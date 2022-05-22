Joel Carillet/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Truck manufacturer PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) has experienced a wild ride over the past few years. Prior to the pandemic, the company had seen its revenue and profits rise at a nice clip. But like so many other companies spread across so many other industries, PACCAR experienced a great deal of pain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the fact that the company is a quality operator in its space, we still have not seen a complete recovery in fundamental condition for shareholders. However, the company is working on achieving that recovery and is getting awfully close to it. Given current pricing, shares of the company probably are slightly underpriced. But if its performance continues to improve, the firm might offer some really strong upside in the years to come.

The gold standard for trucks

As I mentioned already, PACCAR focuses on the production and sale of trucks. To be more specific, the company focuses on light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks, with some holding gross vehicle weight capacity of over 33,000 pounds and fitting in the Class 8 category, while others fit in the Class 6 to 7 categories. Brands these vehicles are sold under include Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF. The segment in which the trucks it produces are made is aptly named the Truck segment, with sales from it accounting for 71.4% of the company's overall revenue in 2021. In addition to this, the segment was also responsible for 33.5% of the firm's overall profits for the year.

There are, of course, other segments the company has. Perhaps the most vital to the company is the Parts segment. This unit is responsible for the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and other commercial vehicles. The company sells these products to over 2,200 Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF dealers spread across 95 countries globally. Based on the data provided, this unit was responsible for just 21% of the company's revenue but also was responsible for an impressive 46.4% of profits last year. Next, we have the Financial Services portion of the enterprise, which is responsible for providing Financing for those who acquire the company's trucks. It also offers full-service leasing operations in select countries like Germany and Australia, as well as all across North America, through a subsidiary called PacLease. On top of this, the unit it's responsible for other miscellaneous financing activities. It accounted for just 7.2% of sales but 19% of profits last year. The remaining 0.4% of sales and 1.1% of profits the company generates fall under the ‘Other’ category. Operations here include the manufacture of industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic brand names.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, PACCAR enjoyed attractive growth on both its top and bottom lines. Revenue for the company went from $19.46 billion in 2017 to $25.60 billion in 2019. Then, as a result of the pandemic, revenue tanked, falling to just $18.73 billion. The good news for investors, at least, is that this decline was short-lived. I say this because, in 2021, sales experienced a partial rebound, climbing to $23.52 billion. Management chalked most of this increase from 2020 to 2021 up to a rise in truck deliveries with the number of units sold rising from 133,300 in 2020 to 162,700 last year. This alone added $2.80 billion to the company's top line. Meanwhile, a rise in average prices pushed revenue up a further $457 million for the year. In addition, the company also saw a nice improvement in parts revenue, with sales climbing from $3.91 billion in 2020 to $4.94 billion in 2021. Aftermarket parts volume contributed $720.8 million in additional revenue, while higher pricing added $239.7 million for the business. Growth on the company's top line has continued into the 2022 fiscal year. According to management, revenue in the first quarter of the year came in at $6.47 billion. That compares favorably to the $5.85 billion reported one year earlier.

On the bottom line, the company has exhibited a similar trajectory. Net income went from $1.68 billion in 2017 to $2.39 billion in 2019. In 2020, profits dropped to $1.30 billion before rebounding some degree to $1.85 billion last year. Of course, we should also pay attention to other profitability metrics. Operating cash flow has been a bit more volatile. This number bounced around in the four years ending in 2020 from a low point of $2.72 billion to a high point of $2.99 billion, with no clear trend visible. Then, last year, it dropped to $2.19 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture looks a little different. The metric would have risen from $2.60 billion in 2017 to $3.54 billion in 2019. The metric then would have dropped to $2.21 billion in 2020 before declining further to $2.14 billion last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company closely mirrored what we saw with net income. After rising from $3.25 billion in 2017 to $4.11 billion in 2019, it then plummeted to $2.02 billion in 2020. Last year marked a partial recovery for the company, with EBITDA climbing some to $2.67 billion.

When it comes to the current fiscal year, the picture is looking up. Net income in the latest quarter came in at $600.5 million. This compares to the $470.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. Operating cash flow did worsen, falling from $536.9 million to $459.3 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, the decline was not quite as bad, with the metric dropping from $672.9 million to $639 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company increased year over year, climbing from $855.1 million to $959.6 million.

When it comes to valuing the company, I decided to use the most recent year’s financial results and I also decided to compare that to what the company might look like if it recovers back to 2019 levels. Using our 2021 results, we can see that PACCAR is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 15.6. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 13.5, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 13.1. Using the 2019 results, shares are cheaper, with multiples of 12.1, 8.2, and 8.5, respectively. To put this in perspective, I decided to value the company relative to five other firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 9.9 to a high of 40.2. And using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 5 to 66.4. In both cases, only two of the five businesses were cheaper than PACCAR. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 7.4 to 294.6. In this scenario, three of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. As a note, I am comparing those firms to the business’ 2021 results. Using the 2019 results, PACCAR is very close to being the cheapest of the group across the board.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA PACCAR 15.6 13.5 13.1 Cummins (CMI) 15.0 14.0 9.4 REV Group (REVG) 17.9 5.0 9.9 Terex Corp (TEX) 9.9 22.2 7.4 Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) 27.5 66.4 14.9 Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) 40.2 8.4 294.6

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, PACCAR seems to me to represent an attractive opportunity for value-oriented investors who recognize a quality firm that is capable of some growth moving forward. The company becomes especially attractive if financial performance eventually reverts back to what we saw in 2019. But even if performance stagnates, I can't see the business being any worse off than fairly valued.