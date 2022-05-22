JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am constantly on the lookout for opportunities to increase my current and future income. Sometimes I analyze companies that I already own, while on other occasions I am looking for new dividend growth opportunities. As both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are in bear territory, I am looking for attractively valued solid companies.

The retailers have suffered from significant share price declines over the last several months. Therefore, I believe it is a good time to take another look into some leading names that have managed to survive harsher eras. The one I will focus on in this article is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), a company that has performed well during recessions and eras of high inflation.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. It provides its products under the North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Eagle Creek, Dickies, and Timberland PRO brand names.

Fundamentals

V.F. Corporation has seen some very limited sales growth over the last decade. The company's revenues increased by 12% over the past ten years. Sales growth was affected by the pandemic as can be seen in the graph below, but also by the company repositioning its portfolio during the spinoff of Kontoor Brands (KTB). Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects V.F. Corporation to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~6.5% in the medium term.

The company's EPS (earnings per share) has seen a much more significant decline. This is the result of three main elements. First, there is the sales growth. In addition to the top-line growth, the company also enjoyed buybacks that supported EPS growth. Lastly, the company has repositioned its portfolio of brands and focused on more profitable brands thus increasing the margins. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects V.F. Corporation to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~10% in the medium term.

V.F. Corporation has increased its annual dividend for 49 years in a row. It puts it one year away from becoming a dividend king. This status emphasizes how stable and reliable the company is. The company managed to deal with recessions and challenges and still increase the payout. The current yield is attractive at 4.2%, and the dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 55%.

In addition to dividends, V.F. Corporation is also utilizing its excess cash flow for share repurchases. The number of shares outstanding has declined by more than 11% over the last decade. The lower number of shares supports EPS growth in the long term and allows the company to return more capital to shareholders. When a company grows, and there is excess cash flow, buybacks are positive.

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio stands at 13 times the 2022 forecasted earnings. This is the lowest and most attractive valuation we have seen in the last twelve months. The company's P/E ratio has declined significantly from almost 25 to 13. The company's share price in the process has declined by over 50%, and the current valuation seems attractive.

The graph below from Fastgraphs emphasizes that V.F. Corporation is attractively valued at the moment. The company's average growth rate over the last 20 years was 9%, and the average P/E was 17.8. At the moment, the forecasted growth is around 10%, and at the same time, the company's P/E is 13. Therefore, it seems like the shares are attractively valued.

To conclude, V.F. Corporation is a company with some solid fundamentals. the company has achieved steady and stable sales growth that was translated into EPS growth. The company uses the EPS to pay dividends and buy back its shares. This solid package is trading below the average valuation we have seen making it look attractively valued.

Opportunities

The outdoors trend and the growing trend of better physical activities are supporting the growth of V.F.'s outdoors segment. The North Face, a leading outdoor brand saw its sales grow by 28% in the last quarter compared to a year ago. As people strive to spend more time outside, V.F. will be able to capitalize on it and offer them the most suited attire for traveling, hiking, and more.

Another significant growth opportunity is the shift to DTC (direct to consumers) especially on digital channels. The company prioritizes DTC and digital channels as it allows it to save costs and reach a larger audience that doesn't have a store selling the brands in its vicinity. The DTC sales have increased by 30% and in the digital channels, they increased by 20%. The company is shifting more and more clients into channels where it has full control of pricing, and delivery and has lower costs.

The third growth opportunity is international expansion. The company's brands are very well known in the United States, and more than 50% of the sales come from that region. The company is focusing on increasing its presence worldwide and it managed to grow sales in Europe, Latin America, and Canada by 25% year on year. Going forward, this is a long-term growth opportunity as the total addressable market outside the U.S is massive.

Risks

The first risk is competition. When it comes to fashion, the product is very much generalized and it's hard to differentiate from peers. V.F. Corporation is competing with other fashion retailers. It's trying to leverage its brands to convince the consumers that they should use their hard-earned money on their brands. Other brands are doing the same, and this is a very competitive environment.

The competition is becoming even more complicated due to inflationary pressure. Inflation hurts V.F. Corporation as the labor cost is rising and so is the cost of goods needed to make the clothes it sells. The combination of increased cost with high competition might be pressuring the company's margins, limiting growth, and in some cases lowering the EPS.

The third risk is a recession that may be coming in 2022 or 2023. V.F. Corporation is selling branded clothes. This is discretionary spending, and this type of discretionary spending is the first one to be affected when consumers are more reluctant to spend their money as they are worried about their financial future. If we enter a severe recession, investors should expect to see declining sales during that period.

Conclusions

V.F. Corporation is a very solid company. The company is enjoying very stable fundamentals. The growth in sales and EPS is going to lead to the fact that in December the company is likely to become a dividend king. The company's valuation is also attractive as it sits well below the average valuation over the last two decades.

VFC also enjoys significant growth opportunities that will propel sales growth in the medium and long term. However, there are some risks that we must account for. The competitive landscape was always there, but combined with high inflation and the risk of a recession, it may put the current EPS forecast in jeopardy. Therefore, while I believe the company is a BUY the environment may quickly shift, so I believe investors should build their position here slowly and gradually over time.