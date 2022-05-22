peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) management has been very vocal about the move to higher oil percentage producing acreage. But they have also been somewhat circumspect about the breakeven points of the new acreage wells when compared to the breakeven points of the legacy acreage wells. This has led to some market uncertainty regarding the profit improvement potential of the new acquisitions. That uncertainty should be dispelled with the quarterly reports of the current year.

The first quarter report was vastly improved over anything reported for several years. Earnings without the unrealized hedging loss were better and cash flow took a decent jump upward. Still, one quarter is probably not enough for Mr. Market. There may also be concerns about the hedging in a very strong commodity price environment. Still as the year proceeds, management should be able to report considerably improved results even if commodity prices decline somewhat from recent highs. The increasing oil percentage of production is also expected to continue to improve results.

Management has been very direct about drilling the best acreage first. That acreage is the acquired acreage. Management will maintain the legacy acreage as it has potential as well. But the emphasis will likely be to acquire some more profitable oil weighted production in a disciplined fashion.

In the meantime, the gas production is becoming far more profitable to provide profits with a double boost from better natural gas prices that combine with an increasing oil percentage of production with stronger oil prices. The market probably does not expect the far better profitability that will result from the improving commodity prices.

Laredo Petroleum Legacy Acreage Production Profile From 2018. (Laredo Petroleum Second Quarter 2018, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This slide shows the legacy production back before the company embarked upon the acquisition of more profitable acreage. The wells were particularly long (and so relatively expensive). This company often reported a well cost in the $7 million range. That was considerably above the industry average.

The whole situation led to Sailingstone writing a letter to the board expressing its displeasure at the current profitability result. Back then the amount of oil produced within a year was not that bad. However, the cost to get to that level of production was something else. Sailingstone, with its considerable industry experience, believed that some key changes were necessary as the legacy acreage should be far more profitable.

Management has made some tremendous strides since those days on the corporate and operational issues mentioned by Sailingstone. Management has also acquired far more profitable acreage at a time when there were a fair number of distressed sellers.

Laredo Petroleum Acquisition Of Oil Weighted Acreage History (Laredo Petroleum Corporate Slide Presentation Of Western Glascock County Acreage Acquisition)

Management noted the move to the more profitable acreage, and of course, is going to develop the most profitable acreage first. It should be noted that management maintains a substantial presence in the legacy acreage that will benefit from the stronger commodity prices as well. Management now has the ability to develop the legacy acreage should that prove more profitable in the future or continue with the current strategy. Such flexibility has often increased company profitability in the industry throughout the industry cycle.

Laredo Petroleum Acquisition Cost History Of Small Parcels Acquired Initially (Laredo Petroleum Third Quarter 2020, Conference Call Earnings Slides)

The key difference in the execution of the management strategy from many others that I followed is the willingness of this management to initially (and probably in the future) purchase sub optimal size leaseholds and piece those leaseholds into the more valuable holdings shown earlier. Management paid far below market prices for those initial holdings because they were so small.

Now that acreage is far more valuable as management has attained a far more marketable holding that allows for more profitable wells to be drilled on the acreage. More profitable is often a longer well. Therefore bolt-on acquisitions (which can be a royal pain that many managements avoid) can be extremely profitable. In the combined acreage shown earlier in the article, these initial acquisitions are probably worth now anywhere from $25K to $50K an acre as part of a far more marketable acquisition. So, the management strategy added a few hundred million in value to the holdings of the company.

Laredo Petroleum Breakeven Production Locations (Laredo Petroleum March 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The result of the acquisition activity is the potential to lower the company breakeven point substantially. Management still appears to be using a fairly conservative natural gas price. So, the breakeven point of the legacy acreage using the price of oil is still pretty steep as shown above. That was the key issue that led to the Sailingstone letter to the board of directors.

Now noted in the slide is the considerable cost progress management has likely made on the legacy acreage. The reason for that is the progress also applies to the acquired acreage to a large extent. Therefore, the profitability of the acreage acquired still remains superior.

The difference in profitability of the acquired acreage when compared to the legacy acreage is clearly huge for any company in the commodity business. That difference is big enough for the market to demand proof going forward. This was a company that was known for a very different strategy (reserved based). So the switch to cash flow and profitability will not be believed until there is a track record.

Laredo Petroleum History Of Increasing Oil Production (Laredo Petroleum March 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The result of the company strategy should be an increasing percentage of oil production as shown above. As long as controllable costs hold for the new acreage, then the margin should increase as shown above. There will be some higher costs for the increasing oil percentage like royalties and transportation. But, the margin benefits should continue to far outweigh any cost increase.

The Future

Even though the debt market appears to have recognized the future profitability by increasing the company debt rating, the market clearly has its doubts about the new strategy.

Laredo Petroleum Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 21, 2022)

Those market doubts are demonstrated by the recent lack of progress of the stock price. The stock hit a high price in the second quarter of 2021, that has not recently been surpassed despite the upward movement in the price of oil.

The first few quarterly earnings were clouded by the one-time acquisition costs of those acquisitions. But the strong commodity prices recently probably have shut down the opportunity for more cheap acquisitions. Therefore, the quarterly reports should begin to report the effects of the newly acquired acreage. Those earnings will likely come as a surprise to the market.

Laredo Petroleum Howard County Well Performance. (Laredo Petroleum First Quarter Dated May 2022, Conference Call Slides)

Recent well performance is encouraging. However, it will take time for enough wells to be producing to have a material effect on the results of the company. Laredo has a fair amount of production. Therefore, it may take a year or two for the market to determine that results are now materially better because the company acquired the acreage.

Management has stated for some time that they intend to drill the best acreage first. That is the newly acquired acreage (by a mile). Therefore, it would not take extraordinary action by management for financial results to continue to improve at various commodity price levels.

Free cash flow has been prioritized in a way that was not the case with previous management. All this management has to do is regular things that management does to report some darn good results (as in very significant positive quarterly comparisons) in the current environment. Management went the "extra mile" by purchasing those small parcels and combining them into a far more profitable acreage position.

A reasonable expectation would be for this stock, like a lot of cyclical stocks to exceed the previous high prices plus inflation and some improvement due to the more profitable acreage.

There has long been an argument that the more profitable acreage will only last 8 years. But that is plenty of time to acquire more acreage from distressed or other bargain sales. The market attitude also does not account for the technology improvements that have reduced costs over time. The legacy acreage is probably more profitable than Sailingstone envisioned when it wrote the letter to the board of directors. That acreage will likely be more profitable throughout the cycle thanks to periodic management cost cutting efforts as well.

In short, this company will be a very different company in the future than it was in the past. All investors need to do now is wait for the market to recognize the difference.