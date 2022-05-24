Moelis Manages To Sustain M&A-Based Growth
Summary
- Companies have been reporting a bit of a turnaround in expectations for M&A advisory, but Moelis is the exception.
- They're still producing double-digit growth on monster 2021 comps thanks to defensive M&A and sponsor businesses.
- The insight here is that sponsor-based businesses are doing well and are extra resilient, and like with PJT Partners, restructuring will still need to take off.
- It's possible that Moelis is high tier enough where they can keep the party going in M&A even in a downturn.
Published on the Value Lab 21/5/22
The Moelis (NYSE:MC) earnings call was really interesting. Unlike many peers, their advisory business is able to stay ahead of 2021 monster comps in Q1, and they are producing very commendable growth based on M&A activity. Sponsor-based businesses are a point of resilience, and restructuring has yet to take off. It looks like their M&A reputation is good enough where they can claim share in a downturn, which means that with the help of restructuring, the fundamentals are stronger here than we first thought. Having fallen 34% in the last 6 months and trading at an 11x PE, maybe they have enough gas to make that valuation too pessimistic.
Q1 Insights
Let's delineate some of the key insights from the Q1 call:
- Revenue grew by 13% despite the fact that Q1 2021 was a blockbuster quarter for M&A. The backlog continues to grow too.
- Elongation of transactions is happening, but only to the tune of a couple of weeks as clients occasionally choose to wait out market volatility before closing the transactions that they've intended on.
- The confluence of factors causing market volatility are having a pretty limited impact on the businesses. On one hand, volatility creates demand for defensive M&A, and on the other, sponsor-based businesses are resilient since activity will just come from different strategies and classes of funds, with dry powder still being immense and sponsors being 'aggressive' to quote Ken Moelis. Moreover, sponsors will be less inclined to sit on a quality asset compared to strategic owners, therefore sponsor activity persists with some margin for discounting going on in the market.
- Like with PJT Partners (PJT), restructuring has yet to contribute to revenue growth, although conversations are picking up. In a similar vein, rates are still quite low and are far away from forcing transactions to non-closure.
Our Outlook On MC
In our last article we focused on whether or not restructuring could do enough to offset M&A declines, were they to occur. For now, M&A looks strong, and we now respect that businesses skewed towards sponsor activity are in better shape like MC, who have staved off substantial deceleration. Restructuring is still depressed, but the market for restructuring could be quite large in the coming quarters if rates continues to rise on inflation issues, which are not going away yet on their own as a vicious cycle of hoarding, protectionism and even quotidian inventory management measures put even more upward pressure on prices. Ken Moelis had some interesting things to say, in his usual conversational style, about what restructuring could look like.
So again, when the market was much smaller back in 2009, we had 96% of the bankers had - were working on a restructuring - with the restructuring team, getting a lot of leverage out that expertise. So, I do think we could - I think we did revenue of something like $300 million in restructuring back 2009, 2010. Could we double that? Yeah, I do believe it's possible.
- Ken Moelis, CEO of MC
All the company's talent could be reassigned to restructuring, and the business which is currently a very small portion of the business could ball-park account for 33% of current revenues, or much more if M&A pulls back. Essentially, it seems that the restructuring business could cover about a 33% decline in M&A based activity to keep revenues flat, which is more than we expected.
The reason we have become more bullish on Moelis is because we think it's possible to see both resilience in their M&A businesses, skewed towards sponsors, while seeing a recovery in restructuring. Their positioning allows them to benefit from both markets being healthy, and to steal share in strategic facing businesses with restructuring from competitors' corporate finance franchises in a downturn, and to maintain their sponsor facing businesses in their own corporate finance businesses to have a positive or at least neutral fundamental effect in the face of a downturn. The business currently trades at 11x PE, which means almost a 10% earnings yield. The company is a leading investment bank with one of the best reputations in the market, we think that the PE is getting a little low given that they have quite a few levers to pull. Although, the mixed situation still means we prefer PJT over Moelis, as the market reaction will be hard to predict on MC stock.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PJT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.