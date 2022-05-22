3M Company: Fundamentally Safe, Conservative, And Well-Run

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My last article on 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was one of the more basic articles on a blue-chip dividend growth company. Since that last article, the company has severely underperformed broader indices like the S&P500.

3M Article (Seeking Alpha, Author's Article)

An investment into this business would have been a very bad idea at the time. But perhaps it's a better idea today?

In this article, we'll establish exactly that - and why valuation really is core when we're looking at a business like this - especially like this.

3M Company - Recent movements

This company has seen a lot of bulls bite the dust in the last year. Plenty of bullish calls were made as the company started floundering - most of them too soon, as evidenced by the recent price movements for the share.

What has caused this recent bout of uncertainty is pretty simple. A whole slew of bad PR, bad products, supply chain issues, structural issues (including a potential sale of healthcare IT), PFAS cleanups, reduced mask mandates which have of course boosted sales, and similar issues.

The company itself has guided for a very modest sales growth of 1-4% for 2022, and recent calls have seen this company downgraded severely after some truly sub-par performance.

While the recent verdicts are part of it, I believe mask mandates and, above all, overall PFAS issues, are the primary culprits of this recent bout of uncertainties. Analyst estimates have established a liability framework for Combat Arms earplugs at a base case of $14B, an best case of $2B, and the worst case of $53B (Source: Seeking Alpha)

These issues should, of course, never be underestimated. While I consider worst-case and even base-case to be unrealistic given how these legal issues typically flow, it's impossible to say exactly how these issues will end up.

For the last quarter, the company reported 1.7% organic growth and an OM of close to 21.4%. On that level, everything is still solid - including EPS. This was in line, and as of yet, we've not seen any of these issues flow down to the bottom line. The company's balance sheets, its cash flow, its conversion, and the return to shareholders - all of this show decent numbers still, even if we see a 50% YoY reduction of the first of these.

The company now consists of four segments - Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. All of these segments apart from one delivered positive organic growth YoY, and for Transport/Electronics, the only segment in the negative, this negative was a bare 0.3%.

3M 1Q22 Results (3M IR)

It's not that strange, with the automotive industry in the state it's currently in, that this segment is currently underperforming. The company's consumer segments are still seeing long-term trends that I'm personally not as sure that will be as prevalent as the company believes - including spending more time at home.

2022 Guidance has been key for the company. The company does target a return to a 100% FCF, with up to 5% organic growth on the back of a softening macro environment and significant geopolitical uncertainty, as well as FX volatility doing its share of things - which isn't even mentioning the current state of the global supply chains, inflation and input material costs and trends.

In short, it seems that everything is currently set against 3M doing well this year. That's why sales are actually down, and gross profit is softening 7.5% in a single quarter, while SG&A is up 4%. Operating income is down almost 18%, and net income is down 20%. Every single number goes in exactly the wrong direction as of this quarter.

That is the reason things are down - that and the combination of these legal issues that are ongoing. The company has also stated that they're likely to be "stuck" with the SCM issues for the remainder of the year.

Roman said some hurdles are easing, such as COVID-related absenteeism, but a shortage of semiconductors continues to hurt production of autos and electronic devices, both key markets for 3M (MMM), and high raw material and logistics costs hurt margins at the company's units that supply healthcare products and consumer goods. (Source: 3M Supply Chain issues, SA)

I view this as a 1-2 year problem. Once all of these basic issues resolve, none of which are unique to, or caused by 3M, the company's outlooks will improve. The guidance isn't even for negative growth - it's for a 2-5% YoY growth.

The real issue I'm seeing is PFAS. The company has already paid out a total of $0.86 on a per-share basis. The company continues to use the PFAS in products such as Health care, electronics, and automotive. It's not going anywhere, which means that it's something 3M needs to continue to manage. The forecasts for how this will impact the company in the end. This coupled with the ongoing earbud litigation cases, of which the company has lost more than 50%, will likely continue to press on the company's share price.

Again, the issue with 3M is that it's difficult to forecast how long the macro pressure is going to last, and how big a problem the earbud litigation is going to be.

In the meantime, we'll have to stick to the company's quality and earnings growth rate to get us through these troubled times.

3M Company Valuation

Thankfully, that safety and that quality is very high. And this is as cheap as 3M typically gets.

3M Record (F.A.S.T Graphs)

At this valuation, and as you can see, the company's earnings growth isn't really hampered in any way yet, this business is likely to outperform. Even considering just a 15X P/E, this company is now yielding a juicy 4.14%. That might not grow much, but it's a decent DGR considering the valuation you're buying it at.

You might have to wait for a couple of years to get those sweet returns, but here's a little context. Even if the company is only at a 15X P/E valuation, which is bottom-feeding for the company, that's still a 12.5% annualized RoR, or 36% in less than 3 full years, for an A+ rated company.

Pretty decent for these sort of cash investments, yeah?

If we go back to premium valuations on the other hand, or around 20X P/E on an average 5-year average, that upside goes up to 25% annually or 80% in 3 years.

That's even better - and again, the safety in this investment Is very high based on fundamentals. Many investors are prone to overestimating the negative impacts on the business from the negative news about this company. Those investors are forgetting that this industrial conglomerate, at a market cap of over $80B and debt of less than 50% of company cap, is one of the largest industrial conglomerates available on earth. Even with the earbuds and the PFAS, the company's products are found everywhere - from your home, to your workplace, to in space.

This business is what I would consider being "too big to fail" in a very real sense, even if it took years of litigation to get away the stink of the PFAS/earplugs/other issues.

The very real problem becomes buying 3M at a premium valuation. If you do that, you're stuck with poor returns for years. Just ask the guys who bought the company at 21X P/E back in 2014. Their returns?

2% annually. That's all.

However, if you bought at any valuation close to 15X for the past 10+ years? Even considering the drop we've seen, you're still almost even with the market at 8% annually or 117% since 2012.

Dear readers, it's all about that valuation.

S&P Global considers the company, despite all the issues, a "BUY" at a price of $161/share.

Thesis

There are several keys to successful investing, but I believe that two of the main characteristics you have to have are expertise and patience.

With the expertise to pick the right company to buy at the right time, and the patience to see that investment through to the end, you're liable to see superb returns over time. It may take 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, or more - but eventually, 3M will rise again, and when it does, the returns will be superb.

So, my stance now shifts to a "BUY", with a $160/share price target for the company. I own a watchlist position in the company, and I'm willing to buy more here.

3M also fulfills every last one of my investment criteria.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Thank you for reading.