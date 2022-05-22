skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Towards the end of 2021, I concluded that I was turning cautious on Dover (NYSE:DOV) after a great year. This came after the company had successfully repositioned its business in recent years, and while that has not resulted in great sales growth, it has boosted margins, all while the share count has come down quite a bit.

Dover performed really well in 2021, but with shares up 40% towards the end of the year, the re-rating looked rather complete, not creating a great set-up for above average future returns.

2021 Thoughts

After quite some repositioning efforts in the years heading into 2020, the company was a $7.1 billion business in 2019 as the quality of the operations was good with EBITDA coming in at nearly $1.5 billion. The company posted adjusted earnings of $5.93 per share in 2019, operating with reasonable leverage ratios as it guided for 2020 earnings to come in at $6.30 per share, of course still ahead of the pandemic.

The pandemic hit the business in a modest fashion with sales down 6% to $6.7 billion as adjusted earnings per share fell modestly to $5.67 per share, a limited shortfall versus the 2019 results given the turn of events. Alongside the 2020 earnings release, the company guided for a solid recovery in 2021, with sales seen up 9% and adjusted earnings seen around $6.35 per share.

What followed was a very strong operational performance during which the company kept hiking the sales and earnings guidance, while some bolt-on deals were announced in the meantime as well. By the third quarter, the company guided for sales to come in around $7.8 billion, with earnings seen around $7.50 per share, more than a dollar higher than originally guided for.

With shares up 40% to $172 per share, the company traded at 23 times earnings, while leverage was relatively modest at 1.3 times EBITDA of around $1.8 billion. These were steep multiples for a business with already very high margins and a cyclical component to it, although Dover has been a solid allocator of capital in recent times, as the strong earnings performance left continued room for bolt-on dealmaking.

Nonetheless, the risk-reward was not too attractive as the valuation looked rather full, with few immediate triggers to drive further share price advancements.

A Big Pullback

Fast forwarding a mere 5 months in time, shares are down to just $130 here, marking 25% losses in less than half a year, quite a dramatic pullback I must say. This is of course driven by fears about economic slower growth, inflationary pressures and other headwinds related to labor shortages and lack of chips being available, among others.

Just a day after covering Dover in December, Dover announced two substantial acquisitions which includes the closing of the $295 million purchase of Acme, as it announced a $631 million acquisition of Engineered Controls International, coming in at a near billion combined price tag. With a combined $280 million revenue contribution, the deal comes at a 3.3 times sales multiple, as it bolsters the growth profile with activities being focused on clean energy and climate control.

In January, the company posted solid 2021 results as revenues rose 18% to $7.9 billion with adjusted earnings topping the $7.50 mark, coming in at $7.63 per share. Net debt inched up to $2.7 billion following dealmaking efforts, as this would likely increase a bit further following the latest deal being announced in December. With EBITDA trending at $1.8 billion, this is far from an issue, with leverage ratios coming in around 1.5 times.

In part driven by some dealmaking, Dover issued a comforting guidance for 2022 with sales seen up 8-10% and adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $8.55 per share. Needless to say, the 145 million shares worked down to a $25 billion equity valuation at $172 per share, or close to $28 billion enterprise valuation, or around 4 times sales. In this light, the dealmaking in December looks interesting, involving the purchase of well-positioned business at lower sales multiples, adding some 4% to pro forma sales.

In April, the company posted first quarter sales as it reconfirmed the full year outlook, despite some visible headwinds which hurt the results, obviously creating risks to the full year guidance. With shares now down to $130 per share at the moment of writing, the equity valuation has dropped to $19 billion here. Soon thereafter, the company announced the next bolt-on deal. In May, Dover has reached a deal to acquire Malema, a designer and manufacturer of precision and mission-critical measurement and control instruments.

The deal is set to add just $40-$45 million in sales and comes at a $225 million purchase price, at just over 5 times sales. This is a bit higher than the own valuation, but again it is the positioning, growth and margins which likely make this an interesting, yet truly bolt-on deal, adding half a percent to pro forma sales.

Concluding Thought

The difference of six months is huge as shares now trade around 15 times earnings seen this year, and even about 17 times in case earnings come in a dollar short. In either case, valuations look quite reasonable as Dover has been positioning itself rather well. In fact, the climate business has the largest bookings of any segment at this moment. Other activities are quite diversified as well including the core engineered products business, clean energy & fueling, imaging & detection and pumps & processing activities.

While there are some risks to the guidance, with notably the climate business posting somewhat softer first quarter margins, the re-rating of the valuation is rather meaningful. Hence, I see real appeal here, and while the near term operating momentum will likely fade a great deal, the valuation, and thereby the long term risk-reward here looks a lot more interesting.