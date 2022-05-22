Inside Creative House/iStock via Getty Images

Chr. Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY) is a Danish company few investors are familiar with, and that is a shame because it is one of the most solid companies we know of. It operates with a significant competitive moat, its revenues are very stable, as well as its pricing power and profit margins. It has growth opportunities in some of its markets, and overall, it is an extremely well-run company. The worse that we can say about Chr. Hansen is that the valuation is rather high, and that we would recommend waiting for a better entry point before buying shares.

The company used to operate in three segments but has since divested the natural colors division. The two remaining segments are Food cultures & enzymes and Health & nutrition. Food cultures & enzymes is the bigger of the two representing around two thirds of revenue. As its name suggests, this segment specializes in enzymes and microbes used for the production of things like cheese, yogurt. The Health & nutrition segment specializes in microbes that have health benefits for humans, plants, and animals.

What makes Chr. Hansen stand out is that it has over 145 years of experience optimizing these microbes to the different applications, has cost leadership thanks to its scale, has close relationships with many customers, and has a strong corporate culture of performance and caring about ESG practices. In fact, more than 80% of its revenue contributes to the United Nations sustainable development goals.

Financials

Chr. Hansen has been growing its revenue at an average of 8.3% annually for the last few years, and for the trailing twelve months it has reached $1.34 billion. Revenue did dip during the Covid crisis but has since recovered. For comparison, the company's market cap is around $10 billion, so the multiple on sales is high.

Profit margins reflect the strong pricing power of the company, and we can see how stable and high they have remained for years. Don't pay too much attention to the spike in operating margin since it is due to non-recurring items. One thing to note is that despite inflation, supply chain issues, etc. gross profit margins remain above their average and at a very stable level. This is the beauty of a company with the pricing power of Chr. Hansen.

Wide Competitive Moat

So why does Chr. Hansen have such strong pricing power? It gets it from its strong competitive position which has multiple sources. It includes the vast intellectual property that the company has related to the fabrication and application of the different microbes. This IP includes a large number of patents, trade secrets, and strong brands. It also comes from the scale with which the company operates, and that new entrants into the business would have difficulty replicating. Then there are the high switching costs that customers would incur if they changed suppliers. Since these microbes have to be very specifically tailored to an application, there is a significant risk that the performance could change if customers switched to a different provider. And given the fact that these ingredients represent a small percentage of the total value of the products manufactured, it is unlikely that a customer would switch providers due to a small price discount.

Addressable Market

In the Food cultures & enzymes segment, the two main end markets are Fresh dairy and Cheese. These are low growth markets with CAGRs around 1-3%, nothing too exciting. There is some opportunity for the company to grow a little bit faster by increasing its penetration rate, but don't expect exciting growth to come from this business segment. Health & nutrition has many applications growing at much more attractive CAGRs, such as plant health that is growing at 15-18%, and HMO (prebiotics for infant formula) at more than 20%. The opportunity to increase penetration in these markets is also greater compared to Food cultures & enzymes.

The company likes to use the term "lighthouses" to refer to opportunities that can be found when seeing out further. Some of these further out opportunities that the company believes can increase growth include bioprotection to help reduce food spoilage and increase food safety, fermented milk alternatives and other fermented beverages, microbial crop protection for more sustainable farming, biotherapeutics, and prebiotics for infant formula. All of these opportunities are expected to grow faster than the rest of the company.

Balance Sheet

The company has a little over a billion in debt, which was used to finance some of the recent acquisitions.

We do not see this as a big issue given that debt to EBITDA remains reasonable at ~4x, but hopefully the company will not stretch the balance sheet much further.

Given the solid profitability of the company and the still reasonable leverage, the Altman Z-score remains significantly above 3.0, meaning that the risk of near-term bankruptcy for the company is negligible.

Valuation

Where we have a problem with Chr. Hansen is when it comes to the valuation at which the company is trading. It has excellent profit margins, but it only has revenues a little above a billion, and yet trades with a market cap of close to ten billion.

Free cash flow for FY 2020/21 was EUR 196 million, this means investors are paying ~50x free cash flow for the company, which we clearly think it is too high. And this free cash flow level is expected to go down in FY 2021/22 to a range of EUR 140-170 million. This is too low, even if most of this cash flow is returned to investors in the form of dividends.

Looking at EV/EBITDA we get the same picture of over-valuation, with an EV/EBITDA ratio of ~32x. This is much lower than the peak it reached of 48x, but still too high. We would be buyers if this valuation ratio goes down further to the low 20's.

Dividend

The company pays a dividend, but it is not very consistent. The reason is that there are years during which the company pays an ordinary and an extraordinary dividend (paying out most of the company's earnings) and other years it pays just an ordinary dividend. This has the effect of making the dividend yield very variable, even with stable prices, as can be seen below. The corresponding dividend yield can be seen at the right of the graph.

ESG

According to Corporate Knights, Chr. Hansen is the second most sustainable corporation in the world. The company estimated that more than 1 billion people consume a product with a Chr. Hansen ingredient every day, and that 82% of its revenue contributes positively to one of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

The company is helping the dairy and agriculture industries become more efficient with solutions that improve productivity and in general make more out of less. The company also has several long-term sustainability goals such as 200 million people consuming its probiotics, 2 million tons of yogurt waste reduced, 100% use of renewable electricity, 100% key packaging materials recyclable, 1:1 ratio of female employees and women in management, among others.

Conclusion

Chr. Hansen is a remarkable company with significant pricing power, which should be useful in an inflationary environment. As well as very strong competitive moats from several sources, including IP and high switching costs. The company has several interesting opportunities in new markets and applications, and that should keep growth running at a decent rate. Chr. Hansen is considered a sustainability leader thanks to its products as well as its corporate sustainability practices. There is much to like about the company, and we believe it is a truly exceptional business, we are just a little concerned about the valuation and we'll be waiting for the price to get a little less expensive before investing.