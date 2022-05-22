2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

In emerging markets, slow growth in the advanced economies has shut down a traditional development path: export-led growth. As a result, emerging markets have had to rely once again on domestic demand. This is always a difficult task, given the temptation to over-stimulate. - Raghuram Rajan

ETF Characteristics

Investors looking for options in the emerging markets equities arena have a plethora of options to choose from; I believe the Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE), which has been around for almost 9 years now, is one of the more underrated ETF options around. Sure, with an expense ratio of 0.39%, investors could be tempted to look at other cheaper alternatives in this space, but do note that since FNDE’s inception in 2013, it has managed to deliver relatively better cumulative returns of almost 1000bps, versus the popular- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) whose AUM is 6x that of FNDE’s.

YCharts

So, what could potentially be the cause of this alpha? Well, there are a whole host of reasons, but principally, I believe there’s great merit in the way FNDE goes about choosing its stocks. Unlike most ETFs that select, rank, and weight their constituents using an ad-hoc market-cap approach, FNDE goes about this using certain fundamental measures of company size; I’m referring to metrics such as shareholder distributions (including buybacks), adjusted topline, retained operating cash flow. You can be relatively confident that stocks that score highly with regards to some of these metrics are usually those whose business models have a degree of robustness about them.

EM conditions

While FNDE per se, appears to be one of the more promising EM ETF vehicles around, I’m not sure one can be sufficiently enthused by the underlying conditions within EMs in general. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, GDP forecasts pointing towards the next two years, imply a drastic turn of events, even as advanced economies are expected to fare a lot better.

Twitter

I don’t believe this should come as a great shock that has developed overnight as things have been gradually changing over the last decade or so; as shared recently with my followers, the GDP per person relative differential between the US and EMs, which was quite high about a decade ago, has compressed significantly, and there doesn’t appear to be much of an edge currently.

Twitter

One major headwind at the moment is the trajectory of the dollar which is incidentally at its highest point in two decades! If you follow developments on the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report, you’d note that I recently engaged in a deep-dive of the dollar’s prospects with Brent Johnson on ‘Lead-Lag Live.’

Twitter

We also debated the likelihood of a sovereign debt crisis and whether that is bringing a different narrative to the dollar story; for the uninitiated, note that emerging markets debt is now on the cusp of hitting $100 trillion and the growing interest burden is something that is fast becoming unmanageable. A few years back, some people had written off the dollar’s safe-haven status, but I think they may have been too soon to jump the gun.

Interest.Co.NZ Interest.Co.NZ

As with most EM-themed ETFs, FNDE too is heavily tilted to the Chinese and Taiwanese regions, which jointly account for almost half the portfolio; unfortunately, the macro picture there looks very distressed, and this could limit upside potential for FNDE. The Zero Covid policy within China has totally upended different cogs within the economy and it doesn’t look like there’s any end in sight. Reports today suggest that the Beijing area has witnessed even more cases and the Tianjin’s Binhai area has been put under lockdown.

As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, these persistent lockdowns are deeply impacting the manufacturing landscape within China which has seen the forward-looking PMIs slide for two straight months now.

Twitter

This has also spilled over into port congestion and impacted China’s export momentum which had previously served as a beacon of strength.

Twitter

Given these weak macro dynamics (FY GDP growth has now been scaled down to 4% from previous levels of 4.5%), it’s no surprise to discover that Chinese equities recently witnessed the largest ever monthly outflows. Unless this ferocity of selling subsides, it would be difficult for a Chinese-heavy product such as FNDE to flourish.

Twitter

Conclusion

As covered in the previous section of this article, the emerging markets universe is currently grappling with a range of headwinds which could make it a tricky landscape to park your funds in. Having said that, opportunities to own fundamentally superior stocks at lowly valuations don’t come along too often, and you may be left to rue things few years down the line. For an ETF that has outperformed the popular-EEM both over the long-term and the short-term (note that during this difficult YTD period IN 2022 for EMs, FNDE has also outperformed EEM), the valuation and income picture looks very compelling

YCharts

The ETF currently only trades at a miserly forward P/E of 6.6x, whereas your flagship-EEM trades at a whopping 65% premium at 10.9x!

YCharts

Besides, if you’re worried about further drawdowns, also consider that you can currently pocket a very lucrative yield of over 5% which can help cushion a fall. The last time we saw yields hit such high levels was back during the 2020, COVID-19 lows in March. Also note that yields are more than 2.5x better than what you get with EEM