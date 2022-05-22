Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

No tech stock has been safe in this year's correction, and even longtime Wall Street favorite Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has seen a mountainous degradation in share prices since January. The software titan, which is known for its diverse set of products including tools for DevOps, work collaboration, and IT service management, has struggled with both weakened sentiment as well as slightly souring fundamentals, which growth rates cooling off and inflationary pressures impacting margins.

Year to date, shares of Atlassian have shed roughly 50% of their value, which is approximately on par with many other high-growth tech stocks. And relative to all-time highs above $480 notched in October right before the tech selloff began, Atlassian is now trading at about a third of its former value.

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: is it finally the right time to buy Atlassian? In my view, the answer is no. While I do think the stock is approaching a buy point, I think the combination of its fundamental slowdown plus continued volatility in the markets will give us an opportunity to purchase this stock at lower than where it's trading today. I remain neutral on Atlassian, though I am keeping a close eye on stock price movements to scope out an entry point.

To me, Atlassian is now a mixed bag of pros and cons. On the positive side for this stock:

Great growth/profitability balance. Atlassian has always knocked the "Rule of 40" out of the park. The company is able to balance mid-30s revenue growth alongside mid-20s (and occasionally low 30s) pro forma operating margins, far surpassing the financial profile of many of its high-growth SaaS peers. Note as well that despite Atlassian's huge ~$3 billion annual revenue run rate, its ability to sustain >30% y/y growth is a testament to the largesse of its market.

Needless to say, work collaboration tools have become even more critical for enterprises as many embrace a remote or hybrid org structure. In addition, Atlassian's IT Service Management tools are also gaining traction, as IT support moves away from walk-in consultations to fully digital support.

Yet at the same time, investors should be cautious of the following:

Headcount expansion and margin degradation. One of Atlassian's distinguishing hallmarks is the fact that it relied primarily on inbound marketing instead of a heavy direct sales force, as most enterprise SaaS companies do. And while this sales strategy still remains Atlassian's approach, the company's recent investments in headcount (especially in R&D) have hurt operating margins, which is a red flag in the current risk-averse market.

Even after the most recent correction, Atlassian still isn't exactly a value stock just yet.

More details on the above: at current share prices near $177, Atlassian trades at a market cap of $45.10 billion. After we net off the $1.28 billion of cash and $1.00 billion of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $44.82 billion.

For the following fiscal year FY23, meanwhile (the fiscal year for Atlassian ending in June 2023), Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion, representing 26% y/y growth. Against this revenue target, Atlassian trades at 12.9x EV/FY23 revenue, which is fairly steep for a company whose growth is expected to fall to the mid-20s.

I'm more comfortable investing in Atlassian if its hits 9.5x EV/FY23 revenue, which represents a price target of $130, or 27% downside from current levels. Until then, I'm content to remain on the sidelines.

Q3 download

Let's now go through the details of Atlassian's fiscal third quarter (March quarter) results. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Atlassian Q3 results (Atlassian Q3 shareholder letter)

In Q3, Atlassian's revenue grew 30% y/y to $740.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $704.4 million (+24% y/y) by a fairly sizable six-point margin. Do note, however, that Atlassian's revenue growth decelerated eight points versus 38% y/y growth in Q2. The primary reason for this is in Q3'21, as Atlassian was preparing to sunset a number of its license-based (non subscription) products, many customers scrambled to buy the legacy offerings before they were eliminated, creating a tough one-time compare. Do note that subscription revenue, too, however, saw growth decelerate five points to 59% y/y this quarter; moderated by the y/y declines in maintenance and other revenue.

The company also grew its overall customer base by ~8k to 234k, approximately matching last quarter's customer growth pace despite the fact that in Q3, Atlassian had churn from ~1.8k customers related to Russia (either due to a direct suspension from Atlassian, or due to inability to pay). Despite this, growth remained relatively balanced from a geographic perspective; with EMEA's 25% y/y revenue growth not tracking too far behind the 30% y/y company total.

From a margin standpoint, the story gets a little trickier. Atlassian's pro forma gross margins have long held up as one of the strongest in the software sector, but the 86.2% margin notched this quarter fell 100bps y/y due to increased investments in cloud.

Atlassian margins (Atlassian Q3 shareholder letter)

It's the surge in opex, however, that has given many investors pause. Atlassian added 791 new employees to its headcount in Q3, bringing its total global employee base to ~8.2k. The company noted that it hired across all major functions, but particularly in R&D. The company also brought on a new CTO, an outside hire who formerly served as an engineering VP at Facebook/Meta (FB) to replace its outgoing CTO.

R&D costs are up 180bps as a percentage of revenue; sales and marketing costs are up 250bps, and general and administrative expenses are up 140bps. Pro forma operating margins, meanwhile, fell 670bps y/y to 24.2%.

Now, on top of ~30% y/y revenue growth, Atlassian still passes the "Rule of 40" test by a wide mile. But the concern here is that Atlassian still plans on accelerating its hiring binge. In the company's Q3 shareholder letter, commenting on profitability expectations for the rest of the year, Atlassian pointed to continued contraction in gross margins and operating margins:

Atlassian hiring plan (Atlassian Q3 shareholder letter)

Key takeaways

Wait and watch on Atlassian. There's no doubt that Atlassian remains one of the best fundamental profiles in the software sector, with growth at scale and rich (though starting to slide downward) operating margins. For me, ~$130 represents a more comfortable entry point, and I think continued market volatility will push Atlassian there not too long from now.