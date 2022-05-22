alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, ship and tanker leasing firm SFL Corporation (NYSE:SFL) announced its first-quarter 2022 earnings results. The headline numbers here were quite good as SFL Corporation managed to beat the expectations of its analysts both in terms of top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. However, as is the case with most capital-intensive companies, cash flow is much more important than the company's net income and fortunately, SFL Corporation did not disappoint here. This is something that may come as a relief to many investors as SFL Corporation was one of the firms that were forced to cut its dividend back in 2020 in response to the uncertainty that was surrounding the shipping industry back in 2020. Fortunately, the industry has largely recovered and this is reflected in SFL Corporation's results. Indeed, the company increased its dividend by a very respectable 10% for this quarter, but it is still, unfortunately, lower than prior to the pandemic. Nonetheless, the company does still prove to be a reasonable way for an investor to earn a 7.94% yield as of the time of writing.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from SFL Corporation's first quarter 2022 earnings report:

SFL Corporation reported total operating revenues of $152.389 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 0.22% increase over the $152.061 million that the company reported in the previous quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $59.328 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $102.846 million that the company reported last quarter.

SFL Corporation took delivery of two LR2 and two Suezmax tankers, which immediately started work under a five-year contract with Trafigura.

The company declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the quarter. This represents a 10% increase over the $0.20 per share that the company paid out last quarter.

SFL Corporation reported a net income of $47.021 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 41.31% decline over the $80.120 million that the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2021.

One of the interesting things about SFL's results in this quarter is that the company's reported revenues do not actually reflect the amount of cash that the company received in total from its customers. This is due to a peculiarity in the way that GAAP calculated operating revenues. That is because things that are classified as a customer repaying SFL for an investment that the latter company made into a sales-type lease or leaseback transaction are not actually considered operating revenues for accounting purposes. SFL received $13.0 million during the quarter that was classified in such a way so if we add that back to the company's revenues then SFL Corporation actually received a total of $165.389 million from its customers during the quarter.

SFL Corporation has somewhat of a unique business model for a shipping company. This is because the company does not actually operate any of its own ships. Rather, SFL primarily operates as a leasing company that owns the ships but then leases them out for extended periods of time to other shipping companies that actually provide cargo transportation to the end customers. These are truly long-term leases too as the company's 71 ships currently have a weighted remaining contract term of 7.1 years. This exceptionally long contract period provides a number of advantages for SFL Corporation. One of the most significant of these is that it provides the company with a great deal of protection against economic problems. This is because we can generally assume that the contracts are long enough to allow any short-term weakness to pass before the contract ends. Another advantage of the company's business model is that it allows the company to have a great deal of visibility into its future financial prospects. After all, if its contracts extend for many years, then the company can easily figure out how much money it should bring in based on the terms of those contracts. As of the end of the first quarter, that figure was $3.6 billion in total revenue. That is enough for the company to operate for 23.62 quarters (almost six years) at its current level without needing to secure any new contracts. This is certainly a reasonable place to be.

The majority of SFL's fleet consists of container ships. This is a very significant change from the tanker-heavy fleet that the company first had when it was founded. The company currently owns 34 container ships and six car carriers, four of which are still under construction. As might be expected, these ships are heavily dependent on global trade because they generally carry finished products (or at least not bulk products like raw ore). This is something that posed a bit of a problem back in 2020 due to numerous countries essentially closing down their ports and greatly curtailing global trade. While this has largely abated, there is still some uncertainty surrounding this part of the fleet because China still has some very strict restrictions with respect to international trade due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation. With that said though, the market for container ships is still very strong and SFL Corporation is somewhat insulated from the market anyway, as already discussed. The company's container ship fleet accounted for the majority of the company's revenues in the first quarter, with these forty ships producing $88.2 million in revenues. This was roughly 57.88% of the company's total in the quarter. SFL also had some very positive developments here when it comes to contracts, which provides further evidence of the overall strength in the market. During the quarter, SFL Corporation was awarded a contract for six of its container ships from Hapag-Lloyd AG (OTCPK:HLAGF). This contract will start in 2023-2024 when the ships complete their current assignments and will last for a total of five years. SFL Corporation will receive a total of $540 million over those five years because of this, which certainly adds some long-term visibility to the company's revenues. It also helps to improve our confidence in the general recovery of the shipping market, which any investor should be able to appreciate.

