pabradyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

It has been a while since I provided an in-depth assessment of the Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR), an equity fund focusing on mostly the U.S. and partly on other developed markets dividend stocks that should do well in a hawkish environment.

With the Fed proceeding with a few interest rates hikes, including a record 50 bps move made earlier this May, and more, probably even larger, underway, to tame inflation, and capital slowly but steadily becoming scarcer across the globe, exposure to a dividend fund that is supposed to benefit from higher financing costs (another way of saying, higher bond yields) is becoming more relevant by the day.

Certainly, FDRR clearly deserves a second look in such a complex environment, especially since its underlying index has been rebalanced earlier this year, and its portfolio might look completely different from the version I analyzed in July 2021.

To recap, FDRR tracks the Fidelity Dividend Index for Rising Rates, which is supposed to represent the performance of the developed-world large- and mid-cap companies, including the U.S. In fact, its rather labyrinthine methodology made the index and the fund portfolio completely dominated by the U.S. stocks, mostly from the mega-cap echelon and the tech & healthcare sectors, with only minor exposure to developed countries like the United Kingdom (~3% as of April 29) and Sweden (approximately 0.5%).

The composite score that lies at the crux of its stock selection process amalgamates the dividend yield (the heaviest in the mix, 63%), the payout ratio (a 13.5% weight), dividend growth (the same weight), and the correlation of weekly returns to weekly changes in the 10-year Treasury yields (10%). The CS is computed within each sector, likely to account for the natural difference existing between them. Overall, we see the index mindful of the value factor (since stocks with higher dividend yields are prioritized), dividend sustainability, and, consequently, profitability overall, and macro factors, and also comparatively adequately diversified given its modest footprint in the non-U.S. developed world equity universe (no more than 10% as said on page 10 of the methodology). That being said, a seemingly optimal allocation for an environment where inflation is ravaging and taking its toll on the economy, painting a rather gloomy picture for growth ahead and battering expensive, low-quality speculative names that are falling out of favor. However, the story is far more complex than it seems.

How the portfolio has changed since July 2021

As of May 19, FDRR held 97 common stocks and 12 REITs. That is a bit lower compared to 100 stocks and 14 REITs in July last year.

The ten key investments now have ~28.2% weight, which is only slightly higher compared to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), pointing to a moderate risk profile.

Comparing datasets from 19 May 2022 and 19 July 2021, I noticed that FDRR has completed eliminated its exposure to 41 companies that accounted for ~25.9% of the net assets. Amongst the most notable removals were UnitedHealth (UNH), Mastercard (MA), GSK (GSK), NortonLifeLock (NLOK), and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). A similarly large group, 36 names in total, was added, with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Amgen (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) being the heaviest allocations.

Anyway, the fund remains somewhat similar to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, with Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) being the key holdings accounting for ~12.5% combined vs. ~12.2% in the IVV ETF. Hence, its sensitivity to the prolonged softness in expensive tech bellwethers should bearishness persist is also similar. This should be kept in mind when considering this rates-sensitive ETF.

Did the portfolio reshuffle, as well as capital appreciation result in meaningful changes in factor exposure? A few shifts can be spotted. In the July 2021 note, I flagged that around 42% of the FDRR portfolio was allocated to grossly overappreciated companies (a Quant Valuation grade of D+ or worse). Now, we see a marginal improvement, as that figure has dropped to ~38%. Meanwhile, over 20% seemingly have value characteristics, with ratings of B- or better; this is a reduction from ~35% in the previous iteration, even despite the fact FDRR's holdings have been performing rather softly amid the bearish party on the Street this year.

In this regard, I am skeptical the valuation of the fund has improved significantly enough to make it an option worthy of value investors' attention. Quality certainly remains rather robust, with over 87% of the net assets allocated to stocks with a B- Profitability grade (over 78% are even A-rated), on the exact same level as last year. High-quality stocks should be less sensitive to inflation and higher financing costs since they are self-sufficient and have more resilient balance sheets, thus scarcer capital is not an issue for them. However, that does not make FDRR a Buy. I will return to that point below in the article.

Returns the fund delivered in 2021 and in 2022 so far

Long story short, the major issue of FDRR can be illustrated succinctly by the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Since the fund is mindful of the Treasury yields, its holdings should perform well when the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is dropping. It has not happened this year.

Unnerved by elevated inflation reignited by the energy crisis among other things, the market has been pushing the 10-year yield higher since the beginning of the year; naturally, the IEF price has been slipping. For better context, I have also added actively-managed Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) and the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) to the chat below:

Data by YCharts

The point can be made that FDRR did not fall that deep compared to IVV, but still, its returns have been lackluster, while INFL and RPV have been chugging along.

Besides, last year FDRR underperformed IVV, delivering ~25.3% total return vs. IVV's ~28.8%; returns from 2017 (it was incepted in September 2016) to 2022 tell the same story.

Final thoughts

The previous time I covered the fund in July 2021, I assigned it a Hold rating, principally because of patchy returns and soft dividend growth. Today, I see no meaningful reasons to become more bullish.

I would like to be consistent with my opinion expressed in a few previous notes that touch on exchange-traded funds. As a substantial portion of the FDRR portfolio is overvalued, it is better to consider dividend funds other than this. I like its exposure to the quality factor, with most holdings having an A Profitability rating, but as it was explained in my recent note on iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), in the current inflationary environment, value & quality is better than expensiveness & quality. Unfortunately, FDRR is more of the latter.

Besides, in my previous piece, I pointed out that FDRR's large exposure to the tech sector is an advantage should value rotation sputter and return to growth stocks begin. In reality, that did not happen, and more likely because of inflation and the growth premia problem (both phenomena are intimately intertwined), so the ETF's tilt towards richly valued companies appeared to be a drag.

Inflation not only results in higher interest rates designed to suppress it, but it also triggers evaporation of the growth premia, the phenomenon we have been watching this year, and in more speculative growth plays - approximately since February 2021, as the returns of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) could illustrate.

Data by YCharts

That is to say, the fund's sector mix mimicking the one of the S&P 500 is one of the issues, mostly due to IT being the key allocation. In sum, I see no strong reasons to upgrade FDRR today.