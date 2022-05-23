sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) has lost 28% in the last six months, and as a result, predictable calls encouraging investors to "buy the dip" are popping up left and right. However, all major indices are down, so these predictions aren't valuable unless you know what's going on with other ETFs. We all have a certain amount of money we're able to invest. Considering other options, like if you should put your money into QQQ rather than another broad-market ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), is crucial.

Since I began covering QQQ in January, I've carefully tracked QQQ's valuation premium over SPY, understanding that a premium should always exist due to QQQ's stronger growth potential. On January 11, the forward price-earnings ratio premium was 6.13 points. Then, on April 11, it was 5.86 points. As indicated by decreasing revenue and earnings surprises, market sentiment was quickly turning negative, so I determined there was no reason to buy QQQ over SPY at the time. However, that premium is now at 4.70 points, and despite the scary headlines lately, the Q1 earnings season wasn't so bad. In my view, QQQ is no longer at a major disadvantage over SPY, and a buy recommendation is as little as three months away. This article explains why.

ETF Overview

Author's Note: Much of the information in this section will be well-known to most readers, so if you're already familiar with the strategy and exposure areas, please feel free to skip to the performance analysis section.

The Nasdaq-100 Index includes approximately 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies on the Nasdaq Exchange. QQQ is the biggest, with an expense ratio of 0.20%, but the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) tracks the same Index for a lower fee. ESG investors looking for more exposure to tech stocks can also check out the Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG). Current sector exposures for these three ETFs and SPY are below.

Technology, Communications Services, and Consumer Discretionary stocks dominate, accounting for 82.68% of the ETF compared to 46.40% for SPY. Surprisingly, tech exposure slightly increased since April (49.70% to 50.17%), but the Consumer Discretionary sector lost the most (15.00% vs. 16.91%). Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla are each down over 30%.

QQQ is cap-weighted, so it's highly concentrated due to many mega-cap stocks. All of QQQ's top ten holdings have market capitalizations above $200 billion, including Cisco Systems (CSCO) if we were to combine Alphabet's two share classes.

Performance Analysis

Invesco prominently states that as of March 31, 2022, QQQ was rated the best-performing large-cap growth fund in the past 15 years. I've praised the outstanding profitability levels of nearly all constituents in past articles as key reasons for this outperformance. Sure, valuations got out of hand, but for me, this is evidence that fundamentals still matter. The most profitable companies in the world increased in value the most. That's how it should work, and I expect QQQ to continue being an excellent long-term investment.

Assuming your time horizon is shorter, and you're more active in your trading, the three-year total return chart below may be of better value. Since the Great Financial Crisis, QQQ has always been superior to SPY, but that streak may be at risk of ending soon. To illustrate, if QQQ underperforms SPY by 2% per month, the streak will be over by the end of the year.

Portfolio Visualizer

This graph also illustrates that returns were more moderate in the days of higher interest rates and reasonable Fed balance sheets. Before the Great Financial Crisis in November 2007, QQQ and SPY had a rolling three-year return of about 10%. I write this to remind new investors that the days of easy money are likely coming to an end. The stock market isn't a place to park money and earn 20% per year; there are significant short-term risks, especially in the high-growth stocks QQQ holds.

Before we get to the fundamentals, I want to highlight how QQQ has performed against other large-cap growth ETFs, both recently and over the last ten years. Returns in this table are as of April 2022 and sorted by six-month total returns, and I've included the top 25 by AUM.

The Sunday Investor

As shown, QQQ's ten-year returns are the highest, though the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) has been a close contender in the last five years and is a good contender on a risk-adjusted basis. IWY remains an excellent alternative to QQQ, and I recommended adding it to your watchlist in March, but only after a correction occurred.

In the last six months, the best performers were the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) and the SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY). I've reviewed both several times, and SPGP appears closer to a value ETF based on current fundamentals, while SFY takes more of a "growth light" approach. Therefore, they probably don't belong on a list of QQQ competitors, but I wanted to include them for investors looking to take some risk off the table.

Fundamental Analysis

Earnings Season Review

Q1 earnings season has almost wrapped up, with big names in the retail sector reporting last week. If recency bias holds, you may think results were disastrous this quarter after reading about the retail bloodbath last week. However, according to data provided by Yardeni Research, this was not the case. Both revenue and earnings surprises for S&P 500 companies ticked up to 2.70% and 7.50%, reversing a three-quarter trend of declines.

Chart Source: The Sunday Investor; Data Source: Yardeni Research

In context, the median quarterly revenue and earnings surprise figures since Q1 2009 are 0.80% and 5.60%, so the results still look positive from that perspective. But in the short term, the trend matters most. To illustrate, QQQ gained 48.40% in 2020, the same year where earnings surprises reached as high as 23.40% in Q2 2020. There was also a 23.40% earnings surprise in Q1 2021 but fell to 16.90%, 10.80%, and 5.80% in Q2-Q4 2021. Companies weren't giving investors many reasons to support their lofty valuations, so there was a correction.