One way that SFL Corporation frequently generates profits is by selling its older ships for more than they are worth. This is one reason why operating and net income is not always indicative of how well the company's underlying operations performed. This is also why the company's earnings figures were quite a bit higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 than they were in the most recent quarter as SFL reported a fairly large gain on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company did sell some ships during the first quarter for a capital gain, however, this gain will not be reflected in the company's results until the second quarter of 2022. The most significant of these was the sale of the container ship MSC Alice to MSC. This sale will net SFL a gain of approximately $12 million. SFL also sold two VLCC oil tankers to Frontline (FRO) for a capital gain of approximately $2 million. Thus, we should see a $14 million increase in SFL's operating income in the second quarter 2022 as a result of these sales, although this may be slightly offset by the fact that the company is no longer receiving revenue from these ships.

For quite some time now, the biggest drag on SFL Corporation's performance has been its two harsh-environment drilling rigs, West Linus and West Hercules. The offshore drilling sector has been troubled for a very long time as it never fully recovered from the crude oil bear market in the middle of the last decade. SFL's two rigs were contracted out to Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF), which was not only pushed into chapter 11 protection back in 2017 but was pushed into it again in early 2021 due to the fallout from the COVID-19 oil price crisis. Seadrill emerged from this second filing during the first quarter of 2022 but as part of the bankruptcy settlement, SFL Corporation is essentially taking back the two drilling rigs. The West Linus is now being managed by Odfjell (OTC:ODJAF), although it will continue to work for ConocoPhillips (COP) until its current contract ends in 2028. The West Hercules will continue to be managed by Seadrill until its current contract ends during the fourth quarter of 2022. At that time, Odfjell will manage that rig as well:

SFL Corporation

The big difference here is that SFL Corporation will now be receiving all of the money that the oil company operating the rig pays under its contract. Prior to this change, SFL Corporation received a leasing fee from Seadrill and Seadrill kept the rest. Ultimately, this change could result in these assets being far more profitable for SFL than they were previously. The downside though is that West Hercules does not have a contract to work on in 2023 so the revenue that SFL receives from the rig essentially drops to zero after the end of the year. Thus, the rig will be a drag on the company until a new contract is found and that could take a while despite today's high energy prices.

As stated in the introduction, one of the most popular things about SFL Corporation has long been its remarkably high dividend yield. The company raised its dividend by 10% to $0.22 per share per quarter along with the earnings announcement, which gives the stock a 7.94% forward yield at the current price. This is substantially higher than the 1.49% current yield of the S&P 500 index (SPY). Despite the recent dividend increase, however, the current dividend is substantially below the level that the company had back in 2019 and early 2020:

Seeking Alpha

The dividend cut certainly did the company no favors in terms of the opinion that many investors have about it now. However, someone that is looking for a place to put new money does not really have to worry about the past since they are receiving the dividend that is being paid today. As such, it is most important that we analyze the company's ability to pay the present dividend. After all, we do not want the company to be forced to cut the dividend since that would reduce our income and probably cause the stock price to decline.

The usual way that we analyze a company's ability to pay its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow. The free cash flow is the money that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is left over after it pays all of its bills and makes all capital expenditures. This is therefore the money that is available to benefit the shareholders by reducing debt, buying back stock, or paying a dividend. In the first quarter of 2022, SFL Corporation reported a negative levered free cash flow of $111.5 million. This is obviously not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $25.4 million that it actually paid out. Unfortunately, things do not look any better if we look at the company's trailing twelve-month financial figures. In the trailing twelve-month period, SFL Corporation had a negative levered free cash flow of $494.8 million, which is once again not nearly enough to cover any dividend.

One thing that the company may be doing is using debt to finance its capital expenditures while paying out its cash flow. Unfortunately, the company is unable to cover its dividend even in this way. During the trailing twelve-month period, the company had $576.6 million in total capital expenditures. Thus, its cash flow excluding capital expenditures was $81.8 million. The company paid out $85.5 million in dividends though during the same period. This is concerning since it could be a sign that the company is struggling to pay its dividend and may be forced to cut if something negatively affects its finances. Any investor that is depending on the dividend as a source of income is therefore urged to be cautious here.

In conclusion, we do see some signs that the shipping industry has been recovering from the effects of the pandemic. SFL Corporation enjoyed success in securing new contracts that extended the company's revenue visibility, which was quite nice to see and is a positive sign going forward. The fact that SFL Corporation is taking back its two offshore drilling rigs could also prove to be a boon for the firm assuming that West Hercules manages to obtain a new contract. The most disappointing thing here is that the firm appears to be straining itself to cover its dividend so investors may not want to rely on it too much as a way to pay their bills.