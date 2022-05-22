Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

This article takes a look at the performance of the US Ten-Year Treasury Note yield. It is well known that this security serves as a benchmark for the US bond market, and its yield is often used when determining a yield curve.

3% Yield

The yield has recently been almost 3% as of 17th May 2022. In comparison with past performance, one can see a steady decline in the yield from the 1980s up to 2019. Bonds on the secondary market can increase in value if newer issues have a lower interest rate, and they can decrease in value if newer issues have a higher interest rate. Demand can also influence the price. Lower demand can result in a higher yield, and higher demand can result in a lower yield. The Fed (Federal Reserve Bank) also influences interest rates and can change the interest rates on new issues. The yield reached a low in December 2019 and has now gone up to almost 3%.

Taking a look at stats for 12th May 2022, one can see that the price can vary considerably, and this obviously influences the yield. As the coupon is 1.875%, the price is 91.125, which gives a yield of 2.991%.

New issues are put up for sale in an auction, which indicates what the reception of the issue is.

Inflation

To see what the real yield of a fixed-income security is, one can examine the yield and compare it with inflation. One problem with inflation is that there are different figures for inflation that are compiled by different entities. What is clear at present is that inflation is high. Some measures are 8% and others are even higher. To get a rough idea of the return on investment (ROI) in a 10-year Treasury note, one can subtract the yield from inflation. 8% inflation minus 3% yield shows that the investment is losing 5% per annum in real purchasing power. In other words, high inflation is disastrous for fixed-income securities that have low interest rates. The price goes down and produces a paper loss.

Stock Market Volatility

Uncertainty is not good for the stock market. Even if the Fed declares that it is going to fight inflation by raising interest rates, the markets react nervously.

The S&P is not exactly calm. The index is practically where it was a year ago. The losses have accelerated in the last two months. The bull market has clearly encountered resistance. Volatility is also higher.

The Future

It is extremely difficult to make any accurate predictions as there are several factors that could negatively influence the economy. The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have no end; there are logistical problems with the supply chain; the US Dollar has appreciated considerably, which makes it more difficult for US companies to export products; the trade deficit is running at a pace that is over $1 trillion annually; the federal debt is over $30.4 trillion; the war in Ukraine is not helping; the Fed is probably going to cause more problems than it solves by being behind the curve and raising interest rates that could cause a severe recession; the labor market is tight, which probably means more inflation as companies have to pay higher salaries to keep workers and to attract new ones.

Given all these negative factors, it might seem that Treasury paper is a much safer place where one can invest one’s capital. The principal will certainly be paid back upon maturity, but one has to take into consideration the loss in purchasing power as well as the low market price before the security reaches maturity.

Investors can hedge with precious metals like gold and silver. Real estate could also help in troubled times. REITs that specialize in residential rental properties can raise rents and keep up with inflation. Uranium has been going up in price, so uranium producers could be a good bet. The Swiss franc is still a viable currency. Speculators could take a look at Ukrainian bonds, which are at very low prices, but they might go up in value as the US and EU pump in huge sums to help Ukraine. Argentinian and Greek bonds are also risky. The Austrian 100-year bond has hit extremely low valuations and should be avoided. One would have to live 100 years to recover one's principal.

Given that uranium is a commodity that is very probably going to increase in price, UEC could be a good bet. Physical gold will probably increase in price significantly once the Basel III measures start to take effect. In any case, investors should be looking to diversify their portfolios and avoid Belarus and Russia now that the US is economically at war with Moscow.