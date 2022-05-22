jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have held up quite well during the recent tumultuous times in the market. This is despite the fact that the company has been hit hard by the pandemic, as greater focus on ESG results in greater attention on the waste and impact on the environment as well from the company's operations.

While these are longer term concerns, a current 25 times multiple seems rich enough given where interest rates have moved, and at which pace, as of recent.

Where Do We Stand?

Coca-Cola has seen a tough year amidst the pandemic as full year sales fell from $37.3 billion in 2019 to $33.0 billion in 2020 with lockdowns impacting demand for its products a great deal. The company managed the decline in sales very well, with operating earnings down just an equal 11% to $9.0 billion, translating into very decent margins. Earnings fell 13% to $7.7 billion, or $1.79 per share on the back of a higher effective tax rate.

This meant that pre-pandemic earnings just over $2 per share resulted in quite a high valuation multiple at around 30 times earnings, with shares trading at a high of $60 just weeks ahead of the pandemic. Soon after the release of the dismal 2020 results, the company hiked the 59th consecutive hike in the dividend to $1.68 per share, which works down to a sky-high payout ratio and thus interesting dividend yield of nearly 3%, all while earnings temporarily came in below the $2 per share mark.

What Happened Ever Since?

Shares fell from a pre-pandemic high around $60 per share to trade for most of the year around the $50 mark in 2020 and 2021. Shares rose to a recent high of $67 per share, now trading at $61 per share, marking some real outperformance versus the market as of recent.

The strong share price performance at the start of 2022 has in part been driven by the solid 2021 results. Full year sales rose 17% to $38.7 billion, coming in ahead of the 2019 topline sales results. Operating earnings rose 15% to $10.3 billion as incidental income drove a more spectacular increase in net earnings to $9.8 billion, with earnings coming in at $2.25 per share.

While the topline sales results were solid enough, the company furthermore outlined a solid guidance for 2022 with sales seen up another 7-8%. The increase in earnings was a bit less pronounced but note that the 2021 results benefited from a few positive one-time items.

Late in 2021, the company has announced a substantial deal as it has reached a deal to acquire a remaining 85% stake in BODYARMOR, after acquiring an initial 15% stake in 2018. The company paid $5.6 billion in cash for the remaining 85% stake, valuing the business at around $6.6 billion. Coca-Cola hereby aims to go grab a greater share of the US Sports Drink category. Currently, BODYARMOR was the second-largest sports drink business with $1.4 billion in retail sales, while growing these sales some 50% year-over-year. Driven by Kobe Bryant, the business has been a huge success, and has fetched a big price tag at nearly 5 times sales, while margins were not reported.

Solid Start To 2022

In April, Coca-Cola posted solid results for the first quarter of the year with revenues up 16% to $10.5 billion, with revenue growth split equally between pricing and volume growth, creating a real roadmap for full year sales in the low-forty billion. Operating earnings were up a quarter to $3.4 billion, driving a solid improvement in earnings as the company maintained the full year guidance, despite ending its operations in Russia, with non-GAAP earnings even set to approach the $2.50 per share mark this year.

Net debt stands at $31.4 billion which is a large absolute amount, yet EBITDA trends at $15 billion per annum if we look at the first quarter EBITDA number and if we annualize this number, although I recognize that the quarter is a bit stronger on a seasonal basis. For the year 2021, the company reported $12 billion in EBITDA, but this excludes equity earnings, as well as strong growth in the first quarter performance.

With leverage coming in just over 2 times, this is still very reasonable given the predictability of the business, as well as recognizing that the company holds $18.2 billion in equity investments as well. With some 4.35 billion shares outstanding, the company fetches a more than $260 billion valuation at $60 per share, or about $290 billion enterprise value if we exclude equity like investments in the net debt calculation. This actually values the operation at nearly 7 times hugely profitable sales, and in that light the BODYARMOR deal looks relatively reasonable, with margins undoubtedly coming in much lower, while the deal will likely bolster the growth profile of all of Coca-Cola, adding some 3-4% to pro forma sales, with these revenues growing at a decent pace.

What Now?

With the company hiking the dividend up a penny a quarter to $1.72 per share, the yield is still equal to nearly 3% as treasuries have made the yield less compelling. But, on the other hand, the company has been doing alright and certainly is kind of an inflation hedge here, with strong pricing power.

Based on earnings power of nearly $2.50 per share the company commands 25 times earnings multiple, equal to just a 4% earnings yield with inflation compensation. This feels perhaps a bit too strong in light of the risk premium given the long-term positioning, despite the strong market position, as I think that the company has been doing fine. But the relative outperformance of the stock makes me a bit cautious here.