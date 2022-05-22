TasfotoNL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ABN AMRO (OTCPK:AAVMY) had a strong start to 2022 with a RoE of 5.4% given low direct Russia exposure, and is in a more comfortable capital position compared to largest peer ING (ING) both on an absolute and relative basis:

ABN AMRO ING ABN AMRO/ING Comparison CET1 Capital 15.7% 14.9% +0.8% MDA Requirement 9.6% 10.5% -0.9% MDA Buffer 6.1% 4.4% +1.7%

Source: Author's calculations based on company disclosures

Somewhat curiously, the relative and absolute buffers of ABN AMRO are very similar to the ones reported by Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) as compared to Deutsche Bank (DB). On a valuation in terms of P/B, ABN AMRO is also looking more attractive compared with ING, with the latter trading around 0.66 times compared to ABN's 0.47 even if we do not factor in Q2 benefits of buybacks and operating result, which is a somewhat unfair comparison given that ING paid a final dividend in Q2.

All in all, while there are some setbacks with regards to anti money laundering (AML) reviews which appear to drag on further than anticipated, I think that management will move ahead with another buyback tranche towards the end of the year, which will provide a catalyst for the next leg higher.

Looking over the medium term, AML reviews should wind down in 2023 which, coupled with higher forward rates in 2024, should steer the bank towards an 8-10% return on equity range.

Company Overview

ABN AMRO reports results in three main segments, namely Personal & Business Banking at circa 40% of Q1 2022 Operating Income, Wealth Management at about 17% of Q1 2022 Operating Income, and Corporate Banking at 40% of Q1 2022 Operating Income.

Operational Overview

ABN AMRO delivered a 5.4% Return on equity (295M EUR net profit) in Q1 2022 helped on the one hand by limited direct Russia exposure as compared to other European peers, offset by a 50M EUR provision for anti-money laundering remediation programs, which will run into 2023:

ABN AMRO Q1 2022 Analyst Presentation

On May 12th, the company reported it had completed its 500M EUR buyback program at an average price of 11.77 EUR/share with 4.5% of issued shares (42,478,085 shares) due to be cancelled in due course. Up to March 31st, 2022, some 3,418,224 shares had been purchased, hence we can deduce that the remaining 39,059,861 shares were purchased in Q2 2022.

I estimate the Q2 share purchases were made at an average price of about 11.763 EUR/share for a total consideration of 459.46M EUR.

With a tangible book value of about 21.65 EUR/share at the end of Q1 2022, after the cancellation of repurchased shares and booking of Q2 operating result, the tangible book value should end up at about 22.7 EUR/share.

Basel IV CET1 of around 16% (Basel III 15.7%) is still above the 15% threshold for buybacks. However management seeks greater clarity on the economic and operational performance before announcing another tranche:

In terms of capital, yes, I am happy we were able to complete our first share buyback program. I think it was the first one and what we are also now saying is that in light of the uncertainties that we are seeing, certainly playing out in the rest of this year, what I would like to have is this full visibility on the bank’s results. Clearly, when the economic conditions are as uncertain as they currently are I think it would be prudent to take a view as to what the full year results of the bank would be, and I expect that would be towards the latter end of the year before we announce any further share buybacks. At that point in time when we have that full visibility, we will then conclude and then we will continue the constructive conversations with the regulator on this.

Source: ABN AMRO Q1 2022 Analyst Call Transcript

Rates Sensitivity

ABN AMRO confirmed guidance for Net Interest Income (NII) at the top of the 5-5.1B EUR range, adding color to future impact on higher rates:

From the deposit margin front they held up as the threshold for charging negatives was lowered as of January 1st and overall, taking into account the much improved rate outlook, we now expect NII for this year to be at the top end of our guidance, so around the EUR 5.1 billion mark. With current rates, the replicating portfolio will actually turn into a tailwind going forward. Mortgage prepayment penalties are however expected to decline. In the previous quarter, we talked about NII expectations to be bottoming out next year, in the second half of 2023, but given the strong increase in rates we have now changed to expect that this will happen in the first half of 2023.

Source: ABN AMRO Q1 2022 Analyst Call Transcript

While the current benefit implied by forward rates is somewhat limited for 2023 at just 200M EUR, largely due to lower mortgage prepayment penalties and higher hedging costs for longer mortgage duration, it does jump to 500M EUR for 2024, or a 10% benefit to the 5.2B EUR NII reported in 2021:

ABN AMRO Q1 2022 Analyst Presentation

For context, ABN AMRO is one of the more interest rate sensitive banks, with NII accounting for 68.5% of 2021 operating income, followed by 21.9% contribution by net fee and commission income, with the rest accounted for under other operating income which naturally varies year by year.

Investor Takeaway

I reckon ABN AMRO shares have been dragged lower this year by a lackluster performance of largest peer ING coupled with management hesitancy over the next buyback tranche, despite a superior capital position. Even with some AML setbacks, the review process is still moving ahead and should begin to wind down in 2023 which, coupled with the full effect of higher rates in 2024, will help the bank reach its 8% RoE target and possibly exceed it.

My takeaway from reviewing ABN AMRO and Commerzbank recently is that slightly smaller peers often offer a better entry point as compared to the biggest banking champions in their respective countries.

Overall, I think the shares offer a great risk-reward ratio at the current valuation and I will personally look to initiate a position following the June options expiration.

Thank you for reading.