Earnings of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will most probably decline this year relative to last year because of higher net provision expenses. On the other hand, efforts to grow Laurel Road and economic factors will likely drive earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting KeyCorp to report earnings of $2.17 per share in 2022, down 18% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on KeyCorp, I have tweaked upwards my earnings estimate. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm upgrading KeyCorp to a buy rating from my previous rating of hold.

Loan Growth Likely to Continue

KeyCorp has undergone remarkable loan growth in the last two quarters. The management expects the growth momentum to continue in the year ahead. As mentioned in the earnings presentation, the management is expecting mid-single-digit loan growth this year, which includes the effect of paycheck protection program forgiveness and indirect auto portfolio sales.

In my opinion, the management's target is quite easy to achieve partly because of efforts made in the consumer banking space. The management has recently expanded services under Laurel Road, KeyCorp’s digital brand for consumer banking. Further, as mentioned in the presentation, the management is planning the rollout of a new offering for nurses in the second quarter of 2022 under Laurel Road.

Additionally, economic factors bode well for loan growth in the year ahead. KeyCorp is a nationwide lender; therefore, national economic metrics are a good gauge of product demand. The unemployment rate has fallen to a remarkably low level, which bodes well for consumer loan growth.

Data by YCharts

Inflation is the biggest risk to my thesis as the combination of high inflation and increasing interest rates can put a damper on credit demand going forward. For now, I'm assuming loan growth will remain strong for the remainder of the year. If inflation continues to persist at over 8% in the next couple of months, I may revise downwards my loan growth estimate.

Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 8.9% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. Compared to my last report on KeyCorp, I have raised my end-of-period loan estimate because of the surprisingly good performance in the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposit growth to underperform loan growth. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 85,528 88,669 93,746 99,559 100,793 109,768 Growth of Net Loans 0.4% 3.7% 5.7% 6.2% 1.2% 8.9% Loan-to-Deposit Ratio 81.3% 82.6% 83.8% 73.6% 66.1% 71.7% Other Earning Assets 37,085 36,251 36,161 54,284 67,982 59,785 Deposits 105,235 107,309 111,870 135,282 152,572 153,168 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 15,344 14,595 13,540 14,688 12,803 13,230 Common equity 13,998 14,145 15,138 16,081 15,523 14,465 Book Value Per Share ($) 12.9 13.4 15.1 16.5 16.6 15.5 Tangible BVPS ($) 10.1 10.7 12.2 13.6 13.6 12.5 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Impact of Higher Rates on Margin to be Subdued

KeyCorp previously had an excess cash position, which was almost resolved by the end of March 2022. However, KeyCorp still has a far from optimal asset mix due to the elevated level of investment securities.

SEC Filings

There's a big difference between the yields earned on loans and securities, as shown below.

Source: 1Q 2022 10-Q Filing Weighted Avg. Yield in 1Q'22 Loans 3.28% Securities Available for Sale 1.50% Held-to-Maturity Securities 2.54% Short-term Investments 0.25%

Due to the suboptimal asset mix, the net interest margin will likely come under pressure in the coming quarters. Further, the sizable investment securities portfolio will keep the average earning-asset yield sticky amid a rising interest-rate environment. As mentioned in the presentation, the available-for-sale portfolio had a duration of 5.1 years. This means that the impact of rate hikes will be quite lagged on the bond portfolio.

Moreover, a large part of the deposit portfolio will re-price soon after a rate hike. As mentioned in the presentation, interest-bearing deposits made up 66% of total deposits at the end of March 2022.

Fortunately, KeyCorp’s loan portfolio is also quite rate sensitive. Variable and adjustable-rate loans made up 67% of total loans at the end of March 2022, as shown in the chart below.

Earnings Presentation for 1Q 2022

As a result of the balance sheet positioning, the rate sensitivity of the asset side is quite close to the rate sensitivity of the liability side. Therefore, the overall net interest margin is only slightly sensitive to rate changes. The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing shows that a 200-basis points increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by 3.33% over twelve months.

