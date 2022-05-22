Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ironSource (NYSE:IS) is an Israeli technology business which provides software solutions to help app developers (e.g., mobile game developers, telcos, etc.) acquire users, increase engagement, and boost revenues. They have two core products: (1) Sonic, which is targeted at mobile game developers and accounts for 90% of total revenue and (2) Aura, which serves telcos and accounts for 10% of total revenue.

The business went public via a SPAC merger with Thoma Bravo Advantage in June 2021. While many of the 2020 and 2021 cohort of SPACs have turned out (at least so far) to be absolute disasters based on their high cash burn, unrealistic revenue forecasts, and dubious SPAC sponsors, in my last article on ironSource, I argued that ironSource had been unjustly caught up in the broader SPAC sell-off, creating an opportunity for long-term investors. Indeed, what separated ironSource from their SPAC counterparts also down significantly from their 52-week high was: (1) their high profit margins (35% adjusted EBITDA margins in 2021), (2) a track record of exceeding all revenue forecasts since entering the public markets, and (3) a SPAC sponsor (Thoma Bravo) with proven success as software investors in the private markets.

Since that last article was published on 13th April 2022, markets have continued to tumble and ironSource has not been immune to the carnage, falling 34% in the past month. In this article, I break down their latest Q1 2022 results and discuss their current valuation. Overall, I remain bullish on ironSource's long-term future and have continued to pick up shares through this period of market weakness.

Another beat on revenue guidance

ironSource has a consistent track record of beating revenue guidance released to the market and this quarter was no exception. In Q1 2022, ironSource reported revenue of $190m, which was up a phenomenal 20% QoQ and 58% YoY, well ahead of their guidance for revenue of $180-185m (50-54% YoY growth). Revenue growth of 58% in this latest quarter represented an acceleration from the 46% growth reported in Q4 2021.

ironSource Revenue Chart (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Another quarter of 30%+ adjusted EBITDA margins

Following on from their revenue outperformance, ironSource also beat on adjusted EBITDA guidance (in dollar terms), reporting $59m of adjusted EBITDA, slightly ahead of their guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $56-58m. Their adjusted EBITDA margin of 31% was in line with their guidance of 30-32%. In their Q1 conference call, ironSource CEO Tomer Bar-Zeev re-iterated their long-term guidance for adjusted EBTIDA margins to be in the mid-40% range:

I would add that we are a very profitable company with EBITDA margins greater than 30%, and we intend to focus on that. I'm reminding you all, we guided that in the long-term our EBITDA margins would be in the mid-40s. We've already been in the 40s and we plan to continue balancing with -- between top-line growth and profitability with a higher emphasis on profitability, and continue monitoring macroeconomic developments and what's happening with our customers in the next few quarters.

ironSource Adjusted EBITDA Chart (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

ironSource also reported $13.8m of GAAP net income, representing a 7% net income margin and a decrease from the 11% net income margins reported in 2021. This drop in net income margin was largely attributable to an increase in share-based compensation (SBC) to $24.4m in the quarter, which represented 13% of revenue. While this level of SBC is high in absolute terms, I expect ironSource's ratio of SBC to revenue to decrease in the coming 12-18 months as the business matures in the public markets.

Growth in 'high-spend' customers remains strong

ironSource's main KPI for customer acquisition is the number of 'high-spend' customers spending more than $100,000 with ironSource on an annualised basis, as these customers account for 94% of total revenue. In Q1, ironSource added 39 net 'high-spend' customers, which was their largest quarter of customer additions ever. On a percentage basis, the number of 'high-spend' customers increased 11% QoQ and 36% YoY, helping to fuel revenue growth.

ironSource Number of High-Spend Customers (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

World-class retention rates

One of the things that struck me when researching ironSource for the first time was their incredible gross and net revenue retention rates throughout 2021. And this quarter was no exception. In Q1, ironSource reported a phenomenal 99% gross retention rate (out of a maximum of 100%) and a net revenue expansion rate of 153%, roughly flat from the prior quarter.

This means that ironSource is (1) retaining almost all of their existing customers (gross retention) but also that (2) these existing customers are spending about 53% more with ironSource with each successive 12-month period (net retention). These are exceptional net revenue retention rates exceeding those of top-tier enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) businesses still trading on double-digit forward EV/sales multiples, such as Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC).

While 150%+ net revenue retention rates are a clean sign of high customer satisfaction, they are also a direct consequence of ironSource's historical investments in research and development and strategic acquisitions to develop a broad suite of software solutions that help app developers across all stages of the app lifecycle. See the below quote from CEO Tomer Bar-Zeev in the latest conference call:

The breadth of our solutions means that we have multiple points of entry to land with new customers and multiple potential avenues to expand with them. We see that more often than not. New customers will start using one solution and then expand to additional solutions over time. A great example is HyperBeard, the largest mobile game developer and publisher in Mexico. HyperBeard started using Luna earlier this year, making it the 5th ironSource solution HyperBeard is using. HyperBeard started with levelled play mediation, then added beating, then user acquisition and cross-promotion, all in the past couple of years.

ironSource Net Revenue Expansion Rates (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Increasing traction with Aura

CEO Tomer Bar-Zeev was also bullish on Aura's progress for the remainder of 2022 based on some recent customer acquisitions:

In 2022, we're seeing a number of carriers ramping up their use of Aura. From the partnership with Samsung and Vodafone that we announced in the second half of last year to the two new customers that we announced last quarter from leading telecom operators in Europe and Asia. While it's difficult to predict the pace and timing of ramp-ups, we believe that in the coming quarters, we will start to benefit from these partnership's efforts.

