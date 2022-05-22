Trygve Finkelsen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) has been spun off recently from Colfax which, following the spin-off, has renamed itself into Enovis (ENOV). Following the spin-off, investors have an opportunity to invest into fabrication technology activities, or better said welding activities.

The spin-off closed early in April. Enovis will retain a 10% equity stake in ESAB, meaning that 54 million shares of ESAB will be freely tradable, with a total share count standing at 60 million here as the parent company holds on to the remaining 6 million shares for now.

The Business

ESAB stands for Elektriska Svetsnings Aktiebolaget, a Swedish-US business with roots going back to the earlier part of the 20th century. As part of Colfax, ESAB generated $2.4 billion in sales in 2021 on which it reported adjusted segment EBITDA of $434 million.

With 9,000 workers, this is quite a global business as it has a rich line up of brands and solutions which include welding accessories, welding equipment, cutting automation, robotics & automation, filler metals, medical & specialty gas, manual plasma, among others. The business generates nearly 70% of sales from consumables and the remainder from equipment sales. In terms of locations, the company is split equally between developed and developing nations.

Being a GDP+ play, the company aims to bolster its growth profile by increasing focus on the medical segment, robotics and capturing a greater share of digital solutions. The company has been growing sales at a 6% CAGR from $1.8 billion in 2018 to $2.4 billion last year, all while EBITDA margins rose a full three points to 18% of sales. The company has goals to expand both sales and margins going forward.

The company had initially guided for 2022 sales at $2.55-$2.60 billion and adjusted EBITDA at a midpoint of $430 million, suggesting rather flattish margins trends this year. This unfortunately was cut down to $2.45-$2.50 billion in sales and a midpoint of $410 million in EBITDA as a result of the impact from the retreat from Russia. This should work down to adjusted earnings guidance of $3.95 per share.

Valuation Talk

Since the spin-off early in April, shares have been trading in a $45-$55 trading range, currently exchanging hands at $47 per share. Based on a 60 million share count, the equity valuation comes in at $2.8 billion. Ahead of the spin-off, the company guided for a 2.75 times net leverage ratio, which suggests a roughly $1.2 billion net debt load, for a $4.0 billion enterprise value.

Based on $434 million in adjusted EBITDA posted in 2021, and factoring in real $38 million in depreciation and amortization charges, realistic adjusted EBIT trends at nearly $400 million, that is ignoring restructuring costs and deal related amortization charges. Assuming a 4% cost of debt on $1.2 billion in net debt and applying a 25% tax rate leaves earnings of around a quarter of a billion, or indeed close to $4 per share.

Solid Start To 2022

Early in May, ESAB announced a strong set of first quarter results. Revenues rose 14% to $648 million, with adjusted EBITDA up even more, up 16% to $109 million. Despite the reasonable strong set of results, the company maintained the lowered guidance for the year. The company posted GAAP earnings of $0.93 per share with adjusted earnings coming in at $1.17 per share, and the reconciliation is looking quite fair. These adjusted earnings were up five cents on the year before.

With a current $4 billion enterprise valuation, ESAB trades around 1.7 times sales, roughly 10 times EBITDA, operates with nearly 3 times leverage, and shares trading at roughly 12 times earnings. These are not demanding valuations here. Peers like Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Lincoln Electric (LECO) trade at (much) richer valuations.

Illinois is valued around $68 billion here on an operating basis, just over 4 times sales and around 21-22 times earnings, a meaningful premium compared to ESAB. Lincoln is a much smaller peer, valued at around $8.5 billion. This values its operations at 2.3 times sales and 15 times earnings, priced in between the valuation currently attached to ESAB and the premium valuation which Illinois has been awarded.

What Now?

The truth is that ESAB looks to be valued at interesting levels, but it lags its peers a bit in terms of size, but more important margins as some stand-alone corporate cost allocation will have to be factored into the numbers as well.

This shows that ESAB looks interestingly valued here, but many spin-offs have a tendency to present a rosy near-term outlook, after which investors find themselves expecting some negative surprises following completion of the spin-offs. This sometimes involves softer operating momentum or higher than expected cost allocations, but this seems to be a fair spin-off. After all, no huge (legacy) liabilities are allocated to the company in this deal.

Given all of this, I am tempted to get involved here with ESAB as incentivized management teams have great potential to outperform over time, yet for now I am allocating only a small position here, acting as a watch function for now.