I'm expecting the federal funds rate to increase by a further 100 basis points in the remainder of this year. This means that I'm expecting the upper limit of the federal funds rate to be at 2.0% by the end of 2022. Based on my interest rate outlook, the balance sheet positioning, and the rate sensitivity, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by twelve basis points in the last nine months of 2022 from 2.46% in the first quarter of the year.

Higher Net Provision Expense to Drag Earnings

The anticipated loan growth discussed above will likely drive provisioning for expected loan losses this year. As the loan growth for 2022 will likely be higher than last year, the provisioning expense will also be higher on a year-over-year basis.

However, some provisioning reversals are also likely in the year ahead because the existing allowances for loan losses appear somewhat excessive relative to the portfolio's credit risk. The allowances-to-nonperforming-loans ratio surged to 290% in the first quarter of 2022, which is the highest level in the last twelve months.

Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to be above the 2021 level but below the historical average in 2022. I'm expecting the net provision expense to be around 0.21% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, provision expense averaged 0.32% of total loans in the last five years.

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 18%

The higher net provision expense will be the chief contributor to the earnings decline this year. On the other hand, strong loan growth and margin expansion will likely lift the bottom line. Further, the non-interest expenses will likely decline due to the management’s cost-control efforts. I'm expecting non-interest expenses of $4,312 million in 2022. In comparison, I estimated non-interest expenses of $4,459 million in my last report on KeyCorp. I have decided to revise downwards my non-interest expenses estimate after operating expenses came in below my expectations in the first quarter of 2022.

Overall, I'm expecting KeyCorp to report earnings of $2.17 per share in 2022, down 18% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 3,777 3,909 3,909 4,034 4,071 4,170 Provision for loan losses 229 246 445 1,021 (418) 233 Non-interest income 2,478 2,515 2,459 2,652 3,194 3,014 Non-interest expense 4,098 3,975 3,901 4,109 4,429 4,312 Net income - Common Sh. 1,226 1,800 1,620 1,237 2,519 2,024 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.13 1.71 1.62 1.27 2.63 2.17 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on KeyCorp, I estimated earnings of $1.88 per share for 2022. I have now increased my earnings estimate mostly because I have tweaked downwards my non-interest expense estimate.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Upgrading to a Buy Rating

KeyCorp is offering quite an attractive dividend yield of 4.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.195 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 36% for 2022, which is close to the five-year average of 39.5%. Therefore, the anticipated earnings decline is unlikely to threaten the dividend payout.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value KeyCorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.53 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 10.1 10.7 12.2 13.6 13.6 Average Market Price ($) 18.3 19.8 17.4 13.7 21.1 Historical P/TB 1.81x 1.85x 1.43x 1.01x 1.55x 1.53x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $12.5 gives a target price of $19.1 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 4.3% upside from the May 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.33x 1.43x 1.53x 1.63x 1.73x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 12.5 12.5 12.5 12.5 12.5 Target Price ($) 16.6 17.9 19.1 20.4 21.6 Market Price ($) 18.3 18.3 18.3 18.3 18.3 Upside/(Downside) (9.4)% (2.5)% 4.3% 11.1% 17.9% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.5x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.13 1.71 1.62 1.27 2.63 Average Market Price ($) 18.3 19.8 17.4 13.7 21.1 Historical P/E 16.3x 11.6x 10.8x 10.8x 8.0x 11.5x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.17 gives a target price of $24.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 36.2% upside from the May 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.5x 10.5x 11.5x 12.5x 13.5x EPS 2022 ($) 2.17 2.17 2.17 2.17 2.17 Target Price ($) 20.6 22.8 24.9 27.1 29.3 Market Price ($) 18.3 18.3 18.3 18.3 18.3 Upside/(Downside) 12.5% 24.4% 36.2% 48.0% 59.9% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $22.0, which implies a 20.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 24.5%.

My updated target price is little changed from the target price I gave in my last report on KeyCorp. However, the implied upside has significantly increased since my last report because of the recent stock price correction. As a result, I am now upgrading KeyCorp to a buy rating from my previous rating of hold.