Greater disclosure around revenue contribution from Apps Beyond Games

In Q1, ironSource CFO Assaf Ben Ami disclosed for the first time the percentage of revenue generated outside of mobile games (Apps Beyond Games) for each of their core product offerings:

In terms of revenue size, as we mentioned before, 10% of our Sonic sales and almost all of our Aura sales come from Apps Beyond Games. We believe that share will likely increase in 2022 and we are excited about this opportunity in years to come.

Weak guidance sent shares tumbling ... leading to a buying opportunity

ironSource's share price dropped more than 15% after release of their Q1 results and one would be scratching their head to find an explanation looking at the above metrics. However, what sent investors running for the hills was ironSource's first guidance downgrade since entering the public markets on the back of (1) macroeconomic concerns and (2) a slowdown in revenue for the mobile gaming industry.

ironSource sharply downgraded their 2022 revenue guidance to $750-780m (36-41% YoY growth) from $790-820m (43-48% YoY growth). ironSource also downgraded their 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $230-240m (29-32% margin) from $255-265m (31-34% margin). After a strong Q1, this guidance portends a substantial slowdown in revenue growth and compression in adjusted EBITDA margins for the remainder of 2022. While concerning, ironSource CFO Assaf Ben Ami was adamant throughout the Q1 conference call that this downgrade was the result of a broader macroeconomic and industry-specific slowdown, rather than issues specific to ironSource:

So across everything that we do here in ironSource, you've -- over the last few quarters, you've -- I hope you got a feeling of our approach to guidance. And it's a very prudent and transparent one, and it will continue to be so. And while we don't see any core indications of declining in the performance of the platform, our business model is really aligned with the customers we serve. Meaning when they generate more revenues, we also generate more revenues as most of our business model is based on revenue sharing. And given some of the gaming companies out there, which all our customers that have communicated lower growth rates due to macroeconomics and other reasons. We believe that the responsible thing to do here is to take that into consideration. This is why we ultimately decided to slightly lower our guidance, our outlook by 5% to make sure we take into consideration what's happening out there in the macroeconomics. So again, we don't see a slowdown in the platform or any indication in KPIs, but we want to be prudent and try to anticipate any potential effect.

This point was again re-iterated later in the conference call by CEO Tomer Bar-Zeev:

I think the reason for our slightly lower guidance of 5% is strictly and directly connected to our view about potential macro effects and our approach to you guys, and to our investors. Well, we have been and we will continue being responsible, prudent, and have a very transparent dialogue with the investors.

Further supporting the position that ironSource's downgrade was not due to issues specifically related to ironSource, CEO Tomer Bar-Zeev communicated his expectations for ironSource to gain market share in the coming quarters:

So again, to add additional color on that, we in Q1, and we believe that also in the next quarters, we believe we will continue gaining market share. We've seen it very strong in Q1 and we believe this will continue to be the case, all the indications in the platform show that.

A strong balance sheet and compelling valuation

As of 21st May 2022, ironSource has a market cap of $2.84b with a strong balance sheet consisting of $441m cash and cash equivalents and no long-term debt. As such, ironSource currently has an enterprise value of $2.40b.

If we use the midpoint of their updated 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, ironSource trades on the following valuation multiples:

3.1x forward EV/sales.

10.2x forward EV/adjusted EBITDA.

This represents a compelling valuation for ironSource's growth rates and strong margin profile, particularly when compared to other high-growth software businesses.

As is shown below, ironSource's forward EV/sales multiple has compressed significantly from a high of 20x in September 2021 to around 3x in May 2022 (note: the slight difference in multiple between the below figure and the above calculations relates to using NTM vs. end of 2022 revenue numbers).

ironSource Forward EV/Sales Multiple (Koyfin)

Conclusion

Despite strong operating performance, ironSource has had a tough time in the public markets and a downgrade in 2022 guidance has not helped them in a brutal market. However, management commentary suggests that the downgrade was solely due to broader macroeconomic and industry-specific concerns, rather than a degradation in ironSource's competitive position.

Overall, ironSource has a fortress balance sheet, is highly profitable and free cash flow positive, and is not dependent on the capital markets to survive. Despite this downgrade, revenue is still expected to grow 36-41% in 2022, following on from 67% revenue growth in 2021. On a forward EV/sales multiple of 3.1x and forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.2x, I see significant value in shares at the current price and will continue to add shares over the coming quarters on strong operational results.