
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
6/30
|
0.18
|
83.21
|
0.87%
|
10
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
6/21
|
0.26
|
117.34
|
0.89%
|
47
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
6/15
|
0.335
|
106.74
|
1.26%
|
54
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
6/15
|
0.3108
|
60.55
|
6.16%
|
11
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
6/15
|
0.121667
|
32.35
|
4.51%
|
12
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
6/15
|
0.25
|
59.9
|
1.67%
|
50
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
6/30
|
1.3
|
213.58
|
2.43%
|
16
|
Valvoline Inc.
|
(VVV)
|
6/15
|
0.125
|
29.88
|
1.67%
|
6
Friday May 27 (Ex-Div 5/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
6/15
|
0.4
|
53.86
|
2.97%
|
7
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
6/15
|
0.27
|
31.57
|
3.42%
|
29
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
19.55
|
4.09%
|
10
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
6/15
|
0.75
|
164.5
|
1.82%
|
12
|
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|
(EXPD)
|
6/15
|
0.67
|
105.44
|
1.27%
|
28
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
6/15
|
0.075
|
7.51
|
3.99%
|
6
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
6/29
|
2
|
306.8
|
2.61%
|
11
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
7/5
|
0.385
|
66.79
|
2.31%
|
12
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
6/15
|
0.3225
|
33.62
|
3.84%
|
10
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
6/15
|
0.58
|
67.74
|
3.42%
|
18
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
6/24
|
2.8
|
424.15
|
2.64%
|
19
|
ManpowerGroup Inc
|
(MAN)
|
6/15
|
1.36
|
91.11
|
2.99%
|
12
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
7/1
|
0.47
|
322.86
|
0.58%
|
14
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
6/15
|
0.3875
|
80.97
|
1.91%
|
46
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
6/30
|
0.61
|
327.76
|
0.74%
|
6
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
6/15
|
0.2375
|
28.66
|
3.31%
|
12
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
6/30
|
1.2
|
162.73
|
2.95%
|
5
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
6/15
|
0.17
|
37.53
|
1.81%
|
6
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
6/15
|
0.28
|
35.94
|
3.12%
|
9
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
6/15
|
0.24
|
82.28
|
1.17%
|
7
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
6/15
|
0.28
|
91.91
|
1.22%
|
8
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
6/15
|
0.247
|
67.99
|
4.36%
|
29
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
6/15
|
0.3
|
243.18
|
0.49%
|
6
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
6/15
|
0.64
|
98.57
|
2.60%
|
27
|
Progress Software Corporation
|
(PRGS)
|
6/15
|
0.175
|
46.7
|
1.50%
|
6
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
6/15
|
0.3
|
59.7
|
2.01%
|
6
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
6/15
|
0.16
|
42.59
|
1.50%
|
19
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
62.06
|
1.29%
|
5
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
6/15
|
0.46
|
85.28
|
2.16%
|
10
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
6/15
|
0.25
|
75.14
|
1.33%
|
10
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
6/15
|
0.12
|
104.91
|
0.46%
|
9
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
6/15
|
0.3
|
125.81
|
0.95%
|
10
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
5/31
|
0.46
|
1.2%
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
5/31
|
0.38
|
9.7%
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
5/27
|
0.56
|
1.7%
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
5/31
|
0.45
|
4.2%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
5/31
|
0.34
|
1.4%
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
5/25
|
0.22
|
2.2%
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
5/26
|
1.33 CAD
|
4.1%
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
5/25
|
0.53
|
2.6%
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
5/27
|
0.13
|
3.5%
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
5/27
|
0.88
|
6.1%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
5/27
|
0.44
|
4.9%
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
5/25
|
0.14
|
2.8%
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
5/31
|
0.46
|
2.7%
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
5/26
|
0.55
|
3.0%
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
5/25
|
0.15
|
2.0%
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
5/25
|
0.25
|
1.3%
|
Duke Realty Corporation
|
(DRE)
|
5/31
|
0.28
|
2.2%
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
5/27
|
0.81
|
2.4%
|
Enviva Partners, LP
|
(EVA)
|
5/27
|
0.905
|
4.9%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
5/25
|
0.31
|
2.4%
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
5/25
|
0.18
|
2.4%
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
5/31
|
0.3
|
1.7%
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
5/27
|
0.14
|
0.7%
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
5/25
|
0.32
|
4.4%
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
5/26
|
0.2
|
2.8%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
5/31
|
0.075
|
6.2%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
5/31
|
0.13
|
1.0%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
5/31
|
0.02458
|
2.2%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
5/27
|
0.15
|
2.0%
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
5/27
|
0.27
|
2.6%
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
5/31
|
0.75
|
2.8%
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
5/27
|
0.6
|
1.3%
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
5/26
|
0.63
|
1.2%
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
5/27
|
0.4
|
1.0%
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
5/27
|
0.3
|
4.0%
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
5/25
|
0.11
|
3.7%
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
5/27
|
0.42
|
0.6%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
5/31
|
0.0454
|
2.4%
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
5/25
|
0.21
|
3.4%
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
5/31
|
0.33
|
1.1%
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
5/26
|
0.22
|
1.4%
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
5/27
|
0.25
|
0.7%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
5/27
|
0.45
|
2.9%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
5/31
|
1.04
|
1.0%
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
5/31
|
0.28
|
3.4%
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
5/25
|
0.13
|
4.1%
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
5/27
|
0.9
|
2.1%
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBNK)
|
5/31
|
0.15
|
1.6%
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
5/27
|
0.27
|
4.7%
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
5/27
|
0.37
|
1.7%
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
5/26
|
0.79
|
2.7%
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
5/27
|
0.3
|
6.0%
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
5/27
|
1
|
1.0%
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
5/31
|
0.73
|
2.4%
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
(RMAX)
|
5/25
|
0.23
|
4.2%
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
5/24
|
1.2 CAD
|
3.8%
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
5/27
|
0.12
|
2.7%
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
5/27
|
0.49
|
2.7%
|
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SFBC)
|
5/24
|
0.17
|
1.8%
|
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
|
(SIMO)
|
5/26
|
0.5
|
2.2%
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
5/25
|
0.021962
|
1.4%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
5/31
|
0.2
|
1.8%
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
5/25
|
0.26
|
1.1%
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
5/31
|
0.045
|
5.0%
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
5/27
|
0.22
|
3.5%
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
5/27
|
0.23
|
0.7%
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
5/27
|
0.39
|
2.9%
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
5/31
|
0.56
|
1.9%
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
5/27
|
0.78
|
2.9%
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
5/25
|
0.25
|
4.2%
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
5/26
|
0.34
|
1.7%
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
5/26
|
0.38
|
2.9%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, LMT, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.