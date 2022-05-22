We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) holds royalty interests in the Permian Basin, one of the largest oil-producing regions in North America that has been in production since the 1920s. This asset base has strong cash flow potential at current oil prices which can support the hefty 9% yield and would make an excellent addition to anyone's portfolio.

Viper Energy Partners is a publicly traded subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG). Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As a royalty company, Viper acquires and owns oil and natural gas properties, but does not explore or drill, and therefore is less exposed to the commodity cycle than pure E&P companies like Diamondback. VNOM sells the right to develop and drill the acreage and then takes a percentage of the production revenue.

Viper's largest expenses are acquisition costs associated with acquiring land such as conducting geological tests to ensure that operators can profitably drill as leases will have no value if that is not the case. Once these acquisition costs are paid and the land is acquired the largest costs are really G&A and interest expenses.

While almost all E&P companies were unprofitable in fiscal 2020, Viper was FFO positive as it can still be profitable at ~$3.00/bbl and as a result of commodity prices being at 7-year highs is witnessing the highest profitability in its history. Cash flow will still be reduced during periods of low oil prices as operators tend to reduce development, which reduces royalties received. However, without the large expenses that go along with exploration and development, a royalty company is more likely to be cash flow positive during a time of pricing weakness. As a result, Viper has one of the highest FFO margin businesses on the planet.

Investment Thesis

Viper boasted a number of highlights in Q1 such as increasing cash available for distribution (CAFD) by 43% QoQ, increased its quarterly dividend by 23% which is now at $0.47/share for a 5% yield and has gotten back to its pre-covid dividend, increased production to 31,567 boe/d an increase of 21% from Q1 2021, and repurchased 1.6MM common shares.

Vipers quarterly $0.96/share CAFD for Q1 2022 is the highest it's been since 2014 and annualized would represent a very cheap 13% CAFD yield at the current price of ~$30/share. We note that with production expected to be 30,500-32,750 Boe/d for fiscal 2022 and with WTI prices in the $100-$110/bbl USD range the yield should expand for fiscal 2022. Keep in mind average prices realized were ~$85/bbl in Q1 2022.

At current production levels and economic conditions Viper shows incredible economics with CAFD yields of as little as 12% and as high as 15%. This is based on ~32,000 Boe/d production and $85-$105/bbl USD. Based on the EIA's revised May 2022 guidance, oil prices of at least $90/bbl USD are expected through to 2023.

In Q1 2022 VNOM repurchased 1.6MM common units for an average price of $24.84/unit and has board authorization for a common unit repurchase program to $250MM, up from $150MM previously. This will reduce the share count by as much as 9%. Even at $95/bbl oil prices where CAFD would be $4.00/share and with $285MM in liquidity VNOM could easily repurchase $300MM worth of shares in 2022 and maintain the dividend.

In the Permian basin and Eagle Ford Shale the 26,708 net royalty acres with 44 rigs currently operating on Viper's acreage is largely undeveloped (less than 25%) and entirely operated by Diamondback. This reduces the need to acquire more acreage in the near term. Moreover, this acreage totals more than 400 barrels of oil which means if you were to buy VNOM shares you are buying a barrel of oil for less than $6/bbl USD which is much less than the current market price of ~$110/bbl.

VNOM has increased its hedging program for the remainder of the year as ~25% of production is hedged so will likely realize losses on their collars for Q2 2022 with the average ceiling price being $92.65/bbl. This will at least allow for cash flow predictability over the remainder of the year which is essential for their plans to return cash to shareholders. In addition, VNOM utilizes modest leverage at only 1.5x and has $285MM in liquidity which provides greater comfort.

Conclusion

Viper currently trades at only 4.5x TTM FFO which is among the cheapest it has in its history. It would certainly seem like this is an ideal entry point into Viper with free cash flow expected to be even higher this year. Increased share purchases and dividend increases should expand this valuation.

If you are like most however and expect commodity prices to continue their current surge, pure play E&P companies are a better fit as they do tend to outperform as their profitability rises at a faster rate than the royalty company. That being said if you would prefer greater stability of the dividend payment in your portfolio VNOM is for you.