No recent IPO is safe from the stock market turmoil, and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) is no exception. The sustainable footwear company, best known for its ultra-comfortable wool-based shoes, has seen a massive reversal in its share price since the start of the year. Part of the decline is macro-driven and tied into the general correction in growth stocks; and part of the decline is company-specific, owing to Allbirds' cautious commentary on the effects of global macro conditions on its growth as well as higher expenses eating into its path to profitability.

Year to date, shares of Allbirds have shed more than 70% of their value. Investors now have an opportunity to buy into this iconic footwear name at a fraction of the $15 level at which it went public:

The bullish thesis for Allbirds

In February, when Allbirds was trading near $8 per share, I put a "watch alert" on the stock, and recommended that investors monitor further dips before buying. Now, after Allbirds' fresh recent crash, I think the bottom has been reached and the stock has recovery potential from here.

Of course, investors have raised real concerns on Allbirds. This is a risk-averse market: and Allbirds is in investment mode. The company is leaning in on its physical retail strategy, as well as rolling out new products, releasing a second generation of its popular "Dasher" running shoe, a premium "Tree Flyer" running shoe, as well as a new line of flip flops. At the same time, the company's cautious commentary on its growth outlook for 2022 makes these investments seem poorly timed.

However, if we step back from the near-term noise, I still find plenty of reasons to be bullish on Allbirds for the long term. Here, in my view, are the key drivers of the bullish thesis for this name:

Fast casual is in. I, personally, wear Allbirds to work like many others. Ever since the pandemic, more casual clothing brands have seen demand spike, as apparel trends have shifted away from formal styles and more into "athleisure." Allbirds is one of the best-known footwear brands occupying this niche.

Gross margin buildup. Allbirds' products aren't complex. It has a fairly compact lineup that varies seasonally by colors. As the company scales and refines its supply chain and manufacturing processes, I could see its mid-50s gross margins growing to 60% and beyond.

Opportunity to expand product lineup. Allbirds has created a strong brand ethos for itself, and though so far the company has only branched out into other types of footwear, I could also see the brand expanding into more of a general apparel label.

Acquisition potential. New consumer brands have had a track record of being acquired in recent years as established retailers have looked for ways to connect quickly with younger buyers - look to Bonobos, which was acquired by Walmart (WMT) in 2017, as a key example here. If Allbirds keeps sinking, there's a good chance buyers will be at least window-shopping.

The guidance cut is balanced by cheaper valuation

Now, while it's true that Allbirds has reset expectations in its guidance, the stock's bargain-basement valuation now also compensates for that added risk. At current share prices near $4, Allbirds trades at a market cap of just $645 million. And after we net off the $240 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, Allbirds' resulting enterprise value is actually only $405 million.

Allbirds FY22 outlook (Allbirds Q1 earnings release)

For the current fiscal year FY22, Allbirds has guided to $335-$345 million in revenue, or 23% y/y growth - which represents a substantial cut versus 30% y/y growth in its original FY22 outlook.

Allbirds noted that while sales in the U.S. have held up strongly, COVID conditions have caused a drag on its European and Chinese businesses. Per CEO Joey Zwillinger's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Macro trends are creating both headwinds and tailwinds right now. Our US business continues to show strength in both digital and physical retail. And as people go back to work demand for our core lifestyle offering is increasing. As we have mentioned previously, we believe our brand is more resonant to further COVID receipts in the rearview mirror. At the same time, certain international regions have run into demand headwinds towards the end of the first quarter and have extended into Q2, particularly in China and the EU [...] As we look at the balance of 2022, we are managing to a more conservative outlook to reflect what we believe are transitory factors affecting our international business. We believe that, the impact of full year revenue will be approximately $15 million to $20 million, which is reflected in the guidance we're providing today."

As noted above, the company does believe the international headwinds are temporary, though we won't take this at face value until we see international growth rates begin to lift from roughly flat y/y growth this quarter.

Against the $340 million midpoint of Allbirds' latest revenue guidance, the stock trades at just 1.2x EV/FY22 revenue.

In my view, that's plenty enough of a discount to justify buying Allbirds despite the added risk.

Q1 download

Let's now discuss Allbirds' most recent quarterly earnings in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Allbirds Q1 results (Allbirds Q1 earnings release)

Allbirds' revenue grew 27% y/y to $62.8 million, slightly outpacing Wall Street's expectations of $62.0 million (+25% y/y) by a two-point margin. Underneath the total growth, U.S. revenue grew 35% y/y while international revenue was only up by 3% y/y.

CEO Zwillinger went into more details on the Q1 earnings call on the international headwinds the company is facing:

In Europe, Russia's envision of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis has had an indirect influence on our business via the impact of inflation on the psyche of the European consumer and petroleum prices. Despite this, we believe our store and digital model of vertical retail is working there particularly in our two focus regions in Europe being the U.K. and Germany. As I'll mention later. we are bolstering this approach through third-party partnerships. In China, COVID restrictions have slowed sales in stores via four shutdowns and slowed overall demand in the region. We believe these to be transitory impacts on our business in China, but we are preparing for extended restrictions of varying severity through the remainder of 2022."

The company continued to open more stores as well, including four in the U.S. in the first quarter. These retail investments brought Allbirds' total store count up to 39:

Allbirds store count (Allbirds Q1 earnings release)

This physical footprint expansion has eaten into Allbirds' margins. While gross margins held up at 51.9% (roughly flat to 52.0% in the year-ago quarter), adjusted EBITDA margins fell to -19.5%, roughly six points worse than in the year-ago quarter:

Allbirds adjusted EBITDA (Allbirds Q1 earnings release)

This margin decline was a major reason for the post-Q1 stock selloff. However, I continue to find comfort in the fact that A) revenue growth could improve in the back half of this year as geopolitical tensions/COVID concerns ease internationally, and as revenue from newer products kicks in, and B) Allbirds' relatively high gross margin profile will allow the company to scale comfortably as it achieves a larger revenue base.

Key takeaways

In my view, Allbirds has finally plunged low enough for investors to buy in with a fairly comfortable valuation cushion. Allbirds just had a "big bath" quarter in which it had to reset the market's expectations on growth, but sentiment should improve from here. Take advantage of the dip to buy.