QuantumScape: Buying Its Story Thesis Will Continue To Hurt
Summary
- We urged investors to stay away from QuantumScape stock in our previous articles. Investors who listened have saved themselves more pain. Don't buy into QuantumScape's story stock thesis.
- Our price action analysis also demonstrated a series of astute bull traps by the market makers. But unfortunately, the unsuspecting dip buyers continue to believe that QS stock is the future.
- There is plenty of competition from the leading automakers and the EV battery makers. But, before that, QuantumScape must first prove its ability to ramp manufacturing.
- We discuss why QS stock remains a Hold. So don't add this stock, and steer clear.
Investment Thesis
QuantumScape Corporation's (NYSE:QS) "story" stock thesis continues as its tumble since its massive post-IPO bull trap has continued to haunt its "long-term" investors.
In our previous articles, we cautioned investors several times to steer clear of stocks like QS. QuantumScape is still far from proving its commercial success while facing mounting competition from the leading automakers and battery makers. Therefore, we urged investors who wanted to participate in the EV or battery space to look for proven commercial leadership.
As a result, we are not surprised that QS collapsed to $10 at its recent May lows, hobbling around its near-term support level. Our price action analysis suggests a potential short-term rally could be in store. However, we urge investors to stay away from highly speculative plays like QS stock unless they want to get burned eventually.
Therefore, we reiterate our Hold rating on QS stock and urge investors to stay away.
Continue Burning Money Through 2026
Readers can observe that QS will not turn free cash flow (FCF) positive through FY26 and is expected to continue burning money rapidly. It reported $1.35B in cash & equivalents on its balance sheet in Q1. Given its "phenomenal" FCF burn-rate estimates, we will not be surprised if the company needs to raise liquidity moving forward. But, given the beaten-down state of its current stock price, we think it will be challenging to raise significant funds without substantial potential shareholder dilution.
Moreover, investors must not understate the immense challenge and CapEx requirements to commercialize and scale its technology. CEO Jagdeep Singh discussed in a recent conference how going public had provided the necessary liquidity in its efforts. He articulated (edited):
It's absolutely been a positive, because we have access to much greater pools of capital than are available in private markets. Battery production is capital intensive, building factories is not cheap. - Bloomberg
We respect Singh's ambitions to be among the leaders in revolutionizing the EV battery market with solid-state batteries. But, as investors, we shouldn't be predisposed to someone's grand ambitions. Moreover, QuantumScape has not proved it could manufacture at scale. Furthermore, why should retail investors fund QuantumScape's dreams when it has nothing to offer investors now? Neither meaningful revenue, sustainable free cash flow, or dividends? Hope is not an investment thesis, for sure.
Facing Profitable And Growing Competitors
Investors shouldn't consider QuantumScape in a silo. While its prospects seem promising, there are plenty of competitors who are profitable and well-resourced to compete against. The world's largest battery makers are not based in the US. Keen investors should know that CATL (#1) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) (#3) are the leading battery makers in China based on battery power shipments. South Korea's LG Energy Solutions is #2 behind CATL in the world rankings. Both CATL and BYD are still growing fast and are FCF profitable.
China dominates battery raw materials refinement and manufacturing. Barron's reported that China "refines 60% of the world's lithium, controls 77% of global battery cell capacity and 60% of the world's battery component manufacturing." Therefore, it's a massive industry for China as part of its global EV domination strategy.
Moreover, it has a full-fledged and well-supported supply chain, which the Chinese government sees as strategically important. Therefore, we believe that it will be a gargantuan task expecting QuantumScape even to have a run against two of China's most crucial battery makers.
Furthermore, automakers (legacy and pure-play BEV) are also moving into the solid-state space. For example, China's leading pure-play NEV maker NIO (NIO) is scheduled to launch its semi-solid state batteries with its battery supplier in Q4'22. In addition, General Motors (GM) and Honda (HMC) have also recently extended their partnership to develop solid-state batteries for their EVs.
The race will intensify, and QuantumScape faces an increasingly competitive market against profitable companies with a deep manufacturing bench.
Furthermore, CATL also emphasized earlier this year that "solid-state battery development still faces technical difficulties and mass production will take a long time." As a result, the company expects solid-state batteries to account for just 1% of the market share by 2030.
Price Action Shows A Near-Term Bottom
Our price action analysis shows that QS stock could be at a near-term bottom after its steep May sell-off. However, despite the bottom, we are not in a hurry to execute a speculative counter-trend trade on QS stock. We think QS stock is just too speculative for our comfort. It's too much of a story stock, and there are enough story stock plays to choose from recently.
Furthermore, the series of bull traps have also demonstrated that QS stock has been a market makers' favorite to trap unsuspecting dip buyers, as seen above. We believe the stock could rally into its resistance at around $19 before falling further and breaking its $10 support to its subsequent lower lows.
Oh yes, before we end, do note that company insiders have continued selling their shares (with zero insider purchase).
Is QS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
As such, we reiterate our Hold rating on QS stock. We urge investors to consider cutting exposure at its next potential rally. We also caution new investors to stay away from this stock.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDY, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.