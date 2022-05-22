MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

The recent market turmoil has created a number of excellent bargains. While I'm tempted to layer into beaten down tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX), I'm more inclined to buy dividend stalwarts that send me a check every quarter.

This brings me to 3M (NYSE:MMM), which is now trading back in solidly value territory. This article highlights what makes 3M a great choice for dividend investors at present, so let's get started.

Why 3M?

3M is a diversified industrial conglomerate with operations in more than 60 countries. The company's businesses include health care, safety and security, transportation and electronics. Notably, 3M has paid an uninterrupted dividend for over 100 years, and raised it for 64 consecutive years, making it a member of the elite S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

3M's stock has been rather rangebound since the start of March, after falling from the near $180 level at the beginning of this year. As shown below, MMM is now trading at the low end of its range over the past 3 months after having seen support in the low $140s.

3M Stock Technicals (StockCharts)

A key reason for why 3M has traded down is because of litigation regarding its allegedly defective combat earplugs sold to the military. While this will be an overhang for the company, I believe it's already more than reflected in the share price, with the company having lost over 25% of its market value over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, 3M is delivering respectable results amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, with organic sales growth of 2% YoY during the first quarter. It's worth noting, however, that adjusted EPS was down 10% YoY due to supply chain constraints that drove adjusted op margin by 270 bps to 21.4% during Q1.

Looking forward, I would expect for supply chain challenges to persist in the near term, as the CEO recently noted on the semiconductor shortage and that getting workers to its Shanghai facilities has been a challenge. Longer term, I would expect for the supply chain to normalize, and see reasons to be optimistic around its automotive electrification and biopharma platforms, which saw 20% and 15% organic growth in the most recent quarter.

Morningstar assigns 3M a wide moat and also sees value in 3M's track record of innovation, which has enabled it to stay ahead of GDP growth, as noted below in its recent analyst report:

In our view, 3M is a GDP-plus business. We attribute 3M's ability to remain ahead of GDP based on its suite of innovative products that are a byproduct of its R&D efforts. At its core, 3M is a materials science company. The firm's legion of engineers improves everyday products down to their basic chemistry. For instance, 3M's microreplication technology, which has been around since the 1960s, was originally used in overhead projectors. That technology has now been adapted into multiple use cases, including making signs brighter, reducing friction in aerospace applications, and more recently, is being developed for vaccine delivery as an alternative to hypodermic needles.

Meanwhile, MMM maintains a respectable A+ rated balance sheet and the recent price weakness has driven its dividend yield to 4.1%. The dividend is well-protected by a 59% payout ratio and the yield is now sitting at its highest level over the past 10 years outside of the early pandemic period, as shown below.

3M Dividend Yield (YCharts)

I see value in 3M stock at the current price of $143.83 with a blended PE of 13.9, sitting well below its normal PE of 20.1 over the past decade. Sell side analysts have an average price target of $161 and Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $186, implying a potential one-year 16-33% total return including dividends.

3M Valuation (FAST Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

3M's stock has been rangebound over the past few months as the company faces challenges from litigation and supply chain constraints. However, I believe these headwinds are more than reflected in the share price at the current level, and see value in 3M as a high-quality dividend growth stock with a wide moat that trades at a discount to its normal valuation. As such, long-term value investors may be rewarded by layering into MMM at current prices.