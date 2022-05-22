Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) went through an 8% drop in pricing in May, in large part because of Philip Morris International (PM)’s push to acquire Swedish Match, a producer of smoke-free tobacco products. I believe Altria’s drop is exaggerated and the firm’s valuation as well as yield have become significantly more attractive lately. Investors can also look forward to receiving share buybacks and a higher dividend in the second half of the year!

Data by YCharts

Philip Morris’s Deal To Acquire Competitor Is Causing Sell-Off

Altria’s shares showed weakness after Philip Morris, which was spun off from Altria more than a decade ago, announced earlier this month that it wants to acquire Swedish Match, a large Europe-based maker of nicotine pouches. The proposed deal valued Swedish Match at $16B and the Board of Directors of Swedish Match recommended that shareholders accept the offer.

Swedish Match generates most of its revenues from its alternative cigarette products in the U.S. and Scandinavia. The deal raised concerns that Philip Morris, through its acquisition of Swedish Match, will now compete against Altria in the fast-growing U.S. market for nicotine pouches.

Swedish Match

Cigarette alternatives, like nicotine pouches, have seen strong customer uptake in recent years due to increasing top line challenges in traditional tobacco categories in the U.S. and abroad. The share of smokers has consistently declined since the 1960s which has created a need for tobacco firms including Altria to develop alternatives. Such alternatives are products that only heat tobacco instead of burn it and oral tobacco products like Altria’s Copenhagen or on! brands.

Altria

Nicotine pouches, which Altria markets under the brand on!, have contributed to significant growth at the company in recent years. Shipment volumes for on! increased 98.9% year over year to 18.3M units in Q1’22 due to growing market penetration and demand.

Altria

How Exactly Is The Philip Morris/Swedish Match Deal Going To Affect Altria?

Not much at all. Swedish Match already sells its nicotine pouches in the U.S., so the competitive landscape in the oral tobacco category is not going to change in a significant way for Altria after the deal closes. What merely changes is the ownership of Swedish Match’s product portfolio. For that reason, I don’t believe that the deal will affect Altria’s market position or revenue prospects going forward.

Altria Is Too Cheap Given The Strength Of Its Yield

The 8% drop in pricing that shares of Altria went through in May has fundamentally improved Altria’s stock value. Altria is expected to see EPS of $4.86 in FY 2022 and $5.13 in FY 2023, meaning the current valuation implies a P/E ratio (2023) of just 9.9 X. Philip Morris currently has a P/E ratio of 16.5X, based off of expected EPS of $6.13 in FY 2023 while British American Tobacco (BTI) has a P/E ratio of 8.5 X, based off of $5.07 in expected FY 2023 EPS.

Data by YCharts

Altria is targeting an 80% dividend payout ratio based off of adjusted diluted EPS. Altria expects to see $4.79 to $4.93 in adjusted diluted EPS in FY 2022, which implies a 4-7% year over year growth rate. In FY 2021, Altria’s diluted EPS was $4.61. This means that Altria could theoretically afford a total annual dividend payout of $3.89, or $0.97 per-share quarterly. The current dividend payout is $0.90 per-share and I expect Altria to raise its dividend to $0.92-0.94 per-share in July or August.

Data by YCharts

Stock Buybacks

In addition to a generous 7% dividend, Altria repurchases shares. In Q1’22, Altria repurchased 11.3M shares for $576M. The firm had $1.2B of its $3.5B stock buyback authorization left as of March 31, 2022 and expects to exhaust its authorization by the end of the year. Altria is regularly repurchasing stock in the market and reduced the number of outstanding shares by 5.7% in the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Risks With Altria

The biggest short-term risks that I see for Altria are inflation and supply chain disruptions. Higher input costs and delayed shipping would likely negatively impact Altria’s top line prospects as well as margins. Longer term, the biggest risk for Altria is likely going to be government regulation and litigation in which the tobacco industry has always been involved in.

Final Thoughts

The acquisition of Swedish Match by Philip Morris is not going to change anything for Altria in the oral product category going forward. I believe that investors are overreacting to the acquisition announcement, in part because oral tobacco products have worked out very well for Altria and shipment volumes are in an upswing. The drop creates a buying opportunity because Altria’s yield has surged and the P/E ratio has dropped below 10 X!