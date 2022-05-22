Cracks In The Consumer

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets declined again this past week - extending a dismal stretch of declines to seven-straight weeks - amid concerns over inflation, slowing growth, and questions over the Fed's ability to engineer a soft-landing. Seemingly caught "between a rock and a hard place," comments from Federal Reserve officials throughout the week indicated that the FOMC appears content - and perhaps even pleased - with the "repricing in markets" and unfazed by signs of cracks emerging in leading economic indicators with Chair Powell commenting that there "could be some pain involved" to tame inflation.

Briefly dipping into "bear-market" territory before paring its declines in the final hour of trading on Friday, the S&P 500 dipped another 3.0% on the week while the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its skid to eight straight weeks, its worst stretch of declines since the Great Depression. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, meanwhile, dipped another 4.4% on the week to extend its drawdown to nearly 30%. Domestic-focused and yield-sensitive sectors - including real estate equities - were among the better performers on the week. Buoyed by a cell tower REIT rebound and another wave of REIT dividend hikes, the Equity REIT Index finished lower by 2.0% while homebuilders outperformed as mortgage rates pulled back from decade-highs.

It was a dismal week for retail stocks as a handful of the largest retailers including Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) plunged more than 20% following earnings results that noted a "rapid slowdown" in key categories while costs continued to rise "much faster than retail prices." Stagflation concerns were amplified by a pair of red-hot inflation reports abroad as U.K. inflation jumped to a 40-year high of 9% while Canada inflation rose to a 30-year high at nearly 8%. Constructively, bond markets - which are still on pace for their worst year on record - caught a bid as the 10-Year Treasury Yield pulled back by 15 basis points to close at 2.79% - well below the 3.20% peak seen in early - and helping the Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) push its rebound to roughly 2% since its lows on May 6th, consistent with broad-based bond strength seen across the credit and maturity curve.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

The apparent slowdown in retail spending hasn't yet shown up in the Retail Sales report, however, as data this week showed that sales rose at a stronger-than-expected rate in April, recording its fourth-straight month of growth. Total Retail Sales rose 0.9% in April - slightly below the 1% estimate - but the absolute dollar figure was higher than expected after upward revisions to prior months which pushed the year-over-year increase back to over 8%. The figures are not adjusted for inflation, however, and the 8.2% increase in retail sales was essentially fully offset on a "real" basis by the 8.2% year-over-year increase in the CPI. The gains in April were powered by strong spending at bars and restaurants, vehicles, and e-commerce and the increases came despite a 2.7% decrease in spending at gasoline stations.

Despite the moderation in home sales activity amid the surge in mortgage rates, consumers continue to invest heavily in their existing homes. Home Depot (HD) was able to avoid the retail carnage this week after the home-improvement retailer reported better-than-expected Q1 results highlighted by strong comparable sales growth of 2.2% - well above analyst estimates for a 2.7% decline - as an 8.2% decline in transactions was offset by an average purchase price increase of about 11%. HD raised its full-year outlook and provided an upbeat forecast, citing longer-term housing industry tailwinds - notably the "chronic shortage" of housing units. Home Depot now expects mid-single-digit earnings growth for the year, up from its prior forecast of low-single-digit gains, and comparable sales growth of around 3%.

This "chronic shortage" of housing units hasn't been helped by the surge in mortgage rates - which is more likely to worsen the shortage than alleviate it. Home construction activity has moderated in recent months amid the uncertain sales environment for newly-built homes and ongoing supply chain challenges. Housing Starts and Building Permits each moderated while the measure for homes completed declined nearly 9% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Existing Home Sales fell in April to an annual rate of 5.61 million - down 2.4% from the prior month - and the slowest rate since June 2020. Housing inventory levels remain near historic lows with just 2.2 months of supply in April, however, which continues to keep upward pressure on prices, which rose nearly 15% from a year ago. Homes that do hit the market continue to be sold quickly - just 17 days on average - in April while 88% of homes sold were on the market for less than a month.

Equity REIT Week In Review

Mall: The 'retail rout' extended to the retail REITs as well with the regional mall and shopping center sectors each dipping another 6% on the week. CBL Properties (CBL) bucked the trend, however, gaining 2% after reporting decent Q1 results in its third quarterly report since emerging out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy last November. Positively, CBL recorded a 290 basis point increase in portfolio occupancy which helped to drive a 10.7% year-over-year increase in same-center NOI, but rental rates remained under pressure with renewal spread dipping another 2%. This week in Mall REITs: Cracks In Consumer Dims Outlook, we discussed how mall REIT results were overall quite encouraging with Simon (SPG) and Tanger (SKT) each boosting their full-year FFO outlook, noting a recovery in tenant sales and rent collection back to pre-pandemic levels. Dimming the outlook, however, soaring fuel prices and persistent inflation appear likely to cool the upside momentum.

Beneath the gloomy mood, the REIT sector delivered another wave of dividend hikes this past week. In the apartment sector, Mid-America Apartment (MAA) boosted its quarterly dividend by 14.9% and Independence Realty (IRT) hiked its quarterly dividend by 17% and also authorized a repurchase program of up to $250 million of its common stock. Elsewhere, cell tower REIT American Tower (AMT) raised its quarterly dividend by 2.1%- the 53rd consecutive quarter that AMT has raised its dividend. Billboard REIT Lamar Advertising (LAMR) hiked its quarterly dividend by 9.1% - its second dividend hike this year. In our State of the REIT Nation report published this week, we noted that FFO growth has significantly outpaced dividend growth over the past several quarters, driving the dividend payout ratios to just 68.8% in Q1 - well below the 20-year average of 80%. With a historically low dividend payout ratio, we believe that REITs are well-equipped to deliver another year of robust dividend growth that may meet or exceed the record year in 2021.

