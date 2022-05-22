gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Vehicles are incredibly complicated devices that require countless parts in order to operate. And with some estimates pegging the number of them in the US alone at around 290.8 million, it stands to reason that there would be a large number of companies dedicated to providing goods and services to the fleet. One company that fits this description is LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Although shares of the enterprise have been rather depressed because of the broader market, fundamental performance for the business has been robust. If current projections hold, the 2022 fiscal year might be a slight disappointment for shareholders. But even factoring that in, shares of the company look to be attractively priced. Because of this, for long-term investors, it's likely that there is some nice upside moving forward.

A slight step back

The last time I wrote an article about LKQ Corporation was in November of 2021. At that time, I said that, in the worst case, shares of the company looked fairly valued. However, I said that more likely than not, investors could have some nice upside potential. This was based on the company's favorable historical track record and its share price at the time. At the end of the day, I ended up rating the business a ‘buy’ prospect, going so far as to say that it offered a favorable risk to reward opportunity for investors. Since then, the situation has been less than ideal. Shares have generated a loss for investors of 18.5%. While this may sound drastic, it is worth noting that the broader market is down 17.1%. Although the company did underperform my expectations, its overall return is not all that different relative to the S&P 500. So in essence, the picture could be worse.

If you were to guess how the company performed just by looking at its share price in recent months, you would think that there must be some significant deterioration in the enterprise. But this couldn't be further from the truth. Overall, the fundamental performance of the business has been quite solid. Revenue in 2021, for instance, came in at an impressive $13.09 billion. This works out to a 12.6% increase over the $11.63 billion the company generated in 2020. And it is 4.7% higher than the company's all-time high revenue of $12.51 billion from 2019. To understand how this growth was achieved, we do need to look at a couple of things. For starters, organic growth for the company was a sound 9.8% for the year. This came as parts and services revenue ticked up by 7.9% from 2020 to 2021. Meanwhile, ‘other’ revenue for the business rose nicely, climbing by 42.3% from $665.12 million in 2020 to $947.99 million last year. This was largely as a result of a $281 million organic increase because of strength in the firm's North America segment. Acquisitions and divestitures added just 0.3% to the company's sales, while foreign currency fluctuations contributed 2.4%. Growth for the company continued into the 2022 fiscal year, with sales of $3.35 billion in the first quarter of the year coming in 5.6% above the $3.17 billion the company generated one year earlier.

On the bottom line, the picture for the enterprise has generally improved year after year. Net income, for instance, was $1.09 billion last year. That compares favorably to the $638.6 million the company generated in profits in 2020 and it's up from the $540.6 million achieved in 2019. Of course, we should also look at other profitability metrics. Operating cash flow, for instance, was weaker in 2021. It came in at just $1.37 billion. That's down from the $1.44 billion experienced in 2020. On the other hand, if we adjust for changes in working capital, we see a clearer trend. In this case, operating cash flow would have risen from $947.2 million in 2020 to $1.37 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, EBITDA rose from $1.30 billion in 2020 to $1.80 billion last year. On the bottom line, things have been somewhat mixed. On the positive side, operating cash flow in the first quarter of the year came in at $273 million. That compares to the $266 million experienced one year earlier. Operating cash flow did fall, dropping from $523 million to $409 million. But on an adjusted basis, it rose from $337 million to $347 million. During the same time, EBITDA ticked down from $455 million to $438 million.

Despite inflation and supply chain issues, management has high expectations for the company's revenue for this year. They currently anticipate organic revenue rising by between 4.5% and 6.5%. That compares to the 3% to 5% increase previously anticipated. Although this stronger-than-expected organic forecast is a net positive for shareholders, the bottom line may not be all that great by comparison. Higher costs are eating into the company’s margins, resulting in the expectation that net income should be around $1.05 billion for the year. This is based on current guidance for earnings per share of between $3.57 and $3.87. That represents a 3.5% decrease compared to what the company achieved in 2021. Operating cash flow is also forecasted to be slightly lower, coming in at $1.30 billion for the year. No estimate was given when it came to EBITDA, but if we assume that it will drop at the same rate that operating cash flow should, then a reading of about $1.74 billion is not unrealistic.

Although the market justifiably hates seeing performance worsen from year to year, the overall reaction by the market seems unreasonable. Using the data from 2022, for instance, the firm is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 13.5. That's up only slightly from the 13 we get if we use the 2021 results reported by management. The price to operating cash flow multiple should rise from 10.3 if we use 2021 figures to 10.9. And the EV to EBITDA multiple should increase from 9.2 to 9.5. To put this all-in perspective, I decided to compare the company to four similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 16.1 to a high of 19.1. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is from 11.3 to 13.4. In both cases, LKQ Corporation was the cheapest of the group. If, instead, we use the price to operating cash flow approach, the range is from 10.5 to 13.6. In this case, two of the five companies are cheaper than our target.

In addition to being cheap on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms, the company also has another thing going for it. On May 12th of this year, management announced that it was increasing its share buyback program by $500 million, a move that takes its total share buyback authorization to $2.5 billion. Of this, about $1.5 billion have been bought back, translating to about 37.5 million shares in all. It's likely that the company will, between now and October of 2024 when the authorization expires, buy back the other $1 billion worth of shares. On top of this, the company also, on April 18th of this year, completed the sale of its PGW Auto Glass business in exchange for $362 million. That unit generated about $400 million in revenue and about $40 million in EBITDA. The effective 9.1 EV to EBITDA multiple the company got for the unit is slightly disappointing. But it is nice to see the firm be able to divest of assets when it finds doing so to be advantageous.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA LKQ Corporation 13.5 10.9 9.5 Genuine Parts Co (GPC) 19.9 13.6 13.4 O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) 18.4 13.1 13.4 AutoZone (AZO) 16.1 10.7 11.8 Advance Auto Parts (AAP) 19.1 10.5 11.3

Takeaway

All the data right now shows that LKQ Corporation might be weakening from a profitability perspective right now. But even with that being the case, shares of the firm look fundamentally appealing. In the short term, it is entirely possible that the stock will drop further. But for investors who are focused on the long haul, LKQ Corporation could very well make for an attractive opportunity at this time.