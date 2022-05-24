Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 21/5/22

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) is another elite bank that we sometimes follow to get a read on the advisory sector. Unlike Moelis (MC), which was able to grow revenues, PWP saw declining revenues, and it will get worse in Q2. They are clearly not as exposed in attractive verticals, and the energy price pickup, which should be bullish for their energy business, is confounded by all the other factors creating market volatility. Restructuring has also not picked up yet, consistent with what we've seen with PJT Partners (PJT). However, it's an elite bank that has started a major share repurchase program. The second half should be better according to management, and we are somewhat inclined to believe them unless our house view that rates rise substantially more comes true. Overall, a 40% decline from highs creates a discount, perhaps one worth betting on given the firm's reputation, but it is speculative.

Perella Weinberg Q1 Insights

Let's lay out the main insights we gleaned from the earnings call:

The revenues declined by 11% this quarter on a YoY basis. Q1 2021 was a strong comp, but the company is guiding to sequential declines, and with Q2 2021 being an even stronger comp, YoY declines will be alarming net quarter in revenue. Some businesses are picking up a bit like liability management, but restructuring hasn't yet with rates still being too low and stresses on companies not sufficient to warrant a rebound there yet. We believe rates will continue to rise as pernicious effects of hoarding, protectionism and more conservative inventory management practices on top of expectations of inflation will require it. But this will take a bit of time. Sponsor facing businesses are doing well, as sponsors don't have the staying power of strategics who can hold onto assets for their operational value for much longer, which is good for brokering activity. However, this business is more limited compared to Moelis'. Europe was a bright spot in their performance, primarily because Europe is more dominated by mid-cap activity. High profile large cap transactions have been the ones that have slowed down most markedly, so the mid-cap exposure in Europe and mid-cap exposure in general is favorable in the advisory space. The energy price rally should be a good thing for PWP's energy franchise, but all the other confounding factors with geopolitical tensions have made things more complicated, so the benefits here have been at best deferred and at worst lost. We think the they will not see the benefits this year or perhaps in this cycle at all given how complicated matters have become around energy and inflation.

Looking Ahead

Comparing to Moelis, which is a reasonable peer, PWP was not able to benefit from the greater complexity of decisions being made by boards around corporate strategy, perhaps due to the large cap leaning or simply due to worse performance and less valuable directors. M&A activity drove revenue growth for Moelis where PWP is seeing declines with acceleration of those declines to come.

Restructuring could come online, but not until their M&A business is in a ditch that it won't be able to come out of. General declines would be expected in a highly adverse scenario, where a peer like MC might be more resistant given that its M&A volumes are already concentrated in more resilient verticals like with financial sponsors.

Assuming that the current economic situation rattles on would put PWP in the most favorable light. They report that the backlog is growing, but that pending backlog isn't which explains the poor Q2 outlook. In the current scenario, the rate situation in particular is unlikely to lead to non-closure of deals. If it rises too far, which we think is very possible, you get into an ugly situation.

Consequently, the shares have fallen over 40% from highs, which is the market pricing in more rate increases and difficulties in turning around the M&A franchise by moving into better verticals. The company is repurchasing shares at 150,000 shares a week, which is adding up pretty quickly since a month ago. We like that they're doing this, and we think that the 0.75 P / 2021 Sales ratio indicates that things are getting pretty cheap. A 15% EBIT margin is easy to expect, which puts the multiple at 5.5x EV / 2021 EBIT, which is very low.

Takeaway

PWP is an elite bank with one of the best reputations in the industry. We think that they have a better chance than most at winning the right business in the right verticals; although, they have demonstrated themselves as poorly exposed for now. While it is a speculative buy in our view, because rates could continue to rise meaningfully, if things don't get too much worse economically and eventually rebound, PWP at current prices would be an excellent buy. They have a backlog to liquidate, and the energy franchise would probably start getting better too if things became less uncertain and volatile. However, we think inflation will persist and rates will rise, so we won't speculate on this stock.