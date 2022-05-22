ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Inflation is a problem for everyone

Retailers cannot always raise prices faster than costs when inflation is at a 40-year high. After Amazon's (AMZN) disappointing Q1 earnings, Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) both recently reported underwhelming results with uninspiring outlooks that spooked investors who originally understood these defensive names as ideal places to hide in today's market. Clearly, no one is immune to the impact of inflation as consumers are forced to pay more for food and watch their wallets shrink at the pump.

Grocery prices jumped 9.4% in April 2022, the largest increase in 41 years, for reasons ranging from poor crop yields due to bad weather to the Russia/Ukraine crisis that pushed up wheat prices. India just banned food exports and a growing list of countries are doing the same. On 5/18, the price of regular gas in L.A. hit $6.08/gallon. According to AAA, the national average cost for regular gas is now $4.56/gallon vs. $3.04 a year ago. Couple these factors with last year's government stimulus checks, retailers are having a rough 2022 characterized by higher input costs, supply chain challenges, markdowns and lower margins.

Costco is no exception

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is a best-of-breed name in the retail space. The membership-only warehouse operator has 829 locations around the world that offer shoppers an incredible treasure hunt experience. Since the onset of the pandemic, revenue and EPS have grown significantly as consumers shopped at warehouses all over the world to stock up on food and toilet paper (see below).

In March and April 2022, total company comparable sales remained healthy at 17.2% and 12.6%, respectively. Total comps (ex-gas/FX) came in at 12.2% and 8.7%, while e-commerce growth understandably slowed down from 8.9% to 5.7%. These are solid numbers against peers such as Walmart that saw US comps grow 3% and e-commerce sales grow 1% in the April quarter.

Despite strong results thus far in 2022, Costco is not immune to inflation. While revenue for the current quarter will likely beat consensus as consumers take on higher food prices, margins may be at risk as Costco will likely have to absorb higher supply chain costs just like every retailer.

For perspective, here are the takeaways from Walmart's, Target's and Amazon's Q1 earnings in the context of inflation:

1Q22 Results 2022 Outlook Walmart Revenue +2.4% YoY; EPS -12.3% YoY.

Gross margin of 23.8% vs. 24.7% in C1Q21.

General merchandise (-LDD) a lower % of total sales -> unfavorable GM mix.

Margins impacted by higher cost of containers, storage and fuel.

Seeing double-digit inflation in grocery (+LDD). Full year revenue +4% CC; OPI and EPS -1% YoY.

U.S. inflation both in food and general merchandise is unusual.

Need to work harder to keep prices low as consumers are more price sensitive.

Potentially more markdowns for apparel and hardlines to drive general merchandise sales. Target Revenue +4% YoY; EPS -41% YoY.

Gross margin of 25.7% vs. 30% in C1Q21.

Lower GM due to higher markdowns, lower discretionary sales and higher supply chain costs.

Strong performance in F&B (+LDD), essentials (+HSD) and beauty (+LDD).

Significant slowdown in home, electronics, sporting goods and apparel. Full year LSD to MSD revenue growth; OPM 6%; EPS -19% YoY (cons.)

Q2 OPM in a wide range +/- Q1's 5.3%.

Higher costs will affect profitability for the rest of the year.

Do not expect improving supply chain issues until 2023. Amazon Revenue (ex-AWS) +3% YoY; OPM (ex-AWS) -3% vs. 5% in 1Q21.

$6 billion impact from inflation: higher wages & shipping costs ($2B); overstaffing ($2B); overcapacity ($2B).

Container cost 2x vs. pre-pandemic.

Fuel cost 1.5x vs. 1 year ago. Full year revenue (ex-AWS) +8.7% YoY (cons.); OPM (ex-AWS) -0.2% (cons.) vs. 1.3% in 2021.

Q2 OPM 0.8% midpoint vs. 6.8% in 1Q21.

Implementing a fuel surcharge for the first time.

Unclear how long inflation will persist.

Consumer discretionary spending is slowing

Another investor takeaway from Walmart's and Target's earnings is that consumer spending on discretionary items is being challenged as food and gas prices jump. Walmart derives roughly 32% of its revenue from general merchandise (eg. electronics, hardlines, apparel). On the 1Q22 call, management cited lower sales from this category vs. grocery as one of the reasons that gross margin took a hit (earnings analysis here).

On the other hand, Target also witnessed a notable slowdown in high-ticket items such as TVs and kitchen appliances, which forced the retailer to implement higher markdowns to clear out inventory and make room for food and essentials. Since apparel, hardlines and home furnishings make up >50% of revenue, Target's Q1 gross margin came in at 435 bp lower than 2021 (analysis here).

If one can see the slowdown in discretionary spending (due to inflation and last year's government stimulus) as an industry-wide trend rather than a company-specific issue, Costco management will likely make similar observations when the company reports May quarter earnings on 5/26 post-market. Similar to Walmart, Costco's non-foods segment (appliances, electronics, apparel, toys, etc.) makes up roughly 30% total revenue.

Further, since gasoline prices have increased meaningfully, Costco's gross margin will likely see pressure as the gasoline sales are of a lower margin.

Final thoughts

Per Street estimates, Costco's EPS is expected to be $13.1 in FY22 and $14.3 in FY23 (ending in August). Over the past 3 months, there have been just 2 downward revisions vs. 13 upward. Given the negative read-through from industry peers, Costco's EPS estimates will likely see further downward revisions following its May quarter results. In my view, it's too early to say this impact has been fully priced in.

Despite falling >30% from all-time-high, Costco's stock still trades at a rather demanding multiple under the current interest rate regime. While this is relatively more justified given Costco's differentiated model and stronger top and bottom-line growth vs. peers, investors should carefully evaluate the prospects of paying 29x forward earnings even for a best-in-class company when both valuations and consumer spending today are being challenged by 40-year-high inflation.