Timber: Even land REITs were in on the dividend raise action. Rayonier (RYN) hiked its quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.285/share - its first dividend increase since 2018. Elsewhere in the timber sector, Weyerhaeuser (WY) announced the completion of its acquisition of 80,800 acres of timberlands in North and South Carolina from Campbell Global for $265M. Last month, we launched our newly-developed Landowner Portfolio - a custom strategy that targets exposure to publicly-traded companies that own or control significant acreage of land across North America, diversified across regions and across distinct productive uses. This portfolio is comprised of 18 companies that collectively own or control over 50 million acres of land across the United States- larger than the entire landmass of New England. Holdings include Timber REITs, Farmland REITs, Ground Lease REITs, Triple Net Lease REITs, and substantially land-owning companies across the home building, land development, agriculture, mining, and energy sectors.

Office: REITs were also fairly busy this week on the capital allocation front. Highwoods Properties (HIW) announced that it sold a pair of assets as part of its strategy to dispose of roughly $500M in non-core properties that were acquired from Preferred Apartment (APTS) last year. Highwoods sold the FBI Tampa Field Office for $70.4M to fellow REIT Easterly Government (DEA). The building is a 138k sq ft, a four-story office property that is 100% leased to the General Services Administration for the beneficial use of the FBI until November 2040. HIW also announced the sale of its remaining office buildings in Greensboro totaling 299K sq. ft. which it expects to close later this quarter or early in Q3 for $20.3M. As discussed in our REIT Earnings Recap, office leasing demand - and earnings results from these office REITs - have been surprisingly resilient, particularly for REITs focused on business-friendly Sunbelt regions and specialty lab space.

Healthcare: Sabra Health Care (SBRA) was among the outperformers on the week after it finalized a previously-announced $236.5M acquisition of a 50% interest in Sienna Senior Living - a high-quality Canadian senior housing consisting of 11 senior housing communities in Ontario and Saskatchewan. In our REIT Earnings Recap, we noted that Sabra and Omega Healthcare (OHI) have been upside standout over the past month after reporting resolutions in rent collection issues from several troubled SNF operators and an uptick in occupancy rates throughout the quarter. Senior housing REITs Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (WELL) have also been upside standouts after reporting an impressive rebound in their Senior Housing Operating ("SHOP") portfolios as COVID headwinds subside.

Mortgage REIT Week in Review

Mortgage REITs were mostly lower on the week but have been upside standouts throughout the seven-week sell-off as fixed income valuations have firmed. The iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - the benchmark tracking the un-levered performance of residential mortgage-backed bonds - has recovered by about 2% since bottoming on May 6th but remains lower by 8% for the year. On the upside this week, Sachem Capital (SACH) rallied more than 10% after presenting at a Small-Cap investor conference. Ellington Financial (EFC) was among the better-performers as well after reporting that its estimated book value per share ("BVPS") was $17.10 at the end of April, down 3.6% from its BVPS on March 31st. On the downside this week, Ares Commercial (ACRE) dipped 11% after launching a $105M secondary common stock offering of 7M shares while Annaly Capital (NLY) was also a laggard after launching a $645M secondary common stock offering of 100M shares.

REIT Capital Raising & REIT Preferreds

REIT Preferred stocks were higher by 0.28% this week, on average, but are still lower by roughly 12% on the year after ending 2021 with price returns of roughly 8.0% and total returns of roughly 14%. A few REITs were busy on the capital-raising front this week. Apartment REIT Equity Residential (EQR) announced a forward sale agreement with a group of banks to sell up to 13M shares of common stock. Elsewhere, healthcare REIT LTC Properties (LTC) entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $75M of 3.66% senior unsecured notes maturing on May 17, 2033.

Elsewhere, ground lease specialist Safehold (SAFE) slumped 3% on the week after launching a private placement of $150M of 5.15% senior unsecured notes due May 13, 2052 and intends to use the proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. This week, we published our State of the REIT Nation report which highlighted the fact that - owing to the harsh lessons learned during the financial crisis - most REITs have been exceedingly conservative with their balance sheet and strategic decisions over the past decade. We believe that the pendulum has quickly swung in favor of REITs over private players and that the "true" competitive advantage of REITs is revealed in times of mild distress.

2022 Performance Check-Up

Through twenty weeks of 2022, Equity REITs are now lower by 18.3% on a price return basis while Mortgage REITs have slipped 16.8%. This compares with the 18.0% decline on the S&P 500 and the 15.9% decline on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Just 1-of-19 REIT sectors is now in positive territory for the year while seven sectors are off by 20% or more. At 2.79%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has climbed 128 basis points since the start of the year and briefly came within 5 basis points of its post-GFC high of 3.25% reached in October 2018 while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has climbed from 0.73% to 2.59%.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We have another busy week of economic and housing data in the week ahead, highlighted by New Home Sales on Tuesday and Pending Home Sales on Thursday which are each expected to show a similar moderation in housing market activity as that seen this week in Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales. Before the three-day Memorial Day weekend, we'll get another look at inflation with the PCE Price Index on Friday which investors - and the Fed - are hoping will finally show some signs of moderating price pressures. Last month, the PCE increased by 6.6%, which was the highest rate since 1982. Also on Friday, we'll also see Personal Income and Spending data and the revised look at Michigan Consumer Sentiment - which dipped to decade-lows in the initial reading for May.