I want to highlight how this pattern also played out from 2009 to 2011. In Q2 and Q3 2009, earnings surprises spiked to 17.10% and remained as high as 15.00% in Q1 2010. For the next three quarters, earnings surprises declined to 9.90%, 6.70%, and 6.60%, before ticking up to 7.80% in Q1 2011. QQQ and SPY's returns for 2009 to 2013 were as follows:

Portfolio Visualizer

You can see the link between consecutive earnings surprise declines and QQQ's outperformance relative to SPY. There's a solid chance we'll see something similar play out going forward, especially since this quarter's 7.50% earnings surprise is still reasonably strong.

The downside is that analysts are quickly downgrading earnings forecasts for most companies. The graph below summarizes the changes in Seeking Alpha EPS Revision Grades for QQQ's top ten holdings since my last review. I've normalized the grades on a scale of 1-10 for simplicity purposes.

The Sunday Investor

Apple's downgrade was meaningful, and the stock is off about 20% in the last month alone. In the previous 90 days, 26/29 analysts have revised Apple earnings downward. Similarly, two-thirds of analysts have downgraded their estimates for Microsoft, and 100% of analysts have done the same for Amazon. In my view, sound fundamental analysis can identify mispricings, but by ignoring the mood on Wall Street, you risk buying these top-quality stocks at too-high prices. Sentiment has been declining since at least November, after the second consecutive quarter of declining earnings surprises. Like technical analysis techniques, don't try to catch a falling knife. Wait for a signal that the trend has reversed before taking a position.

Company Fundamentals Snapshot

The table below highlights the fundamentals for QQQ's top 20 holdings, totaling 68.09%. Summary metrics for QQQ and SPY are at the bottom.

The Sunday Investor

QQQ's constituents are expected to grow revenue at a weighted average of 18.13% over the next year compared to 13.80% for SPY. That growth is about the same as in January, but valuations for both ETFs have dropped significantly. Today, QQQ's weighted-average forward price-earnings ratio is 26.91, 4.70 points above SPY, and supported by an estimated 22.66% EPS growth rate. Most of this expected growth comes from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Tesla, and semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Alphabet is a best-in-class moat stock, and its price-earnings ratio of 19.66 is very attractive. I also like semiconductors now, and Deloitte predicts long lead times for some components could stretch well into 2023. It's probably one of the better tech industries you can own right now. As for Tesla, it's a prime target due to its high valuation. However, it's less critical to QQQ now that its weighting is only 4%.

QQQ's constituents tend to be more volatile than SPY, evidenced by its current weighted-average beta of 1.11. I think the 4.70 point premium on valuation is still slightly too high, given how estimated earnings per share growth is only 3.45% better. However, if sentiment turns positive again, I can see this premium quickly increasing to six or seven points.

Industry Fundamentals Snapshot

Another way of viewing QQQ is by the industries in which it invests. Since QQQ's top 20 industries cover 92.27% of the total weight, readers can get a general sense of the most significant risks and opportunities. I've included some of the same metrics as the earlier table but added market capitalization, annual price position, and Seeking Alpha's Profitability Grade.

The Sunday Investor

The Annual Price Position metric measures the price relative to its 52-week high and low price based on current weightings. Most are trading near their annual lows. Few industries have weathered this bear market well, but the ones that have tend to have betas less than one and relatively low price-earnings ratios like:

Biotechnology: Amgen (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Soft Drinks: PepsiCo (PEP) and Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP)

Electric Utilities: American Electric Power (AEP) and Exelon (EXC)

Packaged Foods & Meats: Mondelez (MDLZ) and Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The stocks listed are the highest-weighted in each of their respective industries, and an equal-weight portfolio this year (rebalanced monthly) would look like this:

Portfolio Visualizer

While this portfolio represents a small sample of eight stocks, the low-beta and low valuation combination is the secret sauce behind the success of dividend and value ETFs. While this probably isn't much comfort to current QQQ shareholders, I think it's helpful to know the reasons for the decline. These same stocks (excluding KHC) also outperformed during the worst of the Great Financial Crisis.

Portfolio Visualizer

However, they subsequently gave back that outperformance over the next six months. History may not repeat since we're entering a period of quantitative tightening, but the most profitable companies tend to bounce back strong. Betting against them for too long isn't wise, and at this point, it's mainly about trying to buy as close to the bottom as you can.

Portfolio Visualizer

Investment Recommendation

I'm comfortable initiating a position if next quarter's revenue and earnings surprises are greater than 2.70% and 7.50%. That would be two consecutive quarters of positive surprises, giving me some confidence that markets are bullish again. Unfortunately, that's three more months of waiting. While frustrating, I want to remind readers that QQQ is an excellent long-term investment and that three months will seem insignificant in ten years. For those not wanting to wait, I suggest buying SPY instead. It has many of the same growth features as QQQ but comes with lower volatility and a lower valuation. That's the preferred trade, so don't fear missing out.

I will keep close watch over QQQ and other large-cap growth ETFs over the coming weeks and months, and if I notice any significant opportunities, I will be sure to provide a timely update. Otherwise, expect a quarterly update in August that hopefully results in a buy recommendation. Thank you all for reading, and I look forward to discussing this further in the comments section.