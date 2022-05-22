Aptiv PLC: No Dividend, Poor Forecasts, And Cyclicality
Summary
- A reader asked me to take a look at Aptiv PLC, an automotive supply company. When the pandemic came, the company's earnings and dividend fell apart.
- We're looking to see what we can get by investing in a $25B market cap company with a BBB credit rating, and whether it's investable.
- My conclusion is that - no, it's not. And here is why the reader, and others, should consider either holding or not even buying the business.
Dear readers,
In this article, we're taking a collective look at the company Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). We'll consider the company's foundations as an investment in order to gain alpha or better returns than the overall market. The company has good parts, but since the pandemic, it's been sinking like a stone in earnings, only to come roaring back with the expectation of good returns - only to now once again sink like a stone.
Let's see if there's anything warranting this confidence and some of the positivity we were seeing here.
Aptiv - The Company
Aptiv, formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global leading technology and mobility architecture company serving the entire automotive sector. The company does end-to-end mobility solutions for its customers in the form of vehicle components, such as electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions.
The company is one of the largest automotive supply companies on earth, and its customers include the 25 largest Automotive OEMs out there. Aptiv has 127 plants across the world, and 12 major technical centers. With operations in 46 countries and almost 19,000 highly skilled employees, the company is one of the more significant companies in its sector - on earth.
Aptiv has no dividend currently, having taken an earnings hit and not restored the payout. It has investment-grade credit at BBB, a debt of around 45% to cap, and a total market cap of around $25B
The company's products are in two primary groups, with two reportable segments.
Signal and Power Solutions offer the manufacture, design, and assembly of a vehicle's electrical architecture, including wiring assemblies/harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and high volatile and safety distribution systems.
Aptiv does, essentially, the critical signal distribution and the backbone that supports electrification, emissions, and fuel economy. Connectors, Centers and distribution systems, essentially.
Secondly, we have Advanced Safety/UE, focusing on critical technologies, software, and systems integration for security, comfort, and convenience. The company does things like radar, LiDAR, vision systems, and sensor-based technologies, as well as in-cabin infotainment solutions, interface solutions, and connectivity products.
There are plenty of competitors to each of these segments - and many of them are significant.
The company has a portfolio of 8,500 patents that ensure the unique appeal of Aptiv. While none of these patents are really material to the business or moats, taken in aggregate, they offer some protection for the technical innovations of the company. Still, Aptiv doesn't have any unique product or moat which automatically makes it the first choice for anyone - neither does it have the size that automatically makes it such, even if it has scale advantages.
Here are the companies which make up the main customers for Aptiv - they include businesses like Stellantis (STLA), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Geely (OTCPK:GELYF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Tesla (TSLA) and many others. The company's largest customers are Stellantis and VW, at around 20% collectively in terms of net sales.
The entire industry is based on a couple of trends at this time - Green/ESG, connected products/devices, and safer vehicles. Aptiv is active in all of these areas. To this comes the addition of shorter product development cycles from the OEMs, which put increased strain on suppliers to meet up timing cycles. This means that smaller players with fewer resources are no longer able to compete. The increased OEM standardization meanwhile increases the importance of being able to push out higher volumes at lower cost, as this is what the customers want. This requires global scale, design, and massive capabilities in order to again, be able to compete.
All of this pushes smaller players out to pasture and focuses on the larger players still remaining on the field.
The company recently decided to buy Wind River Systems, a software company, at a $4.3B price tag with a 2022E closure date, adding to its portfolio of attractive technologies and products.
1Q22 wasn't a record quarter, but it was at least a continuation of the recovery. Revenue was up 4%, and the company's results benefitted from Green, connected, and safe trends with solid bookings in the billions. 1Q22 margins were relatively weak, coming in at 7.8%, or 11.4% in EBITDA.
Growth in individual segments was solid, with double-digit growth in some product lines.
The company's segment both performed better than the overall market growth, despite the challenging macro. Global production of light vehicles was down, and obviously, the company saw increased inflation and raw material costs, much like all companies. Margins are down exactly due to those problems. Despite increased revenue in both segments, the company's EBITDA and income is down YoY.
The company did release full-year outlooks during the last quarter as well.
The high-level picture for this company is an automotive company in the midst of a margin and inflation impact. While the company makes excellent products for superb customers, and there is without a doubt an upside to be had here, that upside lacks a dividend, it lacks a credit rating above BBB, and It lacks a unique position on the market, given the number of competitors that Aptiv does have.
Aptiv is not a bad company - not at all. But it's a company that really took a beating during the pandemic, only to blast off to unheard of multiples during the recovery, in large parts due to the EV craze. However, since early 2022, the company has dropped nearly 80%, from $170 to $93/share, or a total RoR of -44.8%, making it one of the worse drops on the record during 2022.
Let's look at valuation.
Aptiv Valuation
Take a quick gander at this company's volatility.
That's not something you get into, as I see it. This company's earnings and valuation follow very little logic at all. It drops when earnings go up, and goes up when earnings go down. It's a good example of a stock that's been trading largely due to emotion and sentiment - and if you didn't sell high, you're out quite a lot of cash at this time (unless you invested well before this)
You can also see that the dividend isn't just cut lately, it's been cut back in 2012 and 2013 as well. This company, quite often, doesn't have a dividend when things are bad.
So, what can you get from investing in a business such as this? Well, provided that the forecast holds, you could make 34% annualized RoR based on capital appreciation. Massive EPS growth is expected out of the company, to the tune of a 116% RoR in 2024E.
Looks very nice, right? Except, analyst forecasts for this company are some of the worst on the FactSet record. This company is what I would view as nearly unforecastable.
In the last 10 years, analysts have missed on Aptiv 90% of the time, even with a 10% margin of error.
That's worse than just slightly bad - it's horrible. You could have made money by going against company forecast expectations. This doesn't give us any sort of confidence going into the company at this time, because these misses aren't just far back in the past either.
S&P global calls the price target for Aptiv at $147 here, and 21 analysts out of 25 consider the business a "BUY" or "Outperform". The problem is that these analysts have been calling for these price targets, or targets even above $150, for over 1-2 years. They've been following trends. I wouldn't call any of these to be grounded in facts, so I don't give much credence to these targets.
No, dear readers.
When it comes to me, I prefer conservative targets - especially going into this market. I consider these companies to warrant a 15X P/E valuation, given their relative correlation to the cyclical automotive segment. This one is no different.
A 15X P/E valuation comes to around $90-$105 for 2022E. This is an upside of up to about 15%, which is decent, but not something I'd consider attractive enough given the state of the market today. What I want is pushing returns through investments in safer companies with better upsides and dividends. Companies that haven't suffered as Aptiv has suffered, and where analysts don't have a near 100% failure rate on the forecasts.
Aptiv isn't a bad business - but there are better plays out there.
I won't go above $94/share here, and that makes this company, at the very best, a very weak "BUY". Given the recent uncertainty about forecasts, I'm sticking with my "HOLD" though - I won't touch it here.
Thesis
Here's my thesis on Aptiv
- Aptiv is a solid company at heart, with solid customers and good operations. However, it's also a very volatile business that's been trading up and down like a yoyo for years.
- At current levels, there's a forecasted upside, but this company also has significant forecast issues, specifically hitting its targets.
- An investment in Aptiv is too risky given the no dividend and high volatility. I would say there are better players on the market at this time, and I say this one is a "HOLD" for now.
Remember, I'm all about:
- Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.
- If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.
- If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.
- I